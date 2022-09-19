Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago animal hospitals seeing shortage of doctors
If you're a pet owner, good luck getting an appointment. There's a global staffing shortage of veterinarians and veterinary staff that's hitting local clinics and hospitals.
A doggone fun day at a canine competition in suburban Chicago
The Ashley Whippet dog competition takes place in Naperville, Illinois with various dog sporting events.
4kids.com
Best Pumpkin Patches in Chicago
Take a detour at the farm and let the gourd time begins in one of the best pumpkin patches in Chicago!. When temperature drops and leaves start to fall, farms-turned-carnivals are taking shape around Chicago to kickstart the Fall festivities. There’s no other sign that Halloween is coming than seeing pumpkins everywhere. And we can’t think of any better way to spend the spooky holiday than visiting the best pumpkin patches in Chicago to enjoy a delightful farm experience with kids!
3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois or you travel there often to see your family and you love to go out with your loved ones, here's a list of three amazing restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of them are well-known for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area. You'll definitely want to go back for more, once you taste their food.
Need a ‘Tasty Lunch?’ Apparently, This is Illinois Best Sandwich Shop
Lunch seems to be the meal that gets the least amount of love, am I right?. People everywhere today will just eat a sandwich and call it a day. A lot of times, people don't even care where the sandwich comes from, just as long as they get lunch in, and move on to whatever's next.
Jack’s Popular Over-The-Top Pumpkin Patch Pop Up Returns Tomorrow
The creative team behind Goose Island’s roster of exciting seasonal popups will tomorrow bring back their popular fall experience ‘Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up‘ for its fifth year in Chicago. As we enter fall and the leaves begin to change color, those many adored annual events start to announce themselves offering an abundance of corn mazes, light displays, pumpkin patches, pumpkin spiced lattes, after-hours events, and all sorts of fall fun. The plentitude of pumpkin-related fun can be found all over the country but here in Chicago, we have some of the very best and Jack’s Pumpkin Patch Pop-Up is one of those places where there are no half measures when it comes to celebrating the season. Spanning more than 2 acres of land down in Goose Island guests will find Chicago’s largest corn maze, carnival games, photo opportunities, axe throwing, various bars, food trucks, and over ten thousand pumpkins all within the over-the-top outdoor pop-up.
3-year-old 'bundle of joy' pushed into lake near Chicago's Navy Pier by relative, sources say
A 3-year-old boy his grandfather describes as a "bundle of joy" was pushes into Lake Michigan by a relative, sources told ABC7.
This Chicago Couple Is Viral For Their Super Realistic 'Stranger Things' Halloween Decorations
October is near, and for many, it's time to dig out the Halloween decorations from storage and display them to commence the spooky season. This year, a Chicago couple is already going viral for opting to decorate their yard with an eerie, ultra-realistic rendition of an iconic scene from Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2.
Chicago’s Rise from the Ashes Celebrated at World’s Columbian Exposition
The 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition served as a showcase for a fully rebuilt and vibrant Chicago 22 years after much of the city was destroyed by the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. This event became a defining moment in Chicago’s history as more than 20 million people visited the World’s Fair, eager to see exhibits of cultures from 46 countries, the latest innovations, entertainment, parades and the world’s first Ferris wheel.
Woman who collapsed downtown meets good Samaritan who helped save her
CHICAGO — The family of a woman who launched a campaign to meet up with the good Samaritan who helped save her life has gotten their wish. It was a reunion two weeks in the making after Jammey Kligis collapsed on Labor Day on Michigan Avenue near Chicago’s Art Institute. Dr. Chanannait Paisansathan is the […]
wjol.com
Former Cubs Exec Theo Epstein Puts Chicago Mansion On Market
Former Cubs president Theo Epstein’s mansion in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood is on the market. He and his wife are selling the six-bedroom, seven-thousand-square-foot property. The price tag on the mansion is three-point-seven-five-million dollars. Epstein is currently a consultant for Major League Baseball and was at the helm when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016 before stepping down in November.
Aunt pushed 3-year-old boy into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier, sources say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy who has been hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled out of Lake Michigan near Navy Pier was pushed in by his aunt, according to police sources.Sources told CBS 2's Brad Edwards that police have surveillance video showing the boy's aunt pushing him into the water. We have yet to see the video. Police told CBS 2's Tara Molina that charges are pending on "one individual at this time." The Chicago Fire Department said investigators have determined the boy went in the water around 1:23 p.m. Monday. The Fire Department arrived on the...
Teen charged in carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two months after a group of people went on a wild carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods, police arrested a teenager they said was involved.Police arrested Lance Talbert on Tuesday. He's 18 years old, but police said he was 17 when he allegedly committed around eight robberies and carjackings on July 16.Talbert is facing several charges including six for armed robbery and four for vehicular hijacking.He will be tried as a juvenile.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Illinois
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
2 Chicago restaurants named to New York Times' 50 best restaurants in America list
Two Chicago restaurants have received the ultimate national recognition. Both “Evette’s” and “Dear Margaret” reached the New York Times’ 50 best restaurants in America list for 2022.
Hidden Health Benefits of Nature — For You and the Environment
We all know that getting outside into nature is good for our minds and our bodies. But did you know that you and your family can also contribute to the health of the environment as well?. Chicagoland families have access to a variety of “Wellness in the Woods” activities offered...
Food Stamps: Learn and Play with these Illinois Link Card Discounts
There are roughly three-quarters of a million children in Illinois receiving SNAP EBT benefits, formerly known as food stamps, according to the Spotlight On Poverty & Opportunity website. But many...
$1 Million dollar Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at Lucky Mart in Chicago
It was a great day for a lucky Illinois Lottery player who won the $1 million Lucky Day Lotto jackpot on September 9, 2022. The winning ticket was sold at Lucky Mart, located at 2900 W 87th St. in Chicago, and matched all five numbers to win the jackpot for the evening Lucky Day Lotto drawing: 7-14-19-29-38.
Are there really otters in the Chicago River or did I just see a rat?
This was at Irving Park and the river. Is it clear to see?
wgnradio.com
The goats of O’Hare
Ben Robel got a degree in wildlife biology and rather than take a job with a steady paycheck and benefits, he bought two goats and started Vegetation Solutions (Vegetation-Solutions.com). Thirteen years later, he has over 400 goats and sheep, and that still isn’t enough to meet the demand for his weed munchers. Individuals, businesses and government agencies are constantly calling for the unique type of help his animals offer. O’Hare International Airport is one of his customers. Robel tells WGN’s Steve Alexander he has 70 “employees,” as he calls them, on duty there right now.
