Steven Warren Sheckels
Steven Warren Sheckels age 67 of Ocala, FL passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Estelle’s House Hospice in Ocala, FL. He was surrounded by family. Steve was born in Knoxville, TN to Harold James and Mildred Lynn Sheckels (Galbriath). He worked as a welder at Dixie Metal...
Glenn Darryl Schore
Glenn Darryl Schore, 85, died on Monday, September 12, 2022 under the care of Hospice of Marion County. Born on September 8, 1937 in Chicago, IL to the late Leslie George and Lucille Lass Schore, Glenn was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from the Ocala Police Department in 1992 after 26 years of service.He married Georgeanne Stancil on November 25, 1960 in the First Christian Church of Ocala, of which he was an active member. A die-hard Chicago Cubs fan, his hobbies included photography, bicycling, bowling, traveling, and rollercoaster riding. He also had interests in aviation and World War II history.
Marion County Fall Job Fair heads to Ocala on September 22
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will host the Marion County Fall Job Fair on Thursday, September 22 for those who are seeking new career opportunities. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala. Job seekers in Citrus, Levy, and Marion Counties are encouraged to attend.
Jane Swearingen Humphrey
Jane Swearingen Humphrey, 87, died in Ocala, FL on September 8, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM, Saturday, October 1 at Grace Episcopal Church in Ocala, FL with Fr. Jonathan French officiating. Mrs. Humphrey was born in Mobile, AL. Her parents were Ervin Everette Little and...
Matthew Marian Gwozdz
Matthew Marian Gwozdz, age 68, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 16th, 2022 in Ocala, FL with his loving wife of 38 years by his side, Mary Lou (Owen) Gwozdz. Matthew was born August 30th 1954 in Adams, MA to Stella and Stanley Gwozdz. His...
Barbara Marie Lyons
Barbara (Barb) Marie Lyons (nee Laman) passed away in her home in Ocala, FL on September 13, 2022. Barb grew up in Elmwood Park, IL, and graduated from Elmwood Park High School before attending Western Illinois University (WIU). While attending WIU, she met and eventually married John Stephen (Steve) Phillips. They had two children, Heather and Gerry. Barb and Steve resided in Pittsfield, IL, Rushville, IL, Woodstock, IL, Cary, IL, Macomb, IL, and Champaign, IL.
Lisa Brown Jackson
Lisa Brown Jackson, a lifelong resident of Ocala, Florida, passed away on September 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Lisa was born on May 23, 1970, to Phelix and Jan Brown. She was a graduate of Forest High School. Lisa worked for the Walmart corporation for 31 years. She was a devoted sister, aunt, cousin, niece, and friend. Lisa’s nature was to leave every person she met better off than how she found them. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Marion County residents weigh in on internet service quality
Residents across Marion County submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the quality of internet service in the area. “In response to a letter from a Summerfield resident with slow internet: I’m literally the only home in my neighborhood that can’t get Spectrum. I called Spectrum before signing the contract on my home to ensure I could get service, and they said my address was serviceable. I closed on my home and called to switch internet from my previous address. No problem – the tech comes out and tells me it’s not serviceable, and the only way for it to ever become serviceable is for me to pay almost $8,000 to build the line. Meanwhile, Spectrum switched my service to my new address and continued to send me bills for a monthly service which I never had. They billed me for 9 months without ever being hooked up,” says Ocklawaha resident Brenda Adkison.
Carol McCradie Brown
Carol McCradie Brown, 89, passed away into the arms of our Lord Jesus on September 13, 2022, at home in Weirsdale, Fl. She was the loving wife of the late Richard N. Brown, together again in Heaven, and Mother to four loving sons. Born on July 1st, 1933, in Chicago...
Thomas Dale Wise
Thomas “Tom” Dale Wise went home to be with the Lord on September 16, 2022. Tom was born June 8, 1942 in Richmond, Virginia and moved to Crystal River when he was four. He later moved to Ocala, FL and graduated from Ocala High in 1960. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Betty Ann Wise, three daughters, Rebecca Lynn Lambright (Robert) of MacClenny, FL, Marnie Virginia Green (Bill) of Beverly Hills, FL and Robin Dale Wise (Jim) of Citrus Springs, FL. his brothers James Wise and Timothy Wise (Terri), seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Joseph Albert Fredrick
Joseph Albert Fredrick, 85, died Sept. 18, 2022, at Cates House, under hospice care. Born in Ft. Wayne, Ind. he worked as a tool & die maker and mold maker & continued this vocation after moving to Florida. He is survived by his wife Margaret Fredrick of Ocala, son James...
Cloud Formation Over Marco Polo Village In Ocala
Check out this interesting cloud formation over Marco Polo Village I in Ocala. Thanks to William Schmautz for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Loretta Carroll
Loretta Carroll, 89, passed away peacefully at Cates Hospice House in Ocala, FL on September 15, 2022. She was born November 21, 1932 and lived her life serving the Lord. Loretta will be remembered for her beautiful soul and fiery spirit that served to strengthen everyone she met. She was...
Ocala preparing to host tire amnesty day for residents
The City of Ocala will be providing free tire disposal for residents on Saturday, October 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tire disposal locations will be set up at the Hampton Aquatic Fun Center (255 NW Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) and at the corner of NE 14th Street and NE 8th Avenue.
Manatee Family At Silver Springs State Park
This manatee family was spotted at Silver Springs State Park. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Sunset Sky After Rain In Ocala’s Summerglen Community
A late afternoon rain led to a colorful sunsetting sky in Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Driver of SUV killed after colliding with Marion County school bus, tree
The driver of an SUV was killed on Wednesday morning after his vehicle struck a Marion County school bus carrying high school students in Ocala. According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), at approximately 8:10 a.m., the SUV was traveling northbound near the intersection of SE 36th Avenue and SE 15th Street. The school bus was traveling southbound near the same intersection.
Ocala and Marion County firefighters extinguish residential fire
Firefighters from Ocala and Marion County responded to a local residence on Monday afternoon to extinguish a residential fire. Shortly before 3:15 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue and Marion County Fire Rescue were notified that a fire had ignited inside a local residence. Units from both organizations quickly responded to the 4300 block of NE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
New playground at Cougar Park opens to public
A brand-new playground is now open to the public at Cougar Park in Fort McCoy. “We cannot wait to see our citizens experiencing this beautiful new play space,” stated the Marion County Parks and Recreation Department on its Facebook webpage. The playground will entertain the park’s younger visitors with its new slide, net bridge, hammock, swings, and more.
Sprinkler inside Ocala nail salon prevents spread of fire
A sprinkler inside an Ocala nail salon helped prevent the spread of a small fire on Monday evening. Shortly before 10:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 2700 block of SW College Road due to reports of an active fire alarm, according to a press release. OFR’s units, consisting...
