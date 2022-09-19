Read full article on original website
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in Texas
Beto O'Rourke and Delores HuertaScreenshot from Twitter. The latest poll results for governor recently showed Beto O’Rourke was falling further behind. If he wants to beat Governor Greg Abbott who has a nine-point lead and he is running for his third re-election, O’Rourke has some catching up to do.
texasstandard.org
Fact check: Is Abbott right that raising age for AR purchases is unconstitutional?
Amid calls for a special legislative session after the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has not changed his stance on gun laws or on calling a special session. Uvalde community members have called on officials to raise the minimum age from 18 to 21 to...
BBQ Capital of Texas Gets $29 Million Frozen Popsicle Manufacturing Facility
LOCKHART – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company. "I am pleased to welcome The Ziegenfelder Company, an industry leader producing affordable, high-quality frozen treats, to the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott. “Lockhart…
KSAT 12
A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
Texas Tribune Festival in Austin: Which political leaders will be there?
This year's Texas Tribune Festival kicks off Thursday and goes through Saturday.
dailytrib.com
PEC to move boundaries, except for local District 5
District boundaries could shift for six of the seven directors on the Pedernales Electric Cooperative board but will not affect District 5, which is represented by Director James Oakley. District 5 covers Marble Falls, Bertram, Horseshoe Bay, and parts of Burnet, Llano, Lampasas, and Williamson counties. PEC staff presented the...
“Don’t California My Texas!,” Unless You’re a Donor for Abbott’s Campaign
It might be time for Gov. Greg Abbott to retire his popular rallying cry, “Don’t California my Texas!,” after all, The Golden State has proven to be a powerful donor, giving him millions of dollars for his gubernatorial campaign. In the past,. Abbott has been known to...
Here's where the Texas November midterm elections stand 50 days out
The elections office has uploaded all 51 early voting locations and hours to its website.
Click2Houston.com
Voter poll: What is the most important issue for Houston residents?
HOUSTON – The Nov. 8 Midterm Election is on the horizon and it’s time to register to vote if you haven’t already, but what’s at stake?. There is no presidential election this year, but eligible Texans can cast their ballots for state leaders and their district-based representatives.
Majority of Texas voters polled support busing of migrants
Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, says he will continue busing migrants to "sanctuary cities" around the nation, and he appears to have the support of Texas voters and border agents.
LULAC has decided to fight busing with busing
In response to the recent busing of migrants from Texas to cities like DC, Chicago and New York and flying migrants to Martha’s Vinyard, the League of United Latin American Citizens organized a busing of their own
Study ranks top 5 burger chains in Texas, Whataburger responds to not making the list
A study conducted by Top Data has ranked the top five burger chains in the U.S. by state, and Whataburger did not make the list for Texas.
KVUE
Race for Texas agriculture commissioner: Democrat Susan Hays
DALLAS — Attorney Susan Hays says she knows the marijuana issue is garnering most of the headlines in her race for Texas agriculture commissioner. But the Democrat wants the public to know the position is also responsible for rural health care in Texas, and she says she has a plan to save it.
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Congratulates 31 Texas National Blue Ribbon Schools
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the 31 Texas schools that have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Texas leads the nation with the most 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, topping California and New York with 29 and 20 Blue Ribbon Schools, respectively. This recognition by the U.S. Department of Education is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
A $17B semiconductor plant is putting Taylor on the map
TAYLOR, Texas — The City of Taylor has always had a charm about it. But now more than ever, some big projects have people across Texas wanting to learn more about the city. "We've been in this frantic pace of trying to get all of our systems in place, and our development ordinance is updated and ready to go to accommodate the growth. And we're really starting to see that uptick happening right now," said Tom Yantis, Taylor's assistant city manager.
Texas BBQ Joint Fined $230K For Withholding Tips From Employees
The restaurant was awarding tips to managers, which is a violation of federal law.
KVUE
Race for Texas agriculture commissioner: Republican incumbent Sid Miller
DALLAS — Incumbent Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says he has some unfinished business, so he’s seeking a third term. But when asked what he hopes to accomplish, the Republican specifically mentioned China and that country’s effort to buy farmland in Texas and other parts of the country.
Gov. Abbott gives reason for bussing migrants out of state
Gov. Greg Abbott stopped in Alice on Tuesday to speak to the Jim Wells County Republican Party. Abbott spoke on a few topics such as police, business and immigration.
Sheriff McNamara speaks on Bexar County Sheriff’s migrant investigation
MCLENNAN CO, Texas (FOX 44) — A San Antonio sheriff is opening an investigation into a group of migrants who were flown from the area to Florida and then up to Martha’s Vineyard. “What this sheriff has said in Bexar County is totally wrong,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. “He has zero authority to […]
