ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
AOL Corp
Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
Kylie Jenner’s Outdoor Patio Is Almost the Size of Kendall Jenner’s Entire House
Kylie Jenner has a massive outdoor patio that's almost as big as one of her sister Kendall Jenner's entire houses.
Kim Kardashian Puts Her Minimalist Calabasas Condo on the Market for $3.5 Million
You can now keep up with Kardashians IRL. We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to buy real estate in wealthy California enclaves and now you have the chance to scoop up Kim’s Calabasas pied-à-terre for a cool $3.5 million. The beauty and shapewear mogul originally purchased the property in 2017 for $1.6 million while she was married to rapper and now estranged husband, Kanye West, reported Dirt. Two years later, the monochromatic, monastery-style flat appeared to be back on the market but was never sold. Now listed with Compass, let’s hope things go better the second time around.
Complex
Unreleased Footage Shows 50 Cent Betting His Entire Career on ‘Curtis’ Outselling Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’
On this day, 15 years ago, 50 Cent’s Curtis squared off against Kanye West’s Graduation in a hip-hop battle for the ages. Graduation ended up outselling Curtis, 957,000 to 691,000, earning a huge personal victory for Mr. West. But it also should have marked the end of 50’s solo career, if he were a man of his word.
Kanye West Admits Kim Kardashian Raises Their Kids ’80 Percent Of The Time’: I Still Give Her ‘Advice’
Kanye West, 45, opened up about the co-parenting situation between himself and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, in a new interview. Ye appeared on the Sept. 15 episode of the Alo MIND FULL podcast, where he revealed that the reality star raises their children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, “80 percent of the time.” But Kanye did take some credit for how he’s influencing their kids.
Kim Kardashian Is Launching Her Own Private Equity Firm
No longer simply a fixture of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian has also built her own successful company, Skims, and has recently announced her latest venture. The Wall Street Journal reported that together with a former Carlyle Group partner, Jay Sammons, Kardashian is launching her own private equity firm in 2022.
Kanye West lashes out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills: ‘My kids will not do Playboy and sextapes’
Kanye West has lashed out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills.On Thursday (1 September), the Donda rapper uploaded multiple posts on Instagram, showing messages in which he criticised his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s mother for the way she raised her children.“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, wrote in a since-deleted post.He seemed to be referring to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine shoots Kylie and Kim did in the past.The “Use This Gospel” rapper also posted a screenshot of a chat...
New couple alert? Kanye West rumored to be DATING Candice Swanepoel after Kim Kardashian's ex shares snap of model wearing his YZY glasses
Kanye West is rumored to be dating supermodel Candice Swanepoel. The romance rumors have swirled after the rapper shared a photo of Swanepoel wearing his futuristic YZY SHDZ YR 3022 for Gap sunglasses. The image, from his new ad campaign, was posted to Ye's social media accounts amid multiple reports...
musictimes.com
Kanye West Fights Kim Kardashian For Kids to be Enrolled in Donda Academy — Why Here?
In a recent Instagram post, Kanye West suggested that his children attend Donda Academy instead of the private school Kim Kardashian has selected. The question, though-what exactly is Donda Academy? Why does the singer rapper so adamant that his kids be enrolled here?. A series of controversial Instagram posts, some...
Kim Kardashian highlights hourglass frame in a skintight black gown upon her arrival at the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser in LA
Kim Kardashian put on a jaw-dropping display in a skintight black gown upon her arrival at the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser, which was held at a private residence in Los Angeles on Saturday evening. The 41-year-old SKKN founder was joined at the star-studded event by the likes of actress Zooey...
Kanye West reveals Kim Kardashian raises their children ‘80 per cent’ of the time
Kanye West has opened up about co-parenting with ex-wife Kim Kardashian while revealing how often he spends time with their children.The 45-year-old rapper, who goes by the name Ye, discussed his and the reality star’s four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, during a recent appearance on the Alo Mind Full podcast. During the conversation, West addressed the importance of communicating with Kardashian and the impact it has on his family.“I’ll still give Kim advice on things that can help,” he told hosts Alyson Wilson and Danny Harris. “Because that’s going to go to the...
Kim Kardashian Slays Backless Jumpsuit While Supporting Kylie At Cosmetics Event
Kylie Jenner launched a collection of new products at Ulta Beauty on Aug. 24, and her big sis, Kim Kardashian, was on-hand to show her support. Even though Kylie was the woman of the hour, Kim definitely stood out in her own right. The newly-single star wore a skintight black jumpsuit, which dipped low in the back to show some skin.
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school
Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
Khloe Kardashian Kries In ‘Kardashians’ Teaser Over Tristan Side-Seed-Spoiling Her Surrogacy Scenario
‘The Kardashians’ return to Hulu for Season 2 tomorrow Thursday September 22 and it looks like Khloe Kardashian will be facing her issues with Tristan Thompson head on. In a new teaser promo for the series released Tuesday, Khloe gets emotional while talking about expecting a second child with Tristan.
wonderwall.com
Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick hit with $40M class action lawsuit, plus more news
Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick sued over alleged contest scam. Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are facing a $40 million class action lawsuit filed by plaintiffs who claim the stars lured them into a fake lottery with no actual winners, TMZ reports. Kim and Scott allegedly promoted the online contest through a partnership with Curated Businesses, promising the winner would receive $100,000, a pair of first-class tickets to Los Angeles, and a three-night stay in Beverly Hills, California, plus a shopping spree. Plaintiffs, however, say nobody ever won the contest, which they claim was a scam created to access and then sell the participants' personal information. The filing goes on to claim those who entered the contest are now being inundated "by hundreds of advertisers, some of which are soliciting the plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content." Curated Businesses sources tell TMZ they did award the prizes to real winners and maintain they have evidence the whole thing was legit. Although Kim's famous family members helped promote the contest on social media, only Kim and Scott — along with Curated Businesses — are named as defendants.
Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Black Corset Top At Kylie Cosmetics Party With Travis Barker
The KarJenner clan was out in full force for the launch of Kylie Cosmetics’ latest line of Kylie Lip Kits – including the eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Kourt, 43, attended the bash at Ulta Beauty in Los Angles, rolling up to the party in a fierce black corset top and flowy black pants. Kourtney wasn’t alone, as she brought her husband, Travis Barker. Travis, 46, wore what appeared to be a satin sleeveless top emblazed with a vivid print of a punk rock girl. The drummer sported some serious black boots, black pants, and a chain around his neck.
What's going on at Kanye West's secretive Donda Academy? Eerie quiet at address registered to rap star's $15,000-a-year school - after reports students and parents must sign restrictive NDAs to attend
Kanye West, known for his education-themed album titles, such as The College Dropout and Graduation, has opened his own school in Simi Valley, California. West, 45, is molding the minds of America's youth at the Donda Academy. The school welcomed its first students on August 31. Photos exclusively obtained by...
