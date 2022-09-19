ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Comments / 4

monopoly
3d ago

only the poor have consequences rich people get a slap on the wrist the whole county needs to be investigated this can't be the only problem going on within this system

Reply
6
WATE

Suspected fentanyl, guns found in Morristown home

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A search warrant executed at a Morristown residence last week yielded what Hamblen County narcotics investigators believe to be illicit drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl along with rifles and cash. The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted the search warrant at a home in the 4100 block of Sanoria Lane […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
Overton County News

Jamestown city recorder indicted on multiple counts

An investigation by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Patricia “Gail” Dishmon, current city recorder for the City of Jamestown in Fentress County. As city recorder, Dishmon is responsible for the administration of all financial affairs of the city. Investigators allege that Dishmon failed...
JAMESTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested after overdosing in a car with a child in the back seat, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Officers responded Tuesday to the Emory Center children’s hospital to find two people-Timothy Hooks and Amber Cox-in a vehicle with a child in the back seat, according to the report.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Police release info on two E. Knox shootings this week

A second shooting this week in East Knoxville had police searching for leads Wednesday while the teenaged victim recovered in an area hospital. The Tuesday night shooting on Kenner Avenue seriously wounded an 18-year-old man who was found near an apartment complex’s playground, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
#Criminal Court
wvlt.tv

Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says

Your headlines from 9/22 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Roane County couple arrested for car theft, Hiker rescued in the Smokies, Plane crash investigation. Tenn. National Guard completes emergency air evacuation to rescue hiker just outside of Gatlinburg. Updated: 17 hours ago. Members of the Tennessee National Guard rescued...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old man was found shot in Knoxville Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the police department. Officers responded to the report at around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 20. Once on the scene at 2230 Kenner Avenue, they found a teen near a playground who had been shot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man arrested after damaging lawn of Knox Co. church, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after damaging the lawn of a church in Knox County, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Brian Saddoris was taken into custody Saturday after he did burnouts on the Bays Mountain Baptist Church lawn while drunk, the report said. Officers responded to the Bays Mountain Road area on the call of a man driving recklessly. Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses after locating Saddoris in a neighbor’s yard “yelling and cussing.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Police release info on weekend homicide

Knoxville Police Department officials on Monday released more details about a weekend shooting that left one man dead. The victim of the Sunday morning shooting was identified as 38-year-old Samuel Whitfield of Knoxville, according to KPD spokesperson Scott Erland. KPD officers were sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect in deadly Alcoa road rage crash charged before

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The suspect in the deadly Alcoa road rage crash has faced charges before, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News. Derek Geary, 58 of Maryville, was charged with vandalism of property greater than $1,000 on March, 16. BCSO deputies...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

TDEC commits to cleaning former nuclear site in Anderson County

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A decades-long project in Anderson County is gaining traction. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) recently made a commitment to county leaders to clean up the former American Nuclear Corporation site. The property looks lush, but soon crews will be digging and taking...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

Four Juveniles are Arrested Following Knoxville Armed Robbery

Four boys are arrested following an armed robbery in Knoxville. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responding to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue yesterday morning (Sunday) where two men who said they were robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects, who fled the scene in an SUV. The Knox County...
KNOXVILLE, TN

