Pittsburgh, PA

Who's to Blame for Steelers Offensive Struggles?

By Noah Strackbein,Stephen Thompson
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 2 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to fix their offense. The question is how?

The Pittsburgh Steelers move to 1-1 after a loss to the New England Patriots. While a loss is always on everyone involved, there's no hiding the Pittsburgh offense is the reason for the struggles through two weeks.

With Kenny Pickett chants filling Acrisure Stadium, the question now has to be talked about - should the Steelers bench Mitch Trubisky? After throwing for 168 yards and a touchdown to an interception in - a second game without reaching 200 yards - there's a real reason to contemplate the decision.

But, will it happen? And when?

The other name being called upon to be fired is offensive coordinator Matt Canada. It's been two long years for this offense. Is that enough time to give up on the second-year OC?

Will the offense be better with just a new offensive coordinator? Will it be better with just a new quarterback?

Who's the blame for the offensive struggles?

David Williams
2d ago

Not Trubisky's fault..Hard to soar like an Eagle when a Turkey is calling all sideways and backward passes..New O.C. needed immediately.

