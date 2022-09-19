Read full article on original website
Related
seattlegreenlaker.com
Send off Summer with Flare – the Luminata is Back!
On September 24, Green Lake will again become a fantasy landscape alight with hundreds of lanterns to celebrate the autumnal equinox, the tipping point between summer and fall, light and dark. On the autumnal equinox, the Sun is directly above the equator, and day and night are the same lengths. It is traditionally a time to celebrate the harvest and wind down into winter’s rest for the following year.
425magazine.com
Sip & Savor: Oktoberfest, Gin, and Seoul Bowl
Celebrate Oktoberfest with McMenamins this Saturday, Sept. 24. Three local branches of the company — Bothell’s Anderson School, Centralia’s Olympic Club, and its namesake Mill Creek location — will be holding events simultaneously. Entry is free to this all-ages event that comes with both live music and classic German delicacies.
thetacomaledger.com
Six Things to Do This Fall
Activities near campus you can do during your free time. With the start of school and return of busy schedules, stress can be overwhelming. It’s important to take time to do things we enjoy or even try new things. There are tons of activities around UWT campus and downtown Tacoma to experience from the Washington State History Museum right across the street to the Point Defiance Park only a short drive away.
BIPOC farmers try to level the field in Skagit County
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Reyna Flores learned to farm from her father in Oaxaca, Mexico as a little girl. She always hoped to bring her love of the land to America. "Yes, it's my dream," she said, through an interpreter. Reyna and her husband Bartolo toiled in the fields...
IN THIS ARTICLE
425magazine.com
Rustic Cork Wine Bar to Join Port of Everett’s Waterfront Place
Lake Stevens’ Rustic Cork Wine Bar recently announced a new Everett location. The addition will be built in Fisherman’s Harbor as part of the Waterfront Place development just outside the downtown area. Scheduled to begin construction in 2023, Rustic Cork will be part of a new two-story building...
southsoundmag.com
Southern Kitchen's Recipe for Success
According to a 2021 National Restaurant Association report, nearly half of all restaurants are owned or co-owned by women, and about 45 percent of managers are women — both higher than most other industries. Gloria Martin said she never imagined she would one day become a business owner, much less a restaurateur. Since 1995, Martin has been operating Tacoma’s beloved and successful Southern Kitchen.
The Suburban Times
Paper Shredding Event October 1
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County will be hosting a free paper shredding event on October 1 at the West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 21 (5000 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Tacoma, WA 98499). Attendees can shred up to 3 shopping bags of sensitive documents. Pierce County offers free paper shredding events...
thetacomaledger.com
Milgard Hall construction continues
Construction on the new Milgard Hall building continues. Construction continues on Milgard Hall, the newest building for the University of Washington Tacoma campus. Scheduled to be open to student and campus use in early 2023, the building is planned to be used for the Milgard School of Business as well as offer laboratory space to support the School of Engineering and Technology. Expanded space for the Global Innovation and Design Lab will also be.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
The best brunch in Washington is served at this cafe and bakery, Yelp says. Here’s why
The best brunch spot in Washington serves Hawaiian dishes and pastries, according to a new list by Yelp. Yelp released the “top reviewed brunch spot in every state” on Sept. 19, and Patrick’s Cafe & Bakery in Seattle was a top contender in the state. To find...
KUOW
What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far
Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing This Washington State Location
The retailer is shutting down 150 stores across the country.
KUOW
Western WA is covered by smoke again. But for how long?
There’s smoke in the air again this week, thanks to winds from the east that are bringing smoke from the Bolt Creek fire into the Puget Sound region. And an inversion is trapping that smoke close to the ground. Still, the air quality is not hazardous for most people.
kbnd.com
Seattle Climber Rescued After Fall At Smith Rock
TERREBONNE, OR -- Saturday morning, 911 Dispatch received a call regarding an injured hiker who reportedly had fallen approximately 35-50 feet on an unimproved route southwest of Asterick's Pass. The injured hiker was scrambling up a rock outcropping to set up a slack line. During the fall, the 21-year-old Seattle man sustained injuries that prevented him from making it down to the river trail.
Medical transportation company set to leave Washington
FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
cohaitungchi.com
Guide To Winter Activities In Seattle
Winter is here and in Seattle it’s time to brace yourself for the cold and wet months ahead. Good news for you is we’ve got you covered with places you can get hot cocktails to warm up and keep you cozy all winter long. Find a spot to warm up HERE.
2 Washington Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
KING-5
Efoils are a fast and fun way to fly above the water
SEATTLE — At first glance, they look like flying mini surfboards. But in reality, they're one of the hottest and fastest rides on the water. "This is the Lift eFoil," said Matt Dawson, owner of Urban Surf in Seattle. "And it's a self-propelling, battery-powered hydrofoil." Matt’s been introducing eFoils...
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night? (Updated!)
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
Tri-City Herald
The best city for coffee lovers? It’s not Seattle, new report shows
It appears the coffee capital of the country is changing, according to a new report. San Francisco — not Seattle — was named the best city in the U.S. for coffee lovers, according to WalletHub’s Sept. 21 study of 2022’s Best Coffee Cities in America. Seattle...
Comments / 0