ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update

In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD

Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Panthers 0-2 start? | UNDISPUTED

The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 to start the season after losing to both the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 and New York Giants in Week 2. In The Athletic's new NFL power rankings, the Carolina Panthers came in last place at No. 32. Skip Bayless explains why Baker is not to blame for the Panthers' 0-2 start.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
FOX Sports

How shocking was Baltimore Ravens' loss to Miami?

Tua Tagovailoa threw a career-high six TD passes in Miami's 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, including four in the fourth quarter. But it was the performance by the Ravens defense that wowed "Undisputed" hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe — and not in a good way.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10

When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts

The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets

How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
NFL
FOX Sports

Rodgers, Brady to face off in Wk 3 'Battle Of The GOATs' | THE CARTON SHOW

Aaron Rodgers faces off against Tom Brady in what Craig Carton is calling 'Old Timer's Day'. Week 3 will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers in what is being thought of as the 'Battle of the Goats.' Craig asks Greg Jennings what he's looking forward to seeing most in the matchup, and both share their predictions for which team comes out on top.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Dak Less#The Cincinnati Bengals#Qb
FOX Sports

Bills overtake No. 1 spot in Cowherd's Week 3 Herd Hierarchy

Two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, only six undefeated teams remain. Week 2 featured several major comebacks that led to dramatic finishes across the league. Colin Cowherd assessed the landscape of the league in his weekly "Herd Hierarchy," which has a new team at the top of this list.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
AthlonSports.com

Jerry Jones Has High Praise For 1 NFC East Quarterback

The NFC East is proving to be a much bigger challenge than Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting, at least early on in the 2022 season. Each team in the division has won at least one game and the Eagles and Giants are tied atop the standings at 2-0, respectively.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Trey Lance, Justin Herbert, other crucial NFL injuries in Week 3

Heading into Week 3 of the NFL season, we're monitoring some key injuries across the league. We are here to cover team and player health, provide injury analysis and give the fans the hard data behind those injuries. Remember, in the NFL, health matters!. Let's take a look at what...
NFL
FOX Sports

Colts scrambling to find quick fix for stagnant offense

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts thought Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor would be driving their offense. Instead, the one-time league MVP and the NFL's defending rushing champ have become headliners on the the league's lowest-scoring teams. Yes, two winless weeks into the season, Ryan, Taylor and coach Frank...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Fields clarifies remarks, says he didn't mean to offend fans

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago quarterback Justin Fields took time Wednesday to clarify comments he made following the Bears' loss to the Green Bay Packers, saying he did not mean to come off as dismissive of his team's fans. Fields drew some criticism on social media for his...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy