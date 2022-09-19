KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The victim of a deadly Knoxville shooting has been identified by Knoxville Police Department officials as Samuel Whitfield, 38, of Knoxville. The shooting happened on Wilson Avenue Sunday. An investigation revealed that a car drove past a house in the 2000 block of the road and fired multiple shots at it, KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. Whitfield was hit and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in a personal car, Erland said.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO