Knoxville, TN

hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Police release info on two E. Knox shootings this week

A second shooting this week in East Knoxville had police searching for leads Wednesday while the teenaged victim recovered in an area hospital. The Tuesday night shooting on Kenner Avenue seriously wounded an 18-year-old man who was found near an apartment complex’s playground, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old man was found shot in Knoxville Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the police department. Officers responded to the report at around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 20. Once on the scene at 2230 Kenner Avenue, they found a teen near a playground who had been shot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Report: Two arrested after overdosing with child in the car

On Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a reported overdose. According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle's back seat in the parking lot.
POWELL, TN
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Police release info on weekend homicide

Knoxville Police Department officials on Monday released more details about a weekend shooting that left one man dead. The victim of the Sunday morning shooting was identified as 38-year-old Samuel Whitfield of Knoxville, according to KPD spokesperson Scott Erland. KPD officers were sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Couple arrested after multiple car thefts throughout two states

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A couple was arrested after events involving multiple car thefts throughout Tennessee and Kentucky, according to Roane County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Keith Walker and Jacklyn Walker were both arrested near Clay Hollow Road after detectives investigated a car theft ring from Tennessee to Kentucky.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Missing Knoxville teen found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen girl has been found safe after she was reported missing Monday night. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday that 15-year-old Jazmin Garcia was found safe after she reportedly left her home just before midnight on Monday, Sept. 19. There are multiple...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Seven people still missing, or runaways in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven people are still missing or counted as runaways in Knoxville, and one of the the most recent persons being as young as 15 years old. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has counted seven people who are still missing from the community. Byron M. Edwards...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

