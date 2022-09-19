ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West

Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post

Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
California Entertainment
Robb Report

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Minimalist Calabasas Condo on the Market for $3.5 Million

You can now keep up with Kardashians IRL. We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to buy real estate in wealthy California enclaves and now you have the chance to scoop up Kim’s Calabasas pied-à-terre for a cool $3.5 million. The beauty and shapewear mogul originally purchased the property in 2017 for $1.6 million while she was married to rapper and now estranged husband, Kanye West, reported Dirt. Two years later, the monochromatic, monastery-style flat appeared to be back on the market but was never sold. Now listed with Compass, let’s hope things go better the second time around.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Admits Kim Kardashian Raises Their Kids ’80 Percent Of The Time’: I Still Give Her ‘Advice’

Kanye West, 45, opened up about the co-parenting situation between himself and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, in a new interview. Ye appeared on the Sept. 15 episode of the Alo MIND FULL podcast, where he revealed that the reality star raises their children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, “80 percent of the time.” But Kanye did take some credit for how he’s influencing their kids.
MarketRealist

Kim Kardashian Is Launching Her Own Private Equity Firm

No longer simply a fixture of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian has also built her own successful company, Skims, and has recently announced her latest venture. The Wall Street Journal reported that together with a former Carlyle Group partner, Jay Sammons, Kardashian is launching her own private equity firm in 2022.
The Independent

Kanye West lashes out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills: ‘My kids will not do Playboy and sextapes’

Kanye West has lashed out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills.On Thursday (1 September), the Donda rapper uploaded multiple posts on Instagram, showing messages in which he criticised his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s mother for the way she raised her children.“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, wrote in a since-deleted post.He seemed to be referring to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine shoots Kylie and Kim did in the past.The “Use This Gospel” rapper also posted a screenshot of a chat...
The Independent

Kanye West reveals Kim Kardashian raises their children ‘80 per cent’ of the time

Kanye West has opened up about co-parenting with ex-wife Kim Kardashian while revealing how often he spends time with their children.The 45-year-old rapper, who goes by the name Ye, discussed his and the reality star’s four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, during a recent appearance on the Alo Mind Full podcast. During the conversation, West addressed the importance of communicating with Kardashian and the impact it has on his family.“I’ll still give Kim advice on things that can help,” he told hosts Alyson Wilson and Danny Harris. “Because that’s going to go to the...
The Independent

Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school

Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
wonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick hit with $40M class action lawsuit, plus more news

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick sued over alleged contest scam. Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are facing a $40 million class action lawsuit filed by plaintiffs who claim the stars lured them into a fake lottery with no actual winners, TMZ reports. Kim and Scott allegedly promoted the online contest through a partnership with Curated Businesses, promising the winner would receive $100,000, a pair of first-class tickets to Los Angeles, and a three-night stay in Beverly Hills, California, plus a shopping spree. Plaintiffs, however, say nobody ever won the contest, which they claim was a scam created to access and then sell the participants' personal information. The filing goes on to claim those who entered the contest are now being inundated "by hundreds of advertisers, some of which are soliciting the plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content." Curated Businesses sources tell TMZ they did award the prizes to real winners and maintain they have evidence the whole thing was legit. Although Kim's famous family members helped promote the contest on social media, only Kim and Scott — along with Curated Businesses — are named as defendants.
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Black Corset Top At Kylie Cosmetics Party With Travis Barker

The KarJenner clan was out in full force for the launch of Kylie Cosmetics’ latest line of Kylie Lip Kits – including the eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Kourt, 43, attended the bash at Ulta Beauty in Los Angles, rolling up to the party in a fierce black corset top and flowy black pants. Kourtney wasn’t alone, as she brought her husband, Travis Barker. Travis, 46, wore what appeared to be a satin sleeveless top emblazed with a vivid print of a punk rock girl. The drummer sported some serious black boots, black pants, and a chain around his neck.
Daily Mail

What's going on at Kanye West's secretive Donda Academy? Eerie quiet at address registered to rap star's $15,000-a-year school - after reports students and parents must sign restrictive NDAs to attend

Kanye West, known for his education-themed album titles, such as The College Dropout and Graduation, has opened his own school in Simi Valley, California. West, 45, is molding the minds of America's youth at the Donda Academy. The school welcomed its first students on August 31. Photos exclusively obtained by...
