Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Meth, Marijuana, and Money Located When Vehicle Stopped for Code Violations
On 09-12-2022 at 11:30 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they observed a vehicle traveling southbound on East Road in Redwood Valley, California. The Deputies observed vehicle code violations prior to the vehicle pulling into a dirt turn out with the driver then exiting the...
ksro.com
Suspected Meth Dealer Arrested in Santa Rosa
A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of selling meth. Police arrested 32-year-old Ruperto Franco-Lopez near his home on Tuesday, following a drug trafficking investigation that started in early August. Investigators think he was selling large amounts of meth in Santa Rosa and nearby cities. Five pounds of meth, packaging material and scales were found inside his home Tuesday afternoon.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 6 p.m.] Felony Stop on 101 Near South End of the Avenue
As of 4:15 p.m., the California Highway Patrol has a box truck pulled over and officers are conducting a felony stop on a box truck on Hwy 101 south of the southern end of the Avenue of the Giants. According to Jonathan Clevenger, public information officer for the CHP’s Garberville...
krcrtv.com
Two teens connected to car break-ins and shots fired in Ukiah
UKIAH, Calif. — Two teens were arrested Sunday following reports of car break-ins and gunfire in Ukiah. According to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a report of individuals "checking car doors" along South Dora Street. Deputies scouted the area but could not find the suspects. Shortly after, the MCSO caught word that Ukiah police officers were being dispatched to Beacon Lane and Rose Avenue for calls reporting shots fired and subjects looking into cars. Deputies then met with Ukiah police officers who had a 16-year-old male detained.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
Driver Flees After Crashing Vehicle on 101 North of Willits
A driver ran after crashing a white, 4-door BMW into a pole near mile marker 55 on Hwy 101 near Arnold north of Willits about 11:49 a.m. The number 2 (outside) lane is blocked and traffic is moving slowly through the area. Law enforcement at the scene reports that according...
mendofever.com
Armed Robbery Suspects Lead Police Across Humboldt, Mendocino, Lake County Lines Ending With Foot Pursuit
The following is a press release issued by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. In Sept. 16, 2022, at about 9:45 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched...
crimevoice.com
Two adults, two juveniles arrested on weapons charges in Santa Rosa
Above: Weapons seized during investigation | Santa Rosa PD. “On Thursday, September 1st, 2022, at approximately 12:25am., Santa Rosa Police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Decker St. for a report of three individuals associated with a blue Dodge truck, possibly “tagging” the barn at De Turk Round Barn Park. The subjects were reported to be wearing bandanas on their faces and black gloves. Upon arrival, officers located the truck leaving the area with no headlights on. Officers conducted an enforcement stop on the vehicle as it drove out of the area.
mendofever.com
Male In Bathrobe, Two Subjects Laying On Edge Of Roadway – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.17.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mendofever.com
Vehicle Plummets Down State Route 20 Embankment Injuring Three Fort Bragg Residents
A Fort Bragg woman and two juveniles suffered injuries on Sunday, September 18, 2022, when their vehicle slid off the rain-slicked State Route 20 plummeting over 100′ down an embankment. By request of those involved, we will not name the driver who suffered major injuries and remains hospitalized. California...
ksro.com
Man Struck Twice on Todd Road Dies; Witnesses Sought
Police in Santa Rosa are asking for witnesses to a deadly crash. A man was hit by two vehicles yesterday morning. The California Highway Patrol says early investigation determined that the man “was hunched over or crawling in the roadway” when he was struck by an east-bound dump truck on Todd Road near Moorland Avenue. A truck traveling the opposite way did the same thing. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity has not been released.
SFist
Three Santa Rosa Men, Including Aspiring Rapper Who Rapped About Dealing, Busted For Shipping Meth and Fentanyl-Laced Pills Out of State
Three men from the North Bay have been charged by the feds for operating a drug ring that involved shipping pills and methamphetamine across state lines, specifically to central Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and Ricardo Molinero-Alcarez, 27, were all arraigned in federal court in San Francisco earlier...
crimevoice.com
Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Alleged Criminal Misconduct
Originally Published By: Glenn County Sheriff’s Office. “Willows, CA- The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office became aware of an allegation of criminal misconduct involving one of our employees. The involved employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office is not able to make any public comments regarding the identity of the employee involved or the nature of the allegations of misconduct.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mendofever.com
RP Thinks There Is A Camera In Her Room, Subject Trying To Get Into House – Ukiah Police Logs 09.17.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Crash on the Avenue Near Bull Creek
A solo vehicle crashed at Hwy 254 at mile marker 19.45 north of Weott about 7 p.m. According to the Incident Commander, one person has minor injuries, two others are injury free. The Incident Commander canceled the ambulance. Please keep an eye out for emergency vehicles if driving through the...
NBC Bay Area
Man Dies After Being Struck by 2 Trucks in Santa Rosa
A man who was apparently either crouched or crawling on a roadway in Santa Rosa was struck by two vehicles and died on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol has announced. Officers responded to the area of Todd Road near Moorland Avenue at around 5:45 a.m., at which time they...
mendofever.com
Violent Criminal Who Brutally Attacked a 61-Year-Old Woman in Willits Sentenced to Life in Prison
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. In October 2021, a local man approached and attacked a frail local woman he did not know in a Willits shopping center. He repeatedly beat her before dragging her against her will behind the shopping center’s grocery store where he attempted to sexually assault her. He eventually skulked away, leaving the victim for dead.
mendofever.com
Approximately Twenty Subjects Setting Up Camp, Request For A Blanket – Ukiah Police Logs 09.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Mendocino County
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-08-2022 at about 2:47 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol in the...
Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
kymkemp.com
Cafe Owner Says Unidentified Woman Attempts to Light Local Cafe on Fire
On September 13th an unidentified woman entered the Woodrose Cafe in Garberville around noon with a bottle of what appears to be lighter fluid. The woman then proceeded to attempt to start a fire in the middle of the restaurant according to the cafe’s Facebook page. Once staff and...
Comments / 2