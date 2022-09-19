ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
4kids.com

Best Pumpkin Patches in Chicago

Take a detour at the farm and let the gourd time begins in one of the best pumpkin patches in Chicago!. When temperature drops and leaves start to fall, farms-turned-carnivals are taking shape around Chicago to kickstart the Fall festivities. There’s no other sign that Halloween is coming than seeing pumpkins everywhere. And we can’t think of any better way to spend the spooky holiday than visiting the best pumpkin patches in Chicago to enjoy a delightful farm experience with kids!
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois or you travel there often to see your family and you love to go out with your loved ones, here's a list of three amazing restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of them are well-known for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area. You'll definitely want to go back for more, once you taste their food.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Matteson, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Morton Grove, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Secret Chicago

Jack’s Popular Over-The-Top Pumpkin Patch Pop Up Returns Tomorrow

The creative team behind Goose Island’s roster of exciting seasonal popups will tomorrow bring back their popular fall experience ‘Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up‘ for its fifth year in Chicago. As we enter fall and the leaves begin to change color, those many adored annual events start to announce themselves offering an abundance of corn mazes, light displays, pumpkin patches, pumpkin spiced lattes, after-hours events, and all sorts of fall fun. The plentitude of pumpkin-related fun can be found all over the country but here in Chicago, we have some of the very best and Jack’s Pumpkin Patch Pop-Up is one of those places where there are no half measures when it comes to celebrating the season. Spanning more than 2 acres of land down in Goose Island guests will find Chicago’s largest corn maze, carnival games, photo opportunities, axe throwing, various bars, food trucks, and over ten thousand pumpkins all within the over-the-top outdoor pop-up.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Welfare#Animal Shelter#Animal Rescue#Chicago Area#Volunteers#Chicago Paws
Chicago Parents

Chicago’s Rise from the Ashes Celebrated at World’s Columbian Exposition

The 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition served as a showcase for a fully rebuilt and vibrant Chicago 22 years after much of the city was destroyed by the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. This event became a defining moment in Chicago’s history as more than 20 million people visited the World’s Fair, eager to see exhibits of cultures from 46 countries, the latest innovations, entertainment, parades and the world’s first Ferris wheel.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Former Cubs Exec Theo Epstein Puts Chicago Mansion On Market

Former Cubs president Theo Epstein’s mansion in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood is on the market. He and his wife are selling the six-bedroom, seven-thousand-square-foot property. The price tag on the mansion is three-point-seven-five-million dollars. Epstein is currently a consultant for Major League Baseball and was at the helm when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016 before stepping down in November.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aunt pushed 3-year-old boy into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier, sources say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy who has been hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled out of Lake Michigan near Navy Pier was pushed in by his aunt, according to police sources.Sources told CBS 2's Brad Edwards that police have surveillance video showing the boy's aunt pushing him into the water. We have yet to see the video. Police told CBS 2's Tara Molina that charges are pending on "one individual at this time." The Chicago Fire Department said investigators have determined the boy went in the water around 1:23 p.m. Monday. The Fire Department arrived on the...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS Chicago

Teen charged in carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two months after a group of people went on a wild carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods, police arrested a teenager they said was involved.Police arrested Lance Talbert on Tuesday. He's 18 years old, but police said he was 17 when he allegedly committed around eight robberies and carjackings on July 16.Talbert is facing several charges including six for armed robbery and four for vehicular hijacking.He will be tried as a juvenile.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The goats of O’Hare

Ben Robel got a degree in wildlife biology and rather than take a job with a steady paycheck and benefits, he bought two goats and started Vegetation Solutions (Vegetation-Solutions.com). Thirteen years later, he has over 400 goats and sheep, and that still isn’t enough to meet the demand for his weed munchers. Individuals, businesses and government agencies are constantly calling for the unique type of help his animals offer. O’Hare International Airport is one of his customers. Robel tells WGN’s Steve Alexander he has 70 “employees,” as he calls them, on duty there right now.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Chicago Parents

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

This group is intended to help parents find and share resources to help them with their children in the Greater Chicagoland area.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy