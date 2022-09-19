Read full article on original website
Guilford Family Justice Center hopes to expand workforce amid a rise in elder abuse
"Our numbers at our adult protective services hotline have actually doubled since the pandemic," said Laurie Jones Division Director for Aging and Adult Services at Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services. Abuse can range from loved ones stealing money to malnutrition from their caretakers. "If they are diabetic...
WS/FCS announces changes to 2016 bond projects, holds community meeting Thursday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Forsyth County School leaders have announced changes to its 2016 bond projects that include a some big makeover to facilities. Voters approved a $350 million bond in the 2016 election that focused on improvements to safety, capacity and technology across the district. But because of...
Gun violence continues to plague North Carolina
PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. — Gun violence remains a problem and a top priority for many police departments across the Triad. Just this weekend alone, from Forsyth to Alamance county, gun shots rang out. “Many times mass shootings will make the news, which are incredibly tragic, any loss of life...
Buchanan Road Assault in Greensboro Under Investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Anthony Farmer. Officers said the case is now being investigated as a homicide. Wednesday at 12:56 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the 2700 block of Buchanan Road in reference to an aggravated assault. Officers located one victim. The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.
Summerfield Man Charged in June Drug Death
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriffs have charged William George Crowe, 41, of Summerfield, N.C. with Death by Distribution of Certain Controlled Substances in connection to the death of Philip Insinga in Summerfield on June 6. Crowe was arrested on Monday around 4 p.m. and was placed in...
ACC Headquarters heads to Charlotte NC
Greensboro — The ACC headquarters have been located in Greensboro since 1953. The headquarters thought about relocating to Orlando Florida but decided to move to Charlotte after learning they could obtain $15 million in state funds if they continue to reside in North Carolina. North Carolina Senator Michael Garrett said funding the ACC $15 million is outrageous.
High Point Car Crash Kills One, Injures Two Others
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Saturday at roughly 2:15 p.m., High Point Police, High Point Fire, and Guilford County EMS were dispatched to US 29 near Baker Road for a traffic crash with injuries. When the responding units arrived on scene, they determined that a Chevrolet Silverado operated by Joshua Nicholas Anderson, 26, of Archdale, had struck a Toyota Scion operated by Sunshine Nichole Williams, 21, of Lexington. Williams did not survive the impact, killing the young woman.
Winston-Salem Man Arrested for Reportedly Slashing 37 Tires
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On August 5, Winston-Salem Police responded to the Glendare Park Apartments on a Vandalism call. Upon arrival officers determined that 37 vehicles were vandalized by having their tires slashed. Since that date, the incident has remained under investigation by the Field Services Bureau/Patrol Division. Pursuant to...
Four puppies found in a suitcase get a second chance at life
A Guilford County driver came across a very unusual discovery this month while driving. “They stopped and got out of the vehicle and saw noses sticking out at the unzippered part of the suitcase. So they immediately unzipped it and put them in the back seat of the car and took them to the animal shelter,” Lee said.
Suspect apprehended after dozens of tires slashed
On August 5th dozens of tires were slashed at the Gardens at Country Club Apartment complex in Winston Salem. Police say that the suspect Thompson David lived near the tires he punctured. "My car was one of them and my daughter's car," said In Gardens at Country Club Resident Shonette...
Reaction to the ACC ditching Greensboro for Charlotte
PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. — “Greensboro is the ACC, and the ACC is Greensboro,” said WSJS Sports Hub Afternoon Host Josh Graham. It’s the sentiment shared by many people across the Triad Tuesday. Started in 1953 at the Sedgefield Country Club, the ACC has called Greensboro home...
"She was sunshine," Mother of 21-year-old killed in High Point car accident speaks out
High point — Teresa Lane, the mother of 21-year-old Sunshine Williams is left heartbroken after her daughter was tragically killed in a car accident on the business 85 highway in High Point over the weekend, Lane said she thought she was in a bad dream when she got the phone call.
