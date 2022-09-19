Read full article on original website
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Police release info on two E. Knox shootings this week
A second shooting this week in East Knoxville had police searching for leads Wednesday while the teenaged victim recovered in an area hospital. The Tuesday night shooting on Kenner Avenue seriously wounded an 18-year-old man who was found near an apartment complex’s playground, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
wvlt.tv
Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old man was found shot in Knoxville Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the police department. Officers responded to the report at around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 20. Once on the scene at 2230 Kenner Avenue, they found a teen near a playground who had been shot.
KPD: 18-year-old seriously injured after Knoxville shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured and several apartments damaged on Tuesday night according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Report: Two arrested after overdosing with child in the car
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a reported overdose. According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle's back seat in the parking lot.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Police release info on weekend homicide
Knoxville Police Department officials on Monday released more details about a weekend shooting that left one man dead. The victim of the Sunday morning shooting was identified as 38-year-old Samuel Whitfield of Knoxville, according to KPD spokesperson Scott Erland. KPD officers were sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center...
KPD: Mock active shooter exercise to take place at West Town Mall Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several Knoxville first response agencies are participating in an active shooter training exercise at West Town Mall on Sunday, Sept. 25, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The exercise will begin after the mall closes at 6 p.m. Officers will begin closing the JCPenny parking lot...
WATE
Couple arrested after multiple car thefts throughout two states
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A couple was arrested after events involving multiple car thefts throughout Tennessee and Kentucky, according to Roane County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Keith Walker and Jacklyn Walker were both arrested near Clay Hollow Road after detectives investigated a car theft ring from Tennessee to Kentucky.
WATE
Missing Knoxville teen found safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen girl has been found safe after she was reported missing Monday night. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday that 15-year-old Jazmin Garcia was found safe after she reportedly left her home just before midnight on Monday, Sept. 19. There are multiple...
wvlt.tv
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
Two charged after police chase in North Knoxville
Two people have been charged after they led police on a chase in North Knoxville according to police.
Man with state warrants arrested in Newport near Cocke County Annex
A man was arrested in Cocke County after being charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
WATE
Seven people still missing, or runaways in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven people are still missing or counted as runaways in Knoxville, and one of the the most recent persons being as young as 15 years old. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has counted seven people who are still missing from the community. Byron M. Edwards...
Knoxville mother mourning after losing son, father in fire
A mother is in mourning after her son and father died in a house fire on Mississippi Avenue in West Knoxville.
WATE
Investigation after fatal shooting on Wilson Avenue in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead after a shooting incident on Wilson Avenue early Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville Police said Samuel Whitfield, 38 of Knoxville was injured after a shooting on the 2700 block of Wilson Avenue around 5 a.m. Whitfield went...
WBIR
Reentry facility opening in Knoxville hopes to keep former inmates from returning to prison
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A program that helps former inmates reenter society successfully and stay out of prison opened its doors in downtown Knoxville on Monday. The new Men of Valor facility will house 30 formerly-incarcerated men after city leaders contributed around $500,000 to the project, from the Affordable Rental Development Fund.
Drug take back events coming to the Knoxville area
Metro Drug Coalition is partnering with law enforcement to reduce the number of unused, unwanted, and expired medications in homes throughout East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police identify victim in deadly Wilson Avenue shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The victim of a deadly Knoxville shooting has been identified by Knoxville Police Department officials as Samuel Whitfield, 38, of Knoxville. The shooting happened on Wilson Avenue Sunday. An investigation revealed that a car drove past a house in the 2000 block of the road and fired multiple shots at it, KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. Whitfield was hit and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in a personal car, Erland said.
KPD says after more than 1,700 crisis calls, mental health co-responder team has never used force
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said its co-responder program is showing some encouraging results. The program is a result of a partnership with the McNabb Center to better approach situations where a person may be experiencing a mental health crisis. The program pairs a behavioral health specialist...
Hamblen County officers and nurse commended for saving inmate’s life
Two Hamblen County officers and a nurse received recognition for their efforts to save the life of an inmate who was overdosing at Hamblen County Jail according to the Sheriff's Office.
Missing Union County teen found safe in Alabama
A missing teen from Union County has been located in Alabama according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
