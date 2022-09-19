ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Quantum Leap’: How Does New Series Compare to the Original? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Quantum Leap, Season 1, Episode 1, “July 13th, 1985.”]. NBC‘s new Quantum Leap series has arrived and is paying homage to its predecessor, while also paving a new path for its own hero, Ben Song (Raymond Lee). But how does...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Quantum Leap': Everything We Know About the NBC Reimagining

NBC introduces its new take on a classic series next week with the premiere of “Quantum Leap.”. The upcoming series isn’t so much a reboot as it is a continuation of the story that the previous iteration told, showrunner Martin Gero said during Thursday’s Television Critics Association panel. In fact, Gero admitted that the creative team knew they’d be setting the show up for failure if they tried to recast the iconic time traveler Dr. Sam Beckett and his hologram sidekick, Al.
TV & VIDEOS
Gizmodo

The New Quantum Leap Pays Faithful Homage to the Original

It’s been nearly 30 years since Scott Bakula’s Dr. Sam Beckett vanished into time (and from the airwaves), but Quantum Leap—a popular show during its five-season run—has since maintained a cult following. It’s no surprise NBC has dipped back into the time-travel well with a reboot, which premieres today.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 1 Review: July 13, 1985

Let's be clear that this is not a reboot. Where reboots take a new approach to something that has been done before, Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 1 is the beginning of a continuation of the Quantum Leap project. The next chapter, if you will. It acknowledges the legacy of...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Sci Fi#Quantum Leap
ComicBook

Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva

The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes

Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Simpsons Predicted Huge Movies Canceled for Tax Cuts Years Before Warner Bros. Axed Batgirl

Over it's more than three-decade broadcast history, The Simpsons has developed a reputation for its uncanny ability to predict the future with eerie accuracy and it seems like the beloved animated series' ability to see the future has struck once again — this time regarding the cancellation of the Batgirl movie for tax breaks by Warner Bros. Discovery. On Tuesday, horror filmmaker Joe Russo shared a clip from the 2015 "Treehouse of Horror XXVI" episode which shows a group of movie executives deciding that they need to scrap an entire, underperforming film "for insurance purposes".
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Quantum Leap’ On NBC, A Follow-Up To The Classic Series Where A New Leaper Tries To Fix What Sam Beckett Never Could

There’s a reason why the 1989-93 series Quantum Leap is so beloved; it had a great combination of heartfelt stories, humor, and great chemistry between its stars. It also kept things pretty simple; it was Scott Bakula, Dean Stockwell and a whole bunch of guest stars. A new remake of the series has a new set of characters, but does it have the formula that made the original a cult hit?
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Box Office: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Targets $20 Million Debut as Off-Screen Drama Fuels Interest

Is it true that, as the saying goes, there’s no such thing as bad publicity? “Don’t Worry Darling,” a movie that’s been largely overshadowed in recent weeks by relentless off-screen controversies, will test that adage as it debuts in 4,000-plus North American theaters over the weekend. The Warner Bros. film, directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, is expected to generate $17 million to $20 million in its opening weekend, suggesting that behind-the-scenes drama isn’t dinging initial ticket sales. It may even be lifting them. Some independent tracking services indicate that inaugural returns could reach as high...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Sony Announces New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie and Later Dates for ‘Madame Web’ and Other Titles

Sony announced a new “Karate Kid” film, over a decade since the Jaden Smith-led reboot. The production company added three new movies to its 2023-2024 theatrical release schedule, including an untitled “True Haunting” movie from Screen Gems slated for January 6, 2023; a “Karate Kid” film for June 7, 2024; and a sequel to “Searching,” titled “Missing,” on February 24, 2023 starring Nia Long and Storm Reid. Dakota Johnson-led “Spider-Man” prequel film “Madame Web,” also starring Adam Scott, Zosia Mamet, Sydney Sweeney, and Emma Roberts, was delayed from October 6, 2023 to February 16, 2024. The Columbia Pictures film will screen in...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced

J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
MOVIES
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video

You can find a wide range of excellent sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Slide out the classics, from The Terminator to Invasion of the Body Snatchers, as well as the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there.
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy