Police in Santa Rosa are asking for witnesses to a deadly crash. A man was hit by two vehicles yesterday morning. The California Highway Patrol says early investigation determined that the man “was hunched over or crawling in the roadway” when he was struck by an east-bound dump truck on Todd Road near Moorland Avenue. A truck traveling the opposite way did the same thing. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity has not been released.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO