Monticello, AR

London Hope Warren, 1 Month

London Hope Warren was born August 2, 2022, to Kasha Tate and Dareion Warren in Monticello. She gained her angel wings on September 11, 2022, at Drew Memorial Hospital in Monticello. London was the sweetest baby you could know. She loved to be cuddled and had a smile that made everyone else smile. She is preceded in death by her Aunt Tarra Tate and Grandma Machelle Warren.
MONTICELLO, AR
Nellie Frances Lollar Jordan, 74

Nellie Frances Lollar Jordan, 74, of Monticello, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at her home. She was born December 2, 1947, in Monticello, to the late Woodrow Lollar and Laura Lucille Berryman Lollar. Mrs. Frances loved the Lord and her family and loved teaching the word of God to...
MONTICELLO, AR
Mary Lemley Curtis, 82

Mary Lemley Curtis, 82, of Monticello, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at The Woods Nursing and Rehab in Monticello. She was born February 19, 1940, in Lake Village, to the late W.M. Lemley and Allie Orell Gilliam Lemley. Mary was Baptist by faith but enjoyed her last few years of worship at the United Pentecostal Church in Monticello. She was married to Bobby Curtis for 42 years before he passed. Mary was retired from Burlington Industries.
MONTICELLO, AR
Susan Ann Calhoun, 70

Susan Ann Calhoun, 70, of Monticello, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock. She was born January 12, 1952, to the late Hardy and Bobbie Wimberley Hampel in Little Rock. She was married to Bobby Havis Calhoun for many years. Susan loved to crochet and spend time with her family. She crocheted blankets for all of her kids and grandkids.
MONTICELLO, AR
Elvin Owens, Sr, 86

Elvin Owens, Sr. who was affectionately known as ''Buddy Love,'' departed this life peacefully on Thursday, September 15th at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born Wednesday, January 8, 1936 in Monticello, to C. Arthur Owens and Genevieve Binns-Stewart, who preceded him in death. Elvin (Buddy Love) had many nicknames, including ''Candy Man'', ''Bud'', and ''Mr. Buddy”. Also, Buddy was such a loving and affectionate man who would often give his friends and family members their own nicknames. Giving people nicknames was his special way of adopting them into his inner circle.
MONTICELLO, AR
West Monroe students show love to opposing team in a blowout victory

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s not common for West Monroe to play out-of-state opponents but last Friday night they welcomed in RePublic high school out of Nashville, Tennessee. RePublic was severely overmatched by the Rebels as they only brought 22 players and two coaches to Rebel Stadium. Not many fans traveled with them as well but some West Monroe students decided to switch sides and root for the opposing team and show them love for their hard effort. The Rebels went on to win 56-0.
WEST MONROE, LA
Wanda Ralph Cummings Young, 81

Wanda Ralph Cummings Young, 81, of Wilmar went to be with her Lord. and Savior Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Belleview Estates. Rehabilitation and Care Center in Monticello. She was born March 1, 1941 in Pine Bluff to the late Ralph Jackson. and Lettie Ratliff Cummings. She was preceded in...
WILMAR, AR
Monroe PD clears lockdown for all Monroe City schools

UPDATE: September 22, 2022— The Monroe Police Department has cleared lockdowns for all Monroe City Schools. City schools were placed on lockdown Thursday morning after authorities received a call stating there was an active shooter at Neville High School. MPD posted an update to their Facebook page that indicates all schools are clear. MONROE, La. […]
MONROE, LA
More than 130 mysterious envelopes mailed to Monroe resident, suspects fraud

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A retired Monroe resident suspects more than 130 envelopes delivered to his house marked by the Louisiana Workforce Commission could be a sign of fraud. Monroe resident James Murphy bought his home in July 2021 after the original builder passed away. Murphy said before he bought the house, no one had ever lived at that address.
MONROE, LA
West Monroe bingo hall robbed at gunpoint, men arrested

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who were wanted for armed robbery. OPSO said in a press release they responded to a robbery at Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on Sept. 21, 2022, after two men allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took cash.
WEST MONROE, LA
Authorities release additional information about the arrest of 2 armed robbery fugitives

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/21/2022; 3:18 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, at 3:18 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released additional information about the arrest of Bouwell and Stephenson. According to deputies, they responded to an Armed Robbery at the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe, La. […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Max Johnson, 88

Max Johnson, 88, of Fordyce, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was born May 11, 1934 in Leechville, to the late Gurvis L. and Cassie Nelson Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jean Atkins Johnson; his grandson Joshua Johnson; his son Glenn Ballard, and his daughter-in-law Reba Ballard.
FORDYCE, AR
The School Board Has Spoken and They Want Cell Phones Under Control

El Dorado High School has changed its phone policy for students and teachers, and many students have expressed their distaste for the changes. EHS Principal Sherry Hill expressed that she sees little difference in the new policy. “In terms of changes really there hasn’t been a lot of changes. The cell phone policy has changed a little bit. Students were never supposed to use them in the classroom, but the wording is different in the policy.”
EL DORADO, AR
Amazon announces its first renewable energy projects in Morehouse Parish and Union County

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Amazon announced that it’s expanding its renewable energy portfolio globally, with an additional 2.7 gigawatts of clean energy capacity across 71 new renewable energy projects. Also, Amazon announced its first renewable energy projects in Morehouse Parish, La., and Union County, Ark. The solar farms are […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
Burn ban effective at noon Wednesday issued for Arkansas County

Arkansas County Judge Thomas “Eddie” Best has issued a burn ban for Arkansas County, effective at noon today. Re: Extremely Dangerous and Dry Conditions in Arkansas County. In cooperation with the State Forestry Commission a BURN BAN will go into effect on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at NOON in Arkansas County. Lives and property must become our main concern at this time so therefore, Arkansas County is issuing this BURN BAN which will be in effect until further notice.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
One dead in Richwood shooting

On September 18, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 207 Thelma Dr., in Richwood, in reference to a shooting. The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Ray’s Bar. When patrol deputies arrived on scene they found the male victim deceased as a...
RICHWOOD, LA

