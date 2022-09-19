Read full article on original website
Related
WFMJ.com
USPS suspends Youngstown mail route after dog attack
The United State Postal Service says it has suspended delivery to one Youngstown street after a letter carrier was attacked by dogs. A USPS representative tells 21 News that a unrestrained dogs attacked a carrier on Auburndale Avenue on the city's south side. "Aggressive and unrestrained animals are a serious...
Local woman victim of $5K wire fraud
Reports said that a 67-year-old woman contacted PSP and said that thousands had been taken from her account.
WYTV.com
Walmart, other stores in Boardman temporarily lose power
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Walmart and other stores in Boardman were temporarily closed Wednesday due to a power outage. According to FirstEnergy, Walmart and Giant Eagle completely lost power, while PetSmart was partially without power. The Walmart store in Boardman reopened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after power was...
WFMJ.com
Two ambulances rush to crash at Market and Midlothian
Two ambulances were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at a major intersection on Youngstown's South Side early Wednesday. Dispatchers were told that a Volkswagen and a Tesla collided at Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m. The first ambulance was dispatched for a woman in the Volkswagen. Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Man sentenced for woman’s death in Hubbard Twp.
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of killing a woman in Hubbard Township pleaded guilty to amended charges and was sentenced Wednesday. Devonte Douglas, 25, was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison and must register as a violent offender after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated murder with firearm specifications, abduction and tampering with evidence.
Dollar store burglarized in Wampum
Police in Lawrence County are investigating after someone broke into a Dollar General store there.
Bodycam video of Mahoning County official’s OVI arrest released
The body camera video of the officer who arrested a Mahoning County official for OVI was released.
Valley attorney to be sentenced in insurance fraud case
A Boardman attorney will be sentenced on charges of insurance fraud.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Offensive, racially charged homecoming invitation causes local outrage
An offensive, racially charged sign used by a high school student to invite a date to homecoming is generating outrage within the Garfield Local School District and online.
Fugitive in custody following massive search, lockdowns in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police cars lined the command center in Brighton Township this afternoon. “It’s scary like it’s quiet here and everybody knows everybody so it’s scary something like that could be in your neighborhood,” said Debbie Morgan. That something was 21-year-old suspect Nathan...
explore venango
Units Dispatched to Vehicle Fire on Route 8 in Reno
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Area fire companies have been dispatched to a vehicle fire along Allegheny Boulevard in Reno. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in around 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a disabled vehicle near 2119 Allegheny Boulevard (State Route 8), in Reno, Venango County.
WYTV.com
Niles police: Stolen vehicle led to chase, man charged
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has been charged after police say he led them on a chase through Niles. Sheldon Robinson, 48, of Columbiana, is in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, failure to comply, theft, driving while under the influence and driving in marked lanes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15-year-old rescued from Canton Township cell tower
A 15-year-old boy was rescued from a cell tower early Tuesday morning after he reportedly got stuck 190 feet above the ground, firefighters said.
Prosecutors thank Warren PD for ‘excellent’ work
The Trumbull County Prosecutor's Office got a big win in court and thanked the Warren Police Department for helping to make it happen.
WYTV.com
Mercer Co. officials warn of misleading voter information mail
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- Mercer County residents may have seen letters, post cards that look official from the Board of Elections. However, this mail is not coming from there, but third-party sources. The groups are sending residents saying they should request mail in ballots or need to update their registration, whether...
newsonthegreen.com
Proposal tendered to vacate part of Breezewood
Tony and Diane Guarnieri have asked the Brookfield trustees if they would object to the Guarnieris seeking to vacate about 120 feet at the end of Breezewood Lake Drive. The trustees did not offer any objections, but Trustee Dan Suttles said he would want to see the property surveyed to make sure “we’re not stepping on somebody’s toes.”
Semi rolls over on busy part of I-680
Officers were called to I-680 Northbound at the end of the Salt Springs off ramp just before 4 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Juvenile suspect arrested in bomb threat against Poland school
The Poland Township Police and the FBI have arrested a suspect who allegedly made a threat that caused an evacuation at Poland Seminary High School on Tuesday. According to Chief Greg Wilson said that a Poland High School juvenile was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and charged with a 4th-degree felony of invoking panic. The male student was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police officer, victim of theft, tracks down suspect
Some valuables stolen from unlocked vehicles in a Boardman neighborhood have been recovered and one person is under arrest. Police say 27-year-old Anthony Williams was found with drivers licenses and other items reported stolen from several vehicles along Lynn Mar Avenue in Boardman on August 7. One of the victims...
WYTV.com
Police argue downtown is safe after shooting, business owner not convinced
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fatal shooting happened outside a downtown Youngstown bar early Sunday morning. On Monday, we spoke with Lieutenant Mohammad Awad with the Youngstown Police Department, as well as a downtown business owner, about the events leading up to the shooting and how they think the incident will affect downtown businesses.
Comments / 0