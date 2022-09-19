ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Crash closes roadway in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of MacCorkle Avenue Southeast are closed Wednesday evening due to a four-vehicle crash in the Chelyan area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. They say one person was injured. The accident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. near the Marathon station. Other details are unavailable...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Emergency crews respond to Roane County side-by-side crash

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders are on the scene of a side-by-side crash in Roane County. According to Roane County dispatchers, the crash happened around 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 21, in the 2900 block of Tariff Road in Linden, West Virginia. Dispatchers say there is no word on any injuries at this time. […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Tractor-trailers collide shutting down lane of US 35

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One southbound lane of US 35 is shut down Wednesday afternoon following a crash involving two tractor-trailers. 911 dispatchers say the call came in around 2:10 p.m. The southbound lane of US 35 near Pond Branch Road has been blocked off. No injuries have been...
MASON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ravenswood, WV
Jackson County, WV
Crime & Safety
Ravenswood, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, WV
WOWK 13 News

US 35 reopened after 2-semi crash in Mason County

UPDATE: (5:20 p.m.) – Dispatchers in Mason County say all lanes of U.S. 35 are back open after a crash involving two semis this afternoon. Dispatchers also say no injuries were reported in the crash. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One lane of U.S. 35 in Mason County is closed after a crash involving two […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two sought for questioning in theft of Point Pleasant VFD's trailer

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies have released photos of two people sought for questioning in connection with the theft of a trailer belonging to the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two men who were pictured at...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WSAZ

Man killed in Gallia County accident

GALLIPOLIS, Oh. (WSAZ) - A man from Oak Hill, Ohio died in a car crash in Gallia County, Ohio early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 just after 9:30 a.m.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Marker#Traffic Accident
WSAZ

Hit-and-run crash raises concerns along Kanawha County road

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After three people were taken to the hospital Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash along Quick Road, residents are left concerned. The crash left a woman in critical condition, and two others were transported to the hospital. Kanawha County deputies said a side-by-side broke down...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wchstv.com

Charleston police say stabbing report unfounded

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:10 a.m. 9/22/22. Charleston police say an incident that was initially reported as a stabbing proved to be unfounded. Police responded Thursday morning to the 1300 block of Renaissance Circle after emergency dispatchers said a person reportedly had been stabbed. After investigating, police said...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man struck in Charleston hit-and-run

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was struck by a vehicle on the Patrick St. Bridge on Tuesday. Kanawha County Metro says that medics responded to the man near the South Charleston Water Treatment Plant after he walked down to MacCorkle Ave. They say he doesn’t appear to have any noticeable injuries, but the person driving the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

3-year-old struck by car in Dunbar

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Dunbar. Kanawha Metro says that a 3-year-old girl was struck on the 400 block of 16th St. at around 7 a.m. They say the girl’s parents took them to the hospital. There is no word on the girl’s […]
DUNBAR, WV
WDTV

Body discovered inside storage unit in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A badly decomposed body was discovered Monday, Sept. 19 inside a storage unit, the Point Pleasant Police Chief tells WSAZ.com. At this time, the chief says no foul play is suspected. Investigators believe the person who died was homeless and living inside the storage unit attached to the Old River Museum along First Street.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered found in a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning near Cutler, Ohio. Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Captain Josh Chevalier says the trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. Chevalier says it took crews...
CUTLER, OH
WOWK 13 News

Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston Police will conduct a DUI sobriety/child safety seat checkpoint on Thursday, Sept. 22. The police department says the checkpoint will take place starting at 5 p.m. in the area of MacCorkle Ave. and Rt. 119. This checkpoint is in conjunction with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. CPD says the purpose of the […]
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy