Florida State

cw34.com

DeSantis tops Trump in Florida according to new poll

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A new poll from USA Today shows Florida Republicans prefer Governor Ron DeSantis to former President Donald Trump as their nominee in the 2024 presidential race. The poll shows DeSantis leads Trump,48 percent to 40 percent, in a hypothetical 2024 primary. In January, in a...
