POZ

How HIV Stigma Devastated My Life

Like any mom, I wanted to be able to raise my children in safe environments but, because of a felony conviction, I was only able to obtain low paying jobs to take care of them and live in environments that were not safe for myself and my children. The schools my children attended were not equipped with financial resources delegated to help facilitate healthy outcomes.
psychologytoday.com

Quiet Quitting: A Path to Work Engagement?

The term “quiet quitting” is when employees continue to do their job, but only do the work laid out in their job description. Although quiet quitting is seen as means to combat burnout, it can also be used to enhance work engagement. The presence and popularity of quiet...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
care.com

Finding child care is an exhausting job: Here’s how partners can split the work

Finding the perfect child care for your family can feel like winning the lottery. But unlike walking into a store and buying a ticket, the road to the reward takes work (or, as the New York Times put it: It’s “a journey.”). In addition to researching options, weighing how they’ll work with your child, calculating costs, touring facilities and/or interviewing providers, there’s also registering for waitlists and/or conducting trial runs with babysitters or nannies. Journey? Sounds more like an expedition — an expedition that, not surprisingly, women typically embark on alone.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Scary Mommy

A Back-To-School Survival Guide For Moms With ADHD

Back-to-school time can be challenging for children and parents alike. New routines, social interactions, and classroom distractions can feel overwhelming, especially if your child has Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). And if you’re a parent who also has ADHD, the changes that are inevitable during the school year can be tough.
MENTAL HEALTH

