Read full article on original website
Related
AthlonSports.com
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update
In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
FOX Sports
Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD
Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
FOX Sports
Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Panthers 0-2 start? | UNDISPUTED
The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 to start the season after losing to both the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 and New York Giants in Week 2. In The Athletic's new NFL power rankings, the Carolina Panthers came in last place at No. 32. Skip Bayless explains why Baker is not to blame for the Panthers' 0-2 start.
Dallas Cowboys BREAKING: New Timetable for Injured Dak Prescott Return?
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now Suggesting a New Timetable for Injured Dak Prescott Return.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
How shocking was Baltimore Ravens' loss to Miami?
Tua Tagovailoa threw a career-high six TD passes in Miami's 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, including four in the fourth quarter. But it was the performance by the Ravens defense that wowed "Undisputed" hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe — and not in a good way.
FOX Sports
Bengals’ struggles on offense start with protecting Joe Burrow
Through two weeks of the NFL season, the Bengals seem to be pretending that their pass-protection isn't an issue. It was an issue for much of last season, and it clearly has not been fixed. It looks as though they believed the late-season success that led them to a Super...
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Re-Signing Dak Prescott WR Favorite Dennis Houston
Dennis Houston was cut as part of the roster shuffle as Dallas prepares to play Week 3 at the New York Giants. But now he's re-signed.
FOX Sports
Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10
When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup takes ‘full’ reps Wednesday
Michael Gallup could be ready to assume his role as the Dallas Cowboys No. 2 wide receiver on Monday night.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts
The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets
How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
FOX Sports
Rodgers, Brady to face off in Wk 3 'Battle Of The GOATs' | THE CARTON SHOW
Aaron Rodgers faces off against Tom Brady in what Craig Carton is calling 'Old Timer's Day'. Week 3 will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers in what is being thought of as the 'Battle of the Goats.' Craig asks Greg Jennings what he's looking forward to seeing most in the matchup, and both share their predictions for which team comes out on top.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson, Broncos host the Jimmy G led 49ers in Week 3 | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL after Week 2. Nick begins with deep dive into the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers as they head into a pivotal Week 3 matchup.
FOX Sports
Do Broncos fans' boos show Nathaniel Hackett is 'over his head?' | THE HERD
The Denver Broncos narrowly defeated the Houston Texans at home, rallying to a 16-9 Week 2 win. Russell Wilson threw for 219 yards, a touchdown and interception. Fans booed Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett for play calling and organizational issues. Colin Cowherd explains how Hackett is 'over his head.'
FOX Sports
Does Jimmy Garoppolo's return make 49ers serious contenders again? | THE HERD
The San Francisco 49ers were struck with tough news. Trey Lance is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a broken ankle but Jimmy Garoppolo will return to start. Despite a rough start for Lance's career, Colin Cowherd believes the young QB will not only be fine but how the Niners have a silver lining present.
FOX Sports
Bills overtake No. 1 spot in Cowherd's Week 3 Herd Hierarchy
Two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, only six undefeated teams remain. Week 2 featured several major comebacks that led to dramatic finishes across the league. Colin Cowherd assessed the landscape of the league in his weekly "Herd Hierarchy," which has a new team at the top of this list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Has High Praise For 1 NFC East Quarterback
The NFC East is proving to be a much bigger challenge than Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting, at least early on in the 2022 season. Each team in the division has won at least one game and the Eagles and Giants are tied atop the standings at 2-0, respectively.
FOX Sports
Trey Lance, Justin Herbert, other crucial NFL injuries in Week 3
Heading into Week 3 of the NFL season, we're monitoring some key injuries across the league. We are here to cover team and player health, provide injury analysis and give the fans the hard data behind those injuries. Remember, in the NFL, health matters!. Let's take a look at what...
FOX Sports
Colts scrambling to find quick fix for stagnant offense
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts thought Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor would be driving their offense. Instead, the one-time league MVP and the NFL's defending rushing champ have become headliners on the the league's lowest-scoring teams. Yes, two winless weeks into the season, Ryan, Taylor and coach Frank...
FOX Sports
Fields clarifies remarks, says he didn't mean to offend fans
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago quarterback Justin Fields took time Wednesday to clarify comments he made following the Bears' loss to the Green Bay Packers, saying he did not mean to come off as dismissive of his team's fans. Fields drew some criticism on social media for his...
Comments / 0