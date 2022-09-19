Star Wars fans, delight. The Star Wars spin-off, Andor, has officially hit Disney+ screens, and it’s different from anything viewers have seen before. Unlike The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi Andor is the first Disney+ Star Wars show that feels fundamentally different. It’s a thriller with moody scenes that are sure to draw you in like never before. If you’ve already binged the new series (or are beyond excited to jump on board), you may be in the market for some Andor exclusive merchandise. Whether you’re looking for hoodies or Pop! figures, you’ll be sure to find it here. 1: Funko POP! Star Wars: Cassian...

SHOPPING ・ 12 MINUTES AGO