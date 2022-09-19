Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Crash closes roadway in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of MacCorkle Avenue Southeast are closed Wednesday evening due to a four-vehicle crash in the Chelyan area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. They say one person was injured. The accident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. near the Marathon station. Other details are unavailable...
Emergency crews respond to Roane County side-by-side crash
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders are on the scene of a side-by-side crash in Roane County. According to Roane County dispatchers, the crash happened around 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 21, in the 2900 block of Tariff Road in Linden, West Virginia. Dispatchers say there is no word on any injuries at this time. […]
WSAZ
Tractor-trailers collide shutting down lane of US 35
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One southbound lane of US 35 is shut down Wednesday afternoon following a crash involving two tractor-trailers. 911 dispatchers say the call came in around 2:10 p.m. The southbound lane of US 35 near Pond Branch Road has been blocked off. No injuries have been...
WSAZ
BREAKING | Two killed in Lawrence County crash, road closure expected for hours
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Two people died in a crash in Lawrence County, Ohio Thursday morning. It happened just after 6 a.m. on State Route 7 near Athalia. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol tell WSAZ.com two men died when a semi-truck carrying gasoline and a pickup truck crashed.
US 35 reopened after 2-semi crash in Mason County
UPDATE: (5:20 p.m.) – Dispatchers in Mason County say all lanes of U.S. 35 are back open after a crash involving two semis this afternoon. Dispatchers also say no injuries were reported in the crash. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One lane of U.S. 35 in Mason County is closed after a crash involving two […]
wchstv.com
Officials: Two killed in Lawrence County, Ohio, crash Thursday morning
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED: 10:30 a.m., 9/22/22. Two people were killed Thursday morning in a crash along State Route 7 in Lawrence County, Ohio, firefighters said. A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck crashed head-on near Athalia just before 6 a.m., according to the Rome Volunteer Fire Department.
wchstv.com
Two sought for questioning in theft of Point Pleasant VFD's trailer
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies have released photos of two people sought for questioning in connection with the theft of a trailer belonging to the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two men who were pictured at...
WSAZ
Man killed in Gallia County accident
GALLIPOLIS, Oh. (WSAZ) - A man from Oak Hill, Ohio died in a car crash in Gallia County, Ohio early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 just after 9:30 a.m.
wchstv.com
Firefighter injured in rollover crash while returning from call in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A firefighter was injured Sunday evening after a rollover crash involving a fire truck in Meigs County, Ohio. The Middleport Fire Department said its firefighters were returning from a call Sunday evening when one of its trucks rolled over in a crash along Storys Run Road in Cheshire Township.
WSAZ
Hit-and-run crash raises concerns along Kanawha County road
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After three people were taken to the hospital Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash along Quick Road, residents are left concerned. The crash left a woman in critical condition, and two others were transported to the hospital. Kanawha County deputies said a side-by-side broke down...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County couple says driveway bridge repair job leaves them in limbo
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Flood recovery can be agonizingly slow in West Virginia. But a couple who moved quickly to fix their driveway bridge destroyed in recent flooding along Campbells Creek ran into a different problem. Douglas and Pam Peck saw their private bridge ripped out by mid-August...
Body found after man in West Virginia fell from excavator into river
UPDATE (1:05 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19): First responders tell WOWK that the accident happened on private property. The man who fell into the river on Sunday night was doing some grading work in his yard when the accident happened. UPDATE: Emergency crews have located the body of a man who fell into the Kanawha […]
wchstv.com
Charleston police say stabbing report unfounded
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:10 a.m. 9/22/22. Charleston police say an incident that was initially reported as a stabbing proved to be unfounded. Police responded Thursday morning to the 1300 block of Renaissance Circle after emergency dispatchers said a person reportedly had been stabbed. After investigating, police said...
Man struck in Charleston hit-and-run
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was struck by a vehicle on the Patrick St. Bridge on Tuesday. Kanawha County Metro says that medics responded to the man near the South Charleston Water Treatment Plant after he walked down to MacCorkle Ave. They say he doesn’t appear to have any noticeable injuries, but the person driving the […]
3-year-old struck by car in Dunbar
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Dunbar. Kanawha Metro says that a 3-year-old girl was struck on the 400 block of 16th St. at around 7 a.m. They say the girl’s parents took them to the hospital. There is no word on the girl’s […]
Man rescued from Elk River after fleeing Charleston police, kicking out bar door
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An Illinois man has been arrested for allegedly destroying the front door of a bar and fleeing from authorities in Charleston. According to a criminal complaint, Charles Engene Oberlin, 27, of Illinois, is charged with destruction of property and fleeing. Police say they were called to Bar 101 early Sept. 20, […]
WDTV
Body discovered inside storage unit in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A badly decomposed body was discovered Monday, Sept. 19 inside a storage unit, the Point Pleasant Police Chief tells WSAZ.com. At this time, the chief says no foul play is suspected. Investigators believe the person who died was homeless and living inside the storage unit attached to the Old River Museum along First Street.
UPDATE: Lavalette, Huntington assisted living residents taken to hospital
UPDATE: ( 11:24 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022) – It was a tough day filled with tears, confusion, and disbelief for residents and employees of the Grayson Assisted Living facilities in Huntington and Lavalette. Lisa Caldwell, a residential aid with the facilities says Wednesday, she not only packed up belongings of vulnerable residents for whom […]
WTAP
Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered found in a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning near Cutler, Ohio. Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Captain Josh Chevalier says the trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. Chevalier says it took crews...
Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston Police will conduct a DUI sobriety/child safety seat checkpoint on Thursday, Sept. 22. The police department says the checkpoint will take place starting at 5 p.m. in the area of MacCorkle Ave. and Rt. 119. This checkpoint is in conjunction with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. CPD says the purpose of the […]
