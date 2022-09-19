Read full article on original website
DeSantis tops Trump in Florida according to new poll
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A new poll from USA Today shows Florida Republicans prefer Governor Ron DeSantis to former President Donald Trump as their nominee in the 2024 presidential race. The poll shows DeSantis leads Trump,48 percent to 40 percent, in a hypothetical 2024 primary. In January, in a...
Up to $15 million up for grabs in new scratch-off game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Lottery announced a new $30 scratch-off game. "Florida 300x the Cash" has a top prize of $15 million, and features a "Bonus Spot" where players can win up to $500 instantly. The games overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.93. Three other scratch-off games...
