What we learned from No. 5 (3A) Nevada's thrilling 24-23 win over No. 7 Hampton-Dumont-CAL
The fifth-ranked (Class 3A) Nevada football team scored its biggest victory of the season last Friday when it pulled off a 24-23 thriller over No. 7 Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Cub Stadium in Nevada. The Cubs built a 24-14 lead then held on in the fourth quarter to improve to 3-1 overall...
Lacking on-site ROTC obstacle course, Iowa State's new one will honor fallen Marine Corps grad
A new obstacle course for militarily training at Iowa State University will be named for an alum who died in the line of duty. The Lt. Col. Richard H. Burnett Sr. USMC Memorial Obstacle Course is the university's first ROTC training course. Burnett's son, Rick Burnett Jr., a fellow Iowa State graduate, donated to support the obstacle course in his father's honor.
What we learned from Colo-NESCO's 63-16 loss to No. 1 Don Bosco: Royals play well in second half
The Colo-NESCO football team couldn't get anything going in the first half against No. 1 Don Bosco in an 8-player District 4 game Friday at Colo. The Royals were kept off the scoreboard over the first two quarters on their way to a 63-16 loss to the Dons. "Don Bosco...
