Ocala company seeks $2.9 million contract with Marion County to build sidewalks near two elementary schools

Marion County residents weigh in on internet service quality
Residents across Marion County submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the quality of internet service in the area. “In response to a letter from a Summerfield resident with slow internet: I’m literally the only home in my neighborhood that can’t get Spectrum. I called Spectrum before signing the contract on my home to ensure I could get service, and they said my address was serviceable. I closed on my home and called to switch internet from my previous address. No problem – the tech comes out and tells me it’s not serviceable, and the only way for it to ever become serviceable is for me to pay almost $8,000 to build the line. Meanwhile, Spectrum switched my service to my new address and continued to send me bills for a monthly service which I never had. They billed me for 9 months without ever being hooked up,” says Ocklawaha resident Brenda Adkison.
Ocala preparing to host tire amnesty day for residents
The City of Ocala will be providing free tire disposal for residents on Saturday, October 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tire disposal locations will be set up at the Hampton Aquatic Fun Center (255 NW Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) and at the corner of NE 14th Street and NE 8th Avenue.
City again denies controversial Saddlewood-area multifamily development
The Ocala City Council on Sept. 20 voted 4-1 to deny a zoning request for a Georgia company to build a multifamily residential development consisting of up to 288 homes on 15 acres on Southwest 43rd Court, across from Saddlewood Elementary School. The last time the development was considered and...
‘All of that is bad’: Residents in Alachua County oppose 4000-acre property proposal
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the meeting, Alachua County commissioners heard about the “Hickory Sink Master Plan”, a 4000-acre property that may be added to southwest Alachua County. “It’s a collaborative process, which allows us to work really closely with Alachua County and the public, to forge the...
Driver of SUV killed after colliding with Marion County school bus, tree
The driver of an SUV was killed on Wednesday morning after his vehicle struck a Marion County school bus carrying high school students in Ocala. According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), at approximately 8:10 a.m., the SUV was traveling northbound near the intersection of SE 36th Avenue and SE 15th Street. The school bus was traveling southbound near the same intersection.
Marion County Fall Job Fair heads to Ocala on September 22
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will host the Marion County Fall Job Fair on Thursday, September 22 for those who are seeking new career opportunities. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala. Job seekers in Citrus, Levy, and Marion Counties are encouraged to attend.
Sumter streamlines fire, EMS calls for Sumter, Lake Villages
Sumter County 911 dispatchers will handle all medical emergency calls across the county and those originating out of the Lake County portion of The Villages starting Oct. 1. The Villages Public Safety Department is 10 days away from launching its emergency ambulance service in Sumter County, and pending Lake County commission approval Tuesday, will also transport patients from Lake County to hospitals.
Sumter commissioners approve measures to aid ambulance transition
As the Villages Fire Department prepares to take over ambulance services in The Villages beginning Oct. 1, Sumter County commissioners approved three measures Tuesday night to aid the transition. Commissioners endorsed a proposed rate schedule and approved an arrangement for handling emergency dispatching as well as fire and ambulance services...
New playground at Cougar Park opens to public
A brand-new playground is now open to the public at Cougar Park in Fort McCoy. “We cannot wait to see our citizens experiencing this beautiful new play space,” stated the Marion County Parks and Recreation Department on its Facebook webpage. The playground will entertain the park’s younger visitors with its new slide, net bridge, hammock, swings, and more.
Marion County Fire Rescue will be hiring multiple positions including EMTs, firefighter EMTs, and paramedics
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue has opened hiring for EMTs, firefighter EMTs, firefighter paramedics, and paramedics. Applicant interviews will be on October 25th and 26th. They are hiring EMTs on a 24 and 48-hour schedule. Firefighter EMTs and paramedics have many contractual benefits. This includes a 3%...
Scott Springs Park temporarily closing due to scheduled maintenance
The City of Ocala has announced that Scott Springs Park will be closed beginning on Sunday, September 25 through Friday, September 30 due to underbrush clearing. The park, which is located at 2825 SW 24th Avenue, is expected to reopen on Saturday, October 1. Due to safety concerns, no visitors...
2 car burglaries in Marion County, police need your help
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Marion County Police Department needs your help in identifying two car burglars. Police say that on August 29, someone shattered the front passenger window of a woman's vehicle parked at the Greenway Trailhead on SE Baseline Road. Her purse, driver’s license, credit and...
Seminole County firefighter in critical condition after motorcycle crash, department says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Fire Department announced Tuesday one of its firefighters sustained serious, life-threatening injuries after an off-duty motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs. The accident happened on Sept. 16 around 1:30 p.m. when firefighter Connor Fernandez had a collision with another vehicle on West Lake...
Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcement
A Palatka man faces charges of evading law enforcement, drug possession, and aggravated assault on law enforcement officer.Getty Images. A Palatka man was arrested along Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park on Sunday, after aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting officers, driving under the influence while his license was suspended and possession of drugs, deputies say.
Man dies in crash with school bus in Ocala during possible medical episode, police say
OCALA, Fla. – A man driving an SUV died Wednesday morning after possibly experiencing a medical episode and crashing into the side of a school bus carrying high school students in Ocala, police said. The wreck occurred around 8:10 a.m. near the intersection of SE 36th Ave. and SE...
Cloud Formation Over Marco Polo Village In Ocala
Check out this interesting cloud formation over Marco Polo Village I in Ocala. Thanks to William Schmautz for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Central Florida firefighter had leg amputated, is on ventilator after 'tragic' motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A blood drive is being held for a Seminole County firefighter seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon. Firefighter Connor Fernandez of the Seminole County Fire Department was in a motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs, resulting in life-threatening injuries. According to the fire department, Fernandez...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Sumter County, troopers say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 466 and County Road 223 around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. [TRENDING: Here’s the latest on Invest 98L as the...
Deputies: Lake County man accused of molesting boy arrested
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a man accused of molesting a boy between the age of 12 has been taken into custody. On Aug. 7, the boy told deputies he'd been molested at Fred Kniffin's home and in Kniffin's car. The boy's mother told...
Sheriff’s deputies in Ocala arrest second man in fatal robbery during marijuana buy
Sheriff’s deputies in Marion County said Wednesday they have arrested another man in what they described as a robbery during a marijuana purchase that ended in gunfire on a hiking trail. Detectives said the robbery planning and aftermath were openly discussed in incriminating Snapchat messages. Jeovanni Alexis “Geo” Pulgarin,...
