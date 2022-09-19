ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Police in Harrisburg respond to possible shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg responded to a shooting investigation on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of 13th and Derry streets shortly before 8 p.m. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident. News 8's Amber Gerard entered a corner store directly across from the...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
PennLive.com

5 more people charged in Dauphin County shooting that injured 2 children

Swatara Township police have charged five more people in connection to an Aug. 11 drive-by shooting that seriously injured a 4- and 6-year-old. Kani Little, 25, of Swatara Township; Brianna Smith, 24, of Middletown; and Michael Roberts, 28, of Harrisburg, were each charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and a slew of related offenses, Swatara Township police announced Wednesday.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg woman charged with failing to collect, pay taxes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that a Harrisburg woman has been charged with failing to collect and pay over employment taxes to the IRS. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 36-year-old Dary T. Son allegedly failed to collect and pay on behalf of her employees in her Pennsylvania-based temporary staffing company DS Agency. The release says they she failed to collect and pay $591,822.99 in taxes owed to the IRS.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Curry
FOX 43

Wrongful termination lawsuit filed against Harrisburg Mayor

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County man has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the City of Harrisburg and Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. Nathaniel Spriggs alleges in the lawsuit that Mayor Williams fired him after he objected to her hiring or promoting multiple family members. Spriggs, the former Director...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Man briefly escapes police custody in Cumberland County

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was in police custody briefely escaped and caused police to engage in a foot pursuit occurred on Sept. 14. According to police , at around 11 a.m. 46 year old Brian Knouse was being transported from Cumberland County Prison to Magisterial District Judge Sanderson’s office in Enola for a preliminary hearing.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman sentenced for stealing money from social quarters

READING, Pa. — A Berks County woman will spend at least a year behind bars for stealing more than $1 million from her employer. A judge sentenced Vycky Macri to one to two years in jail followed by 10 years of probation. She's also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the Shillington Social Quarters.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Gardening Tools#Jewelry#Episcopal Church#Swords
local21news.com

Honoring another kind of front-line hero in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — When we think about the dangers on the frontlines it’s typically police and firefighters, but there are many others that put themselves in danger everyday helping others. John Myer passed away in November after a battle with Covid-19 that he and his EMT team...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Spotted: An escaped emu in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for an escaped emu. The large, flightless bird has been spotted around North Hopewell Township, according to police there. Residents reported sightings of the emu in the area of Hill Street, Spruce Road, and Dairy Street, according to North...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police conduct search at home in Pequea Township, Lancaster County

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Troopers conducted a search at a home in Lancaster County on Tuesday. Neighbors said investigators started arriving at the home in Pequea Township around 6 a.m. and remained on the scene for over nine hours. More than half a dozen of state police vehicles, the Forensic Unit and several unmarked cars were parked in the driveway at 167 W. Willow St.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
abc27.com

York Police hold monthly community forum on crime

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department hosted their monthly community forum, where residents can discuss crime directly with the department, on Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. The event allows people to ask the police department how crime is being reduced in their neighborhoods. Because of...
YORK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy