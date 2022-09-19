ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

Best Places to Buy a Vacation Home

The tremendous real estate boom in the U.S. has started to slow. The rise in prices recently was triggered by two things. One was low interest rates and the other was the American mobility created from the “work from home” movement. The prices people can command for homes has started to flatten in some markets, […]
The Associated Press

Weave Named as a Leader in Five of G2’s Fall 2022 Reports

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, has released its Fall 2022 Reports on Optometry Software, Dental Practice Management, Patient Relationship Management (PRM) and Patient Engagement software. Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, was named a Leader in all five categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005756/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

