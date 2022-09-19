ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia's Defensive Grade Report: Dominance Continues Against South Carolina

By Jonathan Williams
 2 days ago

Georgia's dominant season continued against South Carolina in week three. We take a look at the report card for the defense here.

Georgia's defense put together another dominant performance in week three against South Carolina. They surrendered just seven points off a late fourth-quarter score and it was the first touchdown the Bulldogs had given up all season. After a historical defense a season ago, Georgia is picking right back up where they left off.

The Bulldogs are averaging a measly five points allowed per game, and not a single offense this year has been able to challenge them. After their game against the Gamecocks, they became the first defense since 1954 to allow seven points or fewer in their first three games .

So how did the grades turn out for Georgia's defense against South Carolina?

Defensive Line: A

Just by taking a look at the box score, it might seem questionable to give the defensive line such a high grade considering they failed to record a sack. While they may not have managed to ever bring the quarterback to the ground, they did record nine quarterback hurries which proves Georgia's front line was causing disruption in the pocket. True freshman, Mykel Williams, was responsible for two of them.

Georgia also dominated in the run game defensively as they only allowed 92 total rushing yards on the day and an average of 3.1 yards per carry. The defensive line is slowly gaining more and more experience with every game that passes. Even with their star defensive lineman, Jalen Carter, a little banged up during the game , the front line for Georgia flourished.

Linebackers: A+

In typical fashion, Georgia's linebackers did it all against South Carolina. The position group led the team in quarterback hurries, recording three tackles for loss, and Trezmen Marshall even forced an interception. Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Marshall, and Smael Mondon Jr. were all at the top of the list for tackles recorded as well.

The Bulldogs had some big shoes to fill at linebacker this season, and the next guys in line have more than answered the call. Much like the defensive line, they're continuing to gain experience each and every week, but even with the lack of experience, it hasn't stopped them from being one of the most dominant position groups on the football field every Saturday.

Secondary: A+

Georgia's secondary has been the brightest spot of this defense so far this season. Forcing turnovers while also making life very difficult for every quarterback they face, and that trend continued against South Carolina. Both Dan Jackson and Malaki Starks forced interceptions on Saturday. It was Starks' second on the season, and continues to impress during his true freshman season.

The secondary allowed just 214 total passing yards, and South Carolina's quarterback, Spencer Rattler, struggled to make big plays through the air. Three games into the season, Georgia's secondary has flashed in a big way. When even your true freshman safety is making big plays, it's safe to say that you are in good hands. Week three was yet another example of Georgia's secondary being able to do it all.

