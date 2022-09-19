ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nevadaiowajournal.com

Lacking on-site ROTC obstacle course, Iowa State's new one will honor fallen Marine Corps grad

A new obstacle course for militarily training at Iowa State University will be named for an alum who died in the line of duty. The Lt. Col. Richard H. Burnett Sr. USMC Memorial Obstacle Course is the university's first ROTC training course. Burnett's son, Rick Burnett Jr., a fellow Iowa State graduate, donated to support the obstacle course in his father's honor.
