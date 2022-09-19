A Greenville man was sentenced Friday to 12 years and 7 months in prison for selling drugs and for possessing guns as a previously convicted felon. According to court documents, William L. Mays, Jr., 45, of Greenville, Mississippi, pled guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi to one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The felon-in-possession charge arises out of Mays’ sale of firearms to a confidential informant. Mays was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson to 151 months for the distribution of methamphetamine and 120 months for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, to run concurrently. He was further sentenced to 3 years of supervised release following his release from prison. Mays is currently in custody.

