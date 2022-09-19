Residents across Marion County submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the quality of internet service in the area. “In response to a letter from a Summerfield resident with slow internet: I’m literally the only home in my neighborhood that can’t get Spectrum. I called Spectrum before signing the contract on my home to ensure I could get service, and they said my address was serviceable. I closed on my home and called to switch internet from my previous address. No problem – the tech comes out and tells me it’s not serviceable, and the only way for it to ever become serviceable is for me to pay almost $8,000 to build the line. Meanwhile, Spectrum switched my service to my new address and continued to send me bills for a monthly service which I never had. They billed me for 9 months without ever being hooked up,” says Ocklawaha resident Brenda Adkison.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO