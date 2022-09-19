Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Missouri High School Athlete of the Week (Sept. 12-17)?

By Cody Thorn

Here are the candidates for SBLive's Missouri High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 12-17 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff.

THIS WEEK’S SBLIVE MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Dominic Bartoni, CBC soccer

Had a combined three goals and two assists in wins against SLUH and DeSmet to help the host Cadets win the CBC Soccer Tournament. It was the first time since 2012 that the Cadets took first in their own tourney.

Bailey Burkett, Liberty North golf

The shot a 4-under par 68 to win the 12th annual Liberty North Invitational. Her team also took first place in the team standings with a score of 329. Later in the week, she shot a 3-under 33 to help Liberty North beat Kearney in a dual.

Sal Caldarella, Blue Springs football

Guided the Wildcats to 22 points in the fourth quarter in a come-from-behind 34-32 win against Fort Osage. Completed 11 of 21 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns.

Julio Cruz, Monett cross country

The senior picked up his first win ever and it came in his last home meet, the Richard ‘Whitey’ Mettlach Invitational. Cruz won ran 17:41.20 — nearly a minute ahead of the runner-up.

Lyric Ford, Montgomery County cross country

The senior took first place at the Fulton Invitational, running the 5K course in 19:25.35, helping her team take third place.

Maxxwell Ford, Lee’s Summit North football

The transfer tossed touchdowns to three different receivers and a third of his nine completions went for scores in a win against Lee’s Summit. He finished with 211 yards through the air.

Gracie Jacobs, St. Teresa’s Academy cross country

Jacobs took first place in the Kris Solberg Inviational at Lee’s Summit North on Sept. 17, running the 5K in 19:14. She helped the Stars take second place overall.

Colton Kirkham, North Platte football

Accounted for 102 yards and two scores passing and 103 yards on 15 carries and two scores rushing the ball. His Kaden Mullendore for a game-winning touchdown to help the Panthers beat Hamilton, 25-24, in double OT.

Kayla Mooney, Rock Bridge softball

The Bruins won the Park Hill South Tournament this weekend in Kansas City. On Saturday, Mooney hit three home runs in one game for Rock Bridge.

Katelyn Diani O’Day, Lutheran-St. Charles volleyball

Helped the Cougars take second place at the St. Joseph’s Academy tournament this weekend. The sophomore recorded her 1,000th assist this weekend.

Zane Palmer, Odessa football

In a shootout win over Oak Grove, 57-43, Palmer ran for seven touchdowns for the Bulldogs. He had 32 carries for 364 yards and scored four times in the first half.

Jenna Perryman, Kickapoo volleyball

The junior had 13 service points, six blocks, three kills and two assists as the Chiefs beat Bentonville West, 2-0, to claim first in the Springfield Classic Tournament.

Avrey Reynolds, Jefferson City softball

The William Jewell pledge struck out 10, gave up three hits and tossed a shutout in a 7-0 win against Lee’s Summit North on Sept. 17.

Jamal Roberts, St. Mary's football

The University of Missouri recruit had a career day with 238 rushing yards and five touchdowns, including a kickoff return, in a 56-20 road win at Lutheran-St. Charles . He scored three times in the third quarter, including a 99-yard run and the kickoff return, to break the game open.

Ryan Seabaugh, Cape Girardeau Central cross country

Ran 16:26.30 to take first place at the Cape Girardeau Central home meet, picking up a win in his final home invitational.

Carson Spies, Chaffee football

Scored on a 57-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, one of four touchdowns for the Red Devils in a 28-7 win against Malden. That snapped a 12-game losing streak.

Rebecca Squadrone, Liberty tennis

Went 3-0 in singles and 2-1 in doubles to help the Blue Jays take first place at the Liberty Tournament, beating Park Hill, Platte County and Kickapoo.

​​Ethan Vance, Camdenton swimming & diving

The junior had a part in two wins at the Monett Duals, winning the 100-yard freestyle and then taking part in the winning 200-yard freestyle relay team

Draven VanGilder, Joplin football

The linebacker had 15 tackles (13 solo) and a quarterback hurry as Joplin beat Webb City for the fourth year in a row. On the year, VanGilder had 67 tackles in four games.

Asende Welongo, Rockhurst soccer

The freshman had four goals and one assist in wins against Lee's Summit North and Kickapoo last week for the Hawklets.

Anthony Wenson, Liberty football

An Air Force recruit, Wenson ran for 265 yards and tied a school record with six touchdowns in a win over Park Hill.

