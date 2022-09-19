Tony and Diane Guarnieri have asked the Brookfield trustees if they would object to the Guarnieris seeking to vacate about 120 feet at the end of Breezewood Lake Drive. The trustees did not offer any objections, but Trustee Dan Suttles said he would want to see the property surveyed to make sure “we’re not stepping on somebody’s toes.”

TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO