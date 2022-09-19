ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockhart, TX

Tom Handy

O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in Texas

Beto O'Rourke and Delores HuertaScreenshot from Twitter. The latest poll results for governor recently showed Beto O’Rourke was falling further behind. If he wants to beat Governor Greg Abbott who has a nine-point lead and he is running for his third re-election, O’Rourke has some catching up to do.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

BBQ Capital of Texas Gets $29 Million Frozen Popsicle Manufacturing Facility

LOCKHART – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company.   "I am pleased to welcome The Ziegenfelder Company, an industry leader producing affordable, high-quality frozen treats, to the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott. “Lockhart…
LOCKHART, TX
KSAT 12

A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
TEXAS STATE
dailytrib.com

PEC to move boundaries, except for local District 5

District boundaries could shift for six of the seven directors on the Pedernales Electric Cooperative board but will not affect District 5, which is represented by Director James Oakley. District 5 covers Marble Falls, Bertram, Horseshoe Bay, and parts of Burnet, Llano, Lampasas, and Williamson counties. PEC staff presented the...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Voter poll: What is the most important issue for Houston residents?

HOUSTON – The Nov. 8 Midterm Election is on the horizon and it’s time to register to vote if you haven’t already, but what’s at stake?. There is no presidential election this year, but eligible Texans can cast their ballots for state leaders and their district-based representatives.
HOUSTON, TX
KVUE

Race for Texas agriculture commissioner: Democrat Susan Hays

DALLAS — Attorney Susan Hays says she knows the marijuana issue is garnering most of the headlines in her race for Texas agriculture commissioner. But the Democrat wants the public to know the position is also responsible for rural health care in Texas, and she says she has a plan to save it.
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Congratulates 31 Texas National Blue Ribbon Schools

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the 31 Texas schools that have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Texas leads the nation with the most 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, topping California and New York with 29 and 20 Blue Ribbon Schools, respectively. This recognition by the U.S. Department of Education is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

A $17B semiconductor plant is putting Taylor on the map

TAYLOR, Texas — The City of Taylor has always had a charm about it. But now more than ever, some big projects have people across Texas wanting to learn more about the city. "We've been in this frantic pace of trying to get all of our systems in place, and our development ordinance is updated and ready to go to accommodate the growth. And we're really starting to see that uptick happening right now," said Tom Yantis, Taylor's assistant city manager.
TAYLOR, TX
