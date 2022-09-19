ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, WA

Send off Summer with Flare – the Luminata is Back!

On September 24, Green Lake will again become a fantasy landscape alight with hundreds of lanterns to celebrate the autumnal equinox, the tipping point between summer and fall, light and dark. On the autumnal equinox, the Sun is directly above the equator, and day and night are the same lengths. It is traditionally a time to celebrate the harvest and wind down into winter’s rest for the following year.
SEATTLE, WA
Sip & Savor: Oktoberfest, Gin, and Seoul Bowl

Celebrate Oktoberfest with McMenamins this Saturday, Sept. 24. Three local branches of the company — Bothell’s Anderson School, Centralia’s Olympic Club, and its namesake Mill Creek location — will be holding events simultaneously. Entry is free to this all-ages event that comes with both live music and classic German delicacies.
KIRKLAND, WA
Six Things to Do This Fall

Activities near campus you can do during your free time. With the start of school and return of busy schedules, stress can be overwhelming. It’s important to take time to do things we enjoy or even try new things. There are tons of activities around UWT campus and downtown Tacoma to experience from the Washington State History Museum right across the street to the Point Defiance Park only a short drive away.
TACOMA, WA
Rustic Cork Wine Bar to Join Port of Everett’s Waterfront Place

Lake Stevens’ Rustic Cork Wine Bar recently announced a new Everett location. The addition will be built in Fisherman’s Harbor as part of the Waterfront Place development just outside the downtown area. Scheduled to begin construction in 2023, Rustic Cork will be part of a new two-story building...
EVERETT, WA
Southern Kitchen's Recipe for Success

According to a 2021 National Restaurant Association report, nearly half of all restaurants are owned or co-owned by women, and about 45 percent of managers are women — both higher than most other industries. Gloria Martin said she never imagined she would one day become a business owner, much less a restaurateur. Since 1995, Martin has been operating Tacoma’s beloved and successful Southern Kitchen.
TACOMA, WA
Paper Shredding Event October 1

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County will be hosting a free paper shredding event on October 1 at the West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 21 (5000 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Tacoma, WA 98499). Attendees can shred up to 3 shopping bags of sensitive documents. Pierce County offers free paper shredding events...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Milgard Hall construction continues

Construction on the new Milgard Hall building continues. Construction continues on Milgard Hall, the newest building for the University of Washington Tacoma campus. Scheduled to be open to student and campus use in early 2023, the building is planned to be used for the Milgard School of Business as well as offer laboratory space to support the School of Engineering and Technology. Expanded space for the Global Innovation and Design Lab will also be.
TACOMA, WA
What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far

Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
SEATTLE, WA
Western WA is covered by smoke again. But for how long?

There’s smoke in the air again this week, thanks to winds from the east that are bringing smoke from the Bolt Creek fire into the Puget Sound region. And an inversion is trapping that smoke close to the ground. Still, the air quality is not hazardous for most people.
Seattle Climber Rescued After Fall At Smith Rock

TERREBONNE, OR -- Saturday morning, 911 Dispatch received a call regarding an injured hiker who reportedly had fallen approximately 35-50 feet on an unimproved route southwest of Asterick's Pass. The injured hiker was scrambling up a rock outcropping to set up a slack line. During the fall, the 21-year-old Seattle man sustained injuries that prevented him from making it down to the river trail.
SEATTLE, WA
Medical transportation company set to leave Washington

FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
FIFE, WA
Guide To Winter Activities In Seattle

Winter is here and in Seattle it’s time to brace yourself for the cold and wet months ahead. Good news for you is we’ve got you covered with places you can get hot cocktails to warm up and keep you cozy all winter long. Find a spot to warm up HERE.
SEATTLE, WA
Efoils are a fast and fun way to fly above the water

SEATTLE — At first glance, they look like flying mini surfboards. But in reality, they're one of the hottest and fastest rides on the water. "This is the Lift eFoil," said Matt Dawson, owner of Urban Surf in Seattle. "And it's a self-propelling, battery-powered hydrofoil." Matt’s been introducing eFoils...
SEATTLE, WA

