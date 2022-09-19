Read full article on original website
Healthline
Can People with COPD Have Anesthesia?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) is a condition that affects millions of adults in the United States. Because COPD affects your lung health and surgery stresses your lungs and body, it’s important to be aware of your potential risks if you need to have surgery. If you have COPD...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes
Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
massdevice.com
Study shows blood pressure reduction with Medtronic renal denervation procedure
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced study data that it says demonstrates significant blood pressure reduction with the Symplicity renal denervation system. The SYMPLICITY HTN-3 clinical trial observed subjects who underwent radiofrequency renal denervation (RF RDN) with first-generation Symplicity. Results demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in office and ambulatory blood pressure compared to a sham control group.
pharmacytimes.com
Revised Clinical Trial Program to Evaluate Daily Oral Islatravir Plus Doravirine Combo for HIV-1
Revised program will analyze the once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100 mg and a lower dose of islatravir in adults with HIV-1 infection. Merck has announced the initiation of a new phase 3 clinical trial evaluating once-daily oral islatravir for HIV-1 infection. The revised program will analyze the once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100 mg and a lower dose of islatravir (DOR/ISL).
Nature.com
Targeting pancreatic Î² cells for diabetes treatment
Insulin is a life-saving drug for patients with type 1 diabetes; however, even today, no pharmacotherapy can prevent the loss or dysfunction of pancreatic insulin-producing Î² cells to stop or reverse disease progression. Thus, pancreatic Î² cells have been a main focus for cell-replacement and regenerative therapies as a curative treatment for diabetes. In this Review, we highlight recent advances toward the development of diabetes therapies that target Î² cells to enhance proliferation, redifferentiation and protection from cell death and/or enable selective killing of senescent Î² cells. We describe currently available therapies and their mode of action, as well as insufficiencies of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and insulin therapies. We discuss and summarize data collected over the last decades that support the notion that pharmacological targeting of Î² cell insulin signalling might protect and/or regenerate Î² cells as an improved treatment of patients with diabetes.
Large, Multi-Center, Multi-Society Study of Impella-supported Patients Finds 30-day AMI Cardiogenic Shock Survival of 81%
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Results of a three-year, investigator-led study of all Impella-supported patients treated at 109 hospitals in Japan (n=1,344) show 30-day survival rates of 81% for AMI cardiogenic shock (AMICS) patients. The study is an update to a 2020 interim analysis and was presented at the 2022 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference taking place in Boston.
pharmacytimes.com
Options for Immunoglobulin Administration Allow for Personalized Treatment of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Although there is no “best” way to determine which route of administration is best, health care providers are optimally positioned to educate patients and help them make the best decision. With intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) available for patients with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), researchers...
Global Commercial Real Estate Broker Contracts with Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP)
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announces that one of the largest commercial real estate services companies in the world has reached an agreement to engage Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) patrols for a prominent Chicago skyscraper. This is Knightscope’s first contract in Chicago and the state of Illinois. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005373/en/ Global Commercial Real Estate Broker Contracts with Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) (Photo: Business Wire)
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
Nursing Times
Simple operation could ‘revolutionise’ care of diabetic foot ulcers
A simple and inexpensive surgical procedure for patients with diabetic foot ulcers has been found to massively improve recovery rates, slash infection rates, and save almost 90% on healthcare costs. A preliminary study, carried out at the Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, produced ‘revolutionary’ results, said its lead author, who...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
infomeddnews.com
XRHealth Reports Clinical Trial Finds that Virtual Reality Therapy May Serve as Effective Adjunct To Anesthesia For Surgical Procedures
The results of a clinical trial using software from XRHealth, developer and operator of virtual treatment rooms in the metaverse, published in PLOS ONE demonstrated that virtual reality therapy may serve as an effective adjunct to anesthesia for surgical procedures. The trials were conducted with XRHealth’s immersive virtual reality software.
optometrytimes.com
Medical management of glaucoma: Moving on down the road
Optometrists are seeing recent advances in topical therapies that entered the market following decades of reliance of traditional single-agent drops. An implantable device that facilitates the slow release of drug is changing the landscape in glaucoma therapy. The road to treatment of glaucoma can be circuitous to say the least,...
MedicalXpress
What clinical trials can teach us
For decades, researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center have been searching for ways to fundamentally change the approach to treating laryngeal cancer and underlying assumptions to improve clinical care for patients. Laryngeal cancer can severely alter patients' ability to talk and breathe. Treatment is limited, relying on aggressive surgery and insufficient therapeutics, which leaves patients with few options.
2minutemedicine.com
Combination avelumab and axitinib treatment of advanced type B3 thymoma and thymic carcinoma is promising as second-line treatment after standard therapy.
1. Patients who had never previously received anti-angiogenesis treatments had longer progression-free survival. 2. Adverse events of combination avelumab and axitinib are mild and include abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Type B3 thymoma and thymic carcinoma are aggressive tumours with poor survivability...
docwirenews.com
The Gaps in Management of Women with Atrial Fibrillation
The following article was written by Dr. Alaa Diab as a CardioNerds Conference Scholar for. Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most prevalent type of arrhythmia in the United States affecting at least 2.3 million people.1 Although AF is equally prevalent in men and women, women have a higher risk of stroke- a more disabling stroke- and death than men as delineated by a review article presented at the Cardiometabolic Health Women’s Master Class.2 Even more concerning is that women have longer duration of symptoms, higher functional impairment, higher limitations of activities of daily living, and worse quality of life scores when compared to their male counterparts.2 Given the burden of symptomatic atrial fibrillation in women there should be an even greater emphasis on early management and prevention of AF. At this time however, this may not be the case.
pharmacytimes.com
The Impact of a Pharmacist on Epilepsy
Pharmacists are an essential part of improving care for patients with epilepsy. About 3.4 million people nationwide have active epilepsy and pharmacists can ensure that epilepsy does not control their lives. Globally, an estimated 65 million people suffer from epilepsy, which causes recurring, unprovoked seizures, and is the world’s fourth most common neurological disorder.Epilepsy comes with its own series of comorbidities, such as learning disabilities, autism, anxiety, and depression.
hcplive.com
CPAP Improves Outcomes for Hospitalized Patients With OSA, Cardiovascular Disease
High CPAP adherence also resulted in a significant protective effect on the 30-day readmission for beneficiaries with heart failure. While cardiovascular disease and obstructive sleep apnea are comorbid conditions for many, high adherence to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) results in much better outcomes for hospitalized patients. A team, led...
neurologylive.com
Endovascular Therapy Shows Better Functional Outcomes for Acute Stroke
A trial conducted in Japan showed better functional outcomes for patients with large cerebral infarctions treated with endovascular therapy than those treated with medical care alone, but had more intracranial hemorrhages. A trial conducted in Japan (NCT03702413) showed that functional outcomes at 90 days were better with endovascular therapy with...
