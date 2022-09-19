Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Relief on the way to help Puerto Ricans devastated by Hurricane Fiona
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Local groups are stepping in to help after Hurricane Fiona ripped through Puerto Rico with flooding and mudslides, knocking out the island’s power grid. Some residents in Palm Beach County with connections to the island say togetherness is what keeps them going,...
cw34.com
DeSantis tops Trump in Florida according to new poll
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A new poll from USA Today shows Florida Republicans prefer Governor Ron DeSantis to former President Donald Trump as their nominee in the 2024 presidential race. The poll shows DeSantis leads Trump,48 percent to 40 percent, in a hypothetical 2024 primary. In January, in a...
