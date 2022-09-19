Activities near campus you can do during your free time. With the start of school and return of busy schedules, stress can be overwhelming. It’s important to take time to do things we enjoy or even try new things. There are tons of activities around UWT campus and downtown Tacoma to experience from the Washington State History Museum right across the street to the Point Defiance Park only a short drive away.

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO