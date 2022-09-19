Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days
On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
Video of King Charles Appearing To Flip the Bird at Donald Trump Resurfaces
Social media users have once again interpreted the 2019 clip of the new king scratching his nose to be an insulting gesture aimed at Trump.
Paddington Bear Says Goodbye To The Queen In His Own Sweet Way
Paddington Bear, who drank tea with Queen Elizabeth II in a memorable video, kept his farewell to the late monarch short and sweet on Thursday. “Thank you, Ma’am, for everything,” a tweet from the account of the beloved children’s character read. They were the same words Paddington...
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle
The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fact check: False claim that King Charles III said Trump won the election
The claim: King Charles III signed a proclamation saying Trump won the 2020 presidential election. Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, ending her 70-year reign. Her son, King Charles III, was officially proclaimed the country's monarch on Sept. 10. Social media users are...
Camilla isn’t the woman who almost destroyed the monarchy – she’s the one helping to save it
WHEN the history of the 21st Century is written and we look back on events with the dispassionate gaze of hindsight, Camilla, now Queen Consort, will be remembered for one big thing. The King’s wife, though a person of past controversy, will, in my view, be judged not as the...
Vladimir Putin Faces Major Backlash After Paying Tribute To The Queen
Messages of condolences and tributes have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Russian president Vladimir Putin was no different, despite the tenuous relationship between Russia and the United Kingdom. In a letter to King Charles III, Putin penned that the queen...
The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home
Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
Royal Expert Says Prince Harry Rejected Chance to Visit Queen Elizabeth in the Weeks Before Her Death
Prince Harry rejected an offer to visit Queen Elizabeth weeks ahead of her death says royal expert Katie Nicholl.
U.K.・
Good News Network
The Queen Broke a 450-Year-old Palace Tradition to Honor Americans After 9/11
Marking the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, one social media poster dug all the way back to the tragedy of 9/11 to remind people that not even royal tradition is more sacred than an act of kindness. After the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, The Queen ordered the Royal...
‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut
A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jill And Joe Biden Were Seated In An Unexpected Place During The Queen's Funeral
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden flew across the Atlantic to join world leaders in mourning Queen Elizabeth II. Both President Biden and Jill Biden attended the Queen's funeral, making them two of the 2,000 guests in attendance, according to CNN. The Americans found themselves seated in a surprising spot during the queen's funeral.
What will happen to the Queen’s horses?
The Queen’s lifelong love of horses is well documented, with her fascination taking root from a very young age. The majestic animals have long been an integral part of royal life, and the young Elizabeth II was surrounded by horses, and relatives who owned them, from her early years. Her first reported riding lesson took place at the tender age of three at the private riding school at Buckingham Palace Mews. And the following year, the four-year-old Elizabeth was gifted a Shetland pony named Peggy by her father, King George VI. By the time she was 12, Elizabeth was...
Royal Expert Believes Meghan Markle ‘Destroyed’ Prince Harry: ‘She’s Taught Him How to Hate His Family’
Royal expert Angela Levin believes that Prince Harry has changed a lot since marrying Meghan Markle and that Meghan has 'taught him how to hate his family.'
AOL Corp
Prince Harry Cries During Queen Elizabeth's Service Alongside Meghan Markle, Prince Willam and Kate Middleton
It's an emotional day for the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday and a procession including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward took to the streets of London to bring it to Westminster Hall. Once...
Joe Biden flies out of London two hours after end of Queen Elizabeth funeral
President Joe Biden departed London’s Stansted Airport en route to Washington, just hours after he joined myriad heads of state and government at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Mr Biden, accompanied first lady Jill Biden, boarded Air Force One for the flight to Joint...
Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages
Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
What was the ‘wand of office’ broken at the Queen’s funeral?
One of the final ceremonial acts of the day was the lord chamberlain breaking the wand, which was buried with the late monarch
U.K.・
Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Prince William After The Queen's Death
While the royal family is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still duties that need to be carried out as her son, King Charles III, ascends to the throne. On September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed the sovereign of the United Kingdom during the Accession Ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, per NPR.
Comments / 0