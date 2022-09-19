Archbishop Hoban dance team, cheerleaders help their team to victory over St. Ignatius

Read full article on original website
The top Ohio Mr. Football candidates entering Week 6 of the high school football season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – While the second half of the Ohio high school football season shapes the playoff picture around the state, it also narrows down candidates for the prestigious Ohio Mr. Football Award. Presented by the OHSAA and the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, Mr. Football is the most prestigious...
High school football Week 6 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 6 of high school football kicks off the second half of the season with a slate of potential playoff previews and important conference matchups. Defending Division III state champion Chardon, the No. 9-ranked team in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25, bounced back in a big way against Mayfield after having its 31-game winning streak snapped by Riverside. The Hilltoppers face their third Western Reserve Conference foe in as many weeks at No. 24 Kenston in a battle of 4-1 Region 9 teams.
All-area high school football watch: Ranking the top players at each position
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The midway point of the regular season is here. To mark it, the top players at each position are ranked below as part of a midseason all-area watch list. To review, here is a look back at last year’s all-area football teams:
Akron parents upset over Medina sport event 'slapping' incident
What began as an act of good sportsmanship, turned into outrage following a little league football game. On Saturday, Akron Youth Football teams played against Medina Youth Football teams in Medina.
Cuyahoga Falls, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
High school cross country race stopped after several runners stung by wasps
In Akron, a City League high school race at Goodyear Heights Metro Park had to be stopped because of a swarm of wasps attacking the runners.
Ohio Super 25: Massillon forces shakeup after upset of St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is now the state’s No. 1-ranked team, regardless of division, in Ohio’s Super 25 high school football rankings. The Crusaders, who happened to be the last team to beat defending Division I state champion St. Edward in the regular season, moved up after Massillon Washington upset the Eagles on Friday with a 31-28 victory at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Meanwhile, Moeller edged Cincinnati St. Xavier with a 20-17 win.
Kendyl Clarkson Named New Head Coach of Youngstown State
Kendyl Clarkson has been named the head women’s lacrosse coach at Youngstown State University, Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Ron Strollo announced on Tuesday. Clarkson is just the second head coach in program history, replacing Theresa Walton. She joined the women’s lacrosse coaching staff as an assistant in July...
Has Mike Priefer made the Browns special teams better or not?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Two games into Mike Priefer’s fourth season as the Browns special teams coordinator, his unit has already hit a bump in the road. During Sunday’s late collapse against the New York Jets, there were a couple mistakes made by the special teams unit that resulted in the Jets’ comeback for a 31-30 win. Rookie kicker Cade York missed an extra point late in the fourth quarter, and the kickoff return unit couldn’t come up with an onside kick recovery.
Watch Andrés Giménez add to the Guardians’ lead with an RBI single against Chicago (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Score first and then score again. It’s a formula that the Guardians have used to great success in their recent hot streak and they did it again on Wednesday against Chicago. Andrés Giménez delivered an RBI single off the glove of White Sox third baseman...
Here’s how Terry Francona will make Will Brennan, Gabriel Arias fit: Guardians takeaways
CHICAGO -- It’s late September, an unusual time for teams to be adding to their big league roster. Especially a team closing in on a division title. But the Guardians added outfielder Will Brennan and utility man Gabriel Arias from Class AAA Columbus before Wednesday’s game against Chicago. Brennan started in right field against the White Sox on Wednesday night and Arias will be used as a utility infielder.
Archbishop Hoban moves up after win, St. Edward drops after loss: Week 6 AP high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Week 5 of the high school football season saw new teams claim No. 1 spots in three different divisions. Cincinnati Moeller is now at the top of the hill in Division I after Massillon’s upset of St. Edward. The Eagles dropped to No. 4. St. Ignatius...
Old Brook High School Parma Campus schedules anniversary party
PARMA, Ohio -- Exactly a year after its opening, Old Brook High School Parma Campus is hosting a one-year anniversary party from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Day Drive building. “We had an amazing first year, with 24 graduates,” Old Brook High School Parma Campus Director Megan...
Why David Njoku will score a touchdown for the Browns Thursday night: Dan Labbe
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The last time we saw Browns tight end David Njoku against the Steelers in prime time, he caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield. Njoku came close to scoring his first touchdown on Sunday against the Jets but couldn’t quite get his feet down. “It...
Browns vs. Steelers: Game preview, prop bets and game picks for Thursday Night Football: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns host the Steelers on Thursday Night Football which means an early edition of our preview podcast. We’re also diving right into the game and what we think will happen. Mary Kay Cabot, Doug Lesmerises, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Dan Labbe get you ready...
Cleveland Guardians magic number for Thursday, Sept. 22
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Guardians’ magic number to clinch the American League Central Division and a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason fell to 7 after Wednesday’s 8-2 win in Chicago. Cleveland’s division lead over Chicago increased to 6 games with 13 to play. Any combination...
Prayers for Dalton grad to recover
A week after a 2022 Dalton graduate was hospitalized for his injuries from a head-on collision while riding his motorcycle, Bradie Ramella’s aunt Janna Bowers ended a post with two words on a website where loved ones had been closely watching for daily updates on his condition. Those two...
Why Kareem Hunt should have a big game as the Browns take on the Steelers: Ashley Bastock
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I’m optimistic heading into this Thursday’s Browns-Steelers game. I think it will be a low-scoring affair, somewhat ugly at times. But I do think the Browns will win. In order to do so, though, I think they will have to get Kareem Hunt involved in their offense and keep pushing the issue in the run game like they did against the Jets last week.
What Browns must fix ahead of Steelers showdown: Ashley Bastock, Fred Greetham on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Fred Greetham of The Orange and Brown...
Guardians, Cavs and MGM Northfield Park get state approval for sportsbook licenses
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The state approved sports gambling licenses for the Cleveland Guardians, Cleveland Cavaliers and MGM Northfield Park on Wednesday, paving the way for two more retail sports books in downtown Cleveland and one in northern Summit County. The Ohio Casino Control Commission gave both sports teams and...
