Elvin Owens, Sr. who was affectionately known as ''Buddy Love,'' departed this life peacefully on Thursday, September 15th at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born Wednesday, January 8, 1936 in Monticello, to C. Arthur Owens and Genevieve Binns-Stewart, who preceded him in death. Elvin (Buddy Love) had many nicknames, including ''Candy Man'', ''Bud'', and ''Mr. Buddy”. Also, Buddy was such a loving and affectionate man who would often give his friends and family members their own nicknames. Giving people nicknames was his special way of adopting them into his inner circle.

MONTICELLO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO