Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

USPS suspends Youngstown mail route after dog attack

The United State Postal Service says it has suspended delivery to one Youngstown street after a letter carrier was attacked by dogs. A USPS representative tells 21 News that a unrestrained dogs attacked a carrier on Auburndale Avenue on the city's south side. "Aggressive and unrestrained animals are a serious...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Walmart, other stores in Boardman temporarily lose power

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Walmart and other stores in Boardman were temporarily closed Wednesday due to a power outage. According to FirstEnergy, Walmart and Giant Eagle completely lost power, while PetSmart was partially without power. The Walmart store in Boardman reopened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after power was...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Two ambulances rush to crash at Market and Midlothian

Two ambulances were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at a major intersection on Youngstown's South Side early Wednesday. Dispatchers were told that a Volkswagen and a Tesla collided at Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m. The first ambulance was dispatched for a woman in the Volkswagen. Police...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Man sentenced for woman’s death in Hubbard Twp.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of killing a woman in Hubbard Township pleaded guilty to amended charges and was sentenced Wednesday. Devonte Douglas, 25, was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison and must register as a violent offender after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated murder with firearm specifications, abduction and tampering with evidence.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
#Dog Attack
explore venango

Units Dispatched to Vehicle Fire on Route 8 in Reno

RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Area fire companies have been dispatched to a vehicle fire along Allegheny Boulevard in Reno. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in around 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a disabled vehicle near 2119 Allegheny Boulevard (State Route 8), in Reno, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Niles police: Stolen vehicle led to chase, man charged

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has been charged after police say he led them on a chase through Niles. Sheldon Robinson, 48, of Columbiana, is in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, failure to comply, theft, driving while under the influence and driving in marked lanes.
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Mercer Co. officials warn of misleading voter information mail

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- Mercer County residents may have seen letters, post cards that look official from the Board of Elections. However, this mail is not coming from there, but third-party sources. The groups are sending residents saying they should request mail in ballots or need to update their registration, whether...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
newsonthegreen.com

Proposal tendered to vacate part of Breezewood

Tony and Diane Guarnieri have asked the Brookfield trustees if they would object to the Guarnieris seeking to vacate about 120 feet at the end of Breezewood Lake Drive. The trustees did not offer any objections, but Trustee Dan Suttles said he would want to see the property surveyed to make sure “we’re not stepping on somebody’s toes.”
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Juvenile suspect arrested in bomb threat against Poland school

The Poland Township Police and the FBI have arrested a suspect who allegedly made a threat that caused an evacuation at Poland Seminary High School on Tuesday. According to Chief Greg Wilson said that a Poland High School juvenile was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and charged with a 4th-degree felony of invoking panic. The male student was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.
POLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police officer, victim of theft, tracks down suspect

Some valuables stolen from unlocked vehicles in a Boardman neighborhood have been recovered and one person is under arrest. Police say 27-year-old Anthony Williams was found with drivers licenses and other items reported stolen from several vehicles along Lynn Mar Avenue in Boardman on August 7. One of the victims...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Police argue downtown is safe after shooting, business owner not convinced

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fatal shooting happened outside a downtown Youngstown bar early Sunday morning. On Monday, we spoke with Lieutenant Mohammad Awad with the Youngstown Police Department, as well as a downtown business owner, about the events leading up to the shooting and how they think the incident will affect downtown businesses.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

