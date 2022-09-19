Read full article on original website
WGAL
Police in Harrisburg respond to possible shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg responded to a shooting investigation on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of 13th and Derry streets shortly before 8 p.m. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident. News 8's Amber Gerard entered a corner store directly across from the...
local21news.com
Mechanicsburg man pleads guilty: Assaulting law enforcements during Jan 6 breach
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Barton W. Shively, a 55-year-old Mechanicsburg man pleaded guilty at the District of Columbia to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, according to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney's Office. On Jan 6, 2021, after a rally at Ellipse, Shively headed...
Hear their voices: Harrisburg forum to address ways to reduce gun violence
In a special report published Wednesday, PennLive tells the stories of nine people who survived gunshot wounds in Harrisburg and the impact those bullets had on their lives: the damage to their bodies, and the mental, emotional and financial toll. Those stories are just the start of a conversation. PennLive...
A York City police officer is looking to combat youth violence
YORK, Pa. — A York City police officer is hoping to inspire the youth as violence in the city increases. Sydney Bennett grew up in the Baltimore area until she was about 13 years old. She says her mom felt like the city was getting too crowded. “Gangs and...
Police announce charges against additional suspects in Swatara Twp. shooting that injured 2 children
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County announced Wednesday they've made additional arrests in connection to a Harrisburg shooting that seriously injured two children last month. The shooting occurred at about 11:50 p.m. on August 11 at a home on the 4900 block of Cumberland Street, according to Swatara...
5 more people charged in Dauphin County shooting that injured 2 children
Swatara Township police have charged five more people in connection to an Aug. 11 drive-by shooting that seriously injured a 4- and 6-year-old. Kani Little, 25, of Swatara Township; Brianna Smith, 24, of Middletown; and Michael Roberts, 28, of Harrisburg, were each charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and a slew of related offenses, Swatara Township police announced Wednesday.
abc27.com
Harrisburg woman charged with failing to collect, pay taxes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that a Harrisburg woman has been charged with failing to collect and pay over employment taxes to the IRS. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 36-year-old Dary T. Son allegedly failed to collect and pay on behalf of her employees in her Pennsylvania-based temporary staffing company DS Agency. The release says they she failed to collect and pay $591,822.99 in taxes owed to the IRS.
Former State Police Corporal sentenced for stealing, using heroin from evidence room
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former Pennsylvania State Police Corporal has been sentenced after investigators found he stole and used drugs from Wayne County state police barracks, according to the PA Office of Attorney General. Brian Rickard was sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 19, to two years of house arrest followed by three years of probation for […]
Wrongful termination lawsuit filed against Harrisburg Mayor
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County man has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the City of Harrisburg and Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. Nathaniel Spriggs alleges in the lawsuit that Mayor Williams fired him after he objected to her hiring or promoting multiple family members. Spriggs, the former Director...
Two men injured in early evening shooting on Harrisburg street: police
Two men were shot in the middle of a Harrisburg street on Wednesday night, according to police. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Derry Street just before 8 p.m. Harrisburg police Lt. James Galkowski said both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. They were alert and talking prior to being transported.
abc27.com
Man briefly escapes police custody in Cumberland County
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was in police custody briefely escaped and caused police to engage in a foot pursuit occurred on Sept. 14. According to police , at around 11 a.m. 46 year old Brian Knouse was being transported from Cumberland County Prison to Magisterial District Judge Sanderson’s office in Enola for a preliminary hearing.
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman sentenced for stealing money from social quarters
READING, Pa. — A Berks County woman will spend at least a year behind bars for stealing more than $1 million from her employer. A judge sentenced Vycky Macri to one to two years in jail followed by 10 years of probation. She's also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the Shillington Social Quarters.
Family struggles to mourn as questions linger about Harrisburg man’s death
Early fall is a difficult time for the Snead family. For years, Julius Snead was one of his family’s biggest support systems during a two-month window when multiple family members died from illness and other causes. But on Sept. 14, Snead died in a shooting that police say is...
local21news.com
Honoring another kind of front-line hero in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — When we think about the dangers on the frontlines it’s typically police and firefighters, but there are many others that put themselves in danger everyday helping others. John Myer passed away in November after a battle with Covid-19 that he and his EMT team...
Spotted: An escaped emu in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for an escaped emu. The large, flightless bird has been spotted around North Hopewell Township, according to police there. Residents reported sightings of the emu in the area of Hill Street, Spruce Road, and Dairy Street, according to North...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police conduct search at home in Pequea Township, Lancaster County
PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Troopers conducted a search at a home in Lancaster County on Tuesday. Neighbors said investigators started arriving at the home in Pequea Township around 6 a.m. and remained on the scene for over nine hours. More than half a dozen of state police vehicles, the Forensic Unit and several unmarked cars were parked in the driveway at 167 W. Willow St.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania man caught selling baby kangaroo for $5,000 on Facebook, officials say
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. - A 6-month-old kangaroo is finally safe after the exotic animal was almost sold online in Pennsylvania for thousands of dollars. Officials rescued the animal after receiving a tip about a kangaroo listing on Facebook. The illegal animal was being sold for $5,000. It was found wrapped...
local21news.com
2 arrested, schools evacuated after possible explosives found at sites in Baltimore County
CARNEY, Md. (WBFF) — Students were evacuated from Pine Grove Elementary and Middle schools in Carney on Tuesday after a possible explosive device was found near the property, Baltimore County police said. Meanwhile, police also found a device at a motel in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court in...
Berks County narcotics bust leads to seizure of stolen gun, drugs, cash
Investigators are releasing details of an ongoing narcotics investigation conducted by the Reading Police Department Vice Unit, Berks County District Attorney Drug Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police, after serving two search warrants on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The Search Warrants were served at an apartment in the 00 block...
abc27.com
York Police hold monthly community forum on crime
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department hosted their monthly community forum, where residents can discuss crime directly with the department, on Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. The event allows people to ask the police department how crime is being reduced in their neighborhoods. Because of...
