advancemonticellonian.com
Mainline Health Systems prepares for opening of Monticello Women’s Clinic
Mainline Health Systems recently announced that it is opening a women’s clinic in Monticello. There will be a reception with refreshments to celebrate the clinic’s opening at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 4 at 535 Jordan Drive in Monticello. Both of the clinic’s OB-GYNs Dr. Constance Chapman and Dr....
advancemonticellonian.com
London Hope Warren, 1 Month
London Hope Warren was born August 2, 2022, to Kasha Tate and Dareion Warren in Monticello. She gained her angel wings on September 11, 2022, at Drew Memorial Hospital in Monticello. London was the sweetest baby you could know. She loved to be cuddled and had a smile that made everyone else smile. She is preceded in death by her Aunt Tarra Tate and Grandma Machelle Warren.
advancemonticellonian.com
Nellie Frances Lollar Jordan, 74
Nellie Frances Lollar Jordan, 74, of Monticello, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at her home. She was born December 2, 1947, in Monticello, to the late Woodrow Lollar and Laura Lucille Berryman Lollar. Mrs. Frances loved the Lord and her family and loved teaching the word of God to...
advancemonticellonian.com
Susan Ann Calhoun, 70
Susan Ann Calhoun, 70, of Monticello, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock. She was born January 12, 1952, to the late Hardy and Bobbie Wimberley Hampel in Little Rock. She was married to Bobby Havis Calhoun for many years. Susan loved to crochet and spend time with her family. She crocheted blankets for all of her kids and grandkids.
advancemonticellonian.com
Clifford Howell Bowden, 90
Clifford Howell Bowden, 90, of the Prairie Grove community in Drew County, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was born December 15, 1931, in Drew County, to the late Howard Bowden and Mary Howell Bowden. He was self-employed, a member...
advancemonticellonian.com
Elvin Owens, Sr, 86
Elvin Owens, Sr. who was affectionately known as ''Buddy Love,'' departed this life peacefully on Thursday, September 15th at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born Wednesday, January 8, 1936 in Monticello, to C. Arthur Owens and Genevieve Binns-Stewart, who preceded him in death. Elvin (Buddy Love) had many nicknames, including ''Candy Man'', ''Bud'', and ''Mr. Buddy”. Also, Buddy was such a loving and affectionate man who would often give his friends and family members their own nicknames. Giving people nicknames was his special way of adopting them into his inner circle.
advancemonticellonian.com
Mary Lemley Curtis, 82
Mary Lemley Curtis, 82, of Monticello, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at The Woods Nursing and Rehab in Monticello. She was born February 19, 1940, in Lake Village, to the late W.M. Lemley and Allie Orell Gilliam Lemley. Mary was Baptist by faith but enjoyed her last few years of worship at the United Pentecostal Church in Monticello. She was married to Bobby Curtis for 42 years before he passed. Mary was retired from Burlington Industries.
KATV
'Step it up:' group of Pine Bluff pastors hope to help city reduce homicide rate
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — A group of pastors from Pine Bluff are hoping to bring change by providing suggestions on how to lower the homicide rate. One of the members from the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance told KATV, if they want to see change then they have to be an agent for change.
Jefferson Co. officials come to partial resolution on jail funding
The Jefferson County Sheriff said after originally reporting a lack of funds to feed adult jail detainees, more money is being made available by the county.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Burn ban effective at noon Wednesday issued for Arkansas County
Arkansas County Judge Thomas “Eddie” Best has issued a burn ban for Arkansas County, effective at noon today. Re: Extremely Dangerous and Dry Conditions in Arkansas County. In cooperation with the State Forestry Commission a BURN BAN will go into effect on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at NOON in Arkansas County. Lives and property must become our main concern at this time so therefore, Arkansas County is issuing this BURN BAN which will be in effect until further notice.
advancemonticellonian.com
Max Johnson, 88
Max Johnson, 88, of Fordyce, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was born May 11, 1934 in Leechville, to the late Gurvis L. and Cassie Nelson Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jean Atkins Johnson; his grandson Joshua Johnson; his son Glenn Ballard, and his daughter-in-law Reba Ballard.
advancemonticellonian.com
Wanda Ralph Cummings Young, 81
Wanda Ralph Cummings Young, 81, of Wilmar went to be with her Lord. and Savior Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Belleview Estates. Rehabilitation and Care Center in Monticello. She was born March 1, 1941 in Pine Bluff to the late Ralph Jackson. and Lettie Ratliff Cummings. She was preceded in...
deltadailynews.com
Greenville Man Sentenced to More than 12 Years in Prison
A Greenville man was sentenced Friday to 12 years and 7 months in prison for selling drugs and for possessing guns as a previously convicted felon. According to court documents, William L. Mays, Jr., 45, of Greenville, Mississippi, pled guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi to one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The felon-in-possession charge arises out of Mays’ sale of firearms to a confidential informant. Mays was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson to 151 months for the distribution of methamphetamine and 120 months for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, to run concurrently. He was further sentenced to 3 years of supervised release following his release from prison. Mays is currently in custody.
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for September 12-19, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. James Phelps / 405 Wise St, Warren, AR / DOB 8-11-89 / warrant, poss. drug para x 2, and poss cont. sub. on 9-12-22.
