Lubbock, TX

106.3 The Buzz

5 Things Likely to Happen If Texas Tech Beats Texas This Weekend

There's always bad blood between Texas Tech and Texas, and I have to say it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time you know I'm basing all of this on history. I'll also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
LUBBOCK, TX
WRAL News

UNC QB Maye apologizes for comments about NC State

Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
RALEIGH, NC
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech announces $11 million gift from John and Tracy Sellers

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics: Texas Tech Athletics announced Tuesday another significant gift towards The Campaign for Fearless Champions as former Red Raider student-athletes John and Tracy Sellers have contributed $11 million to the Texas Tech Athletics Department. As part of the gift designation, Texas […]
LUBBOCK, TX
cbs17

ACC announces game times for Week 5 of college football season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC, along with its television affiliates, have announced game times for Week 5 of the college football season (October 1st, 2022). Virginia (2-1) at Duke (3-0) is slated for 7 P.M and will air on a Regional Sports Network. ESPN has exercised a six-day...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll

Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
DURHAM, NC
fortworthreport.org

‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation

It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
PROVO, UT
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?

Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Longtime Councilman T.J. Patterson died

LUBBOCK, Texas — T.J. Patterson, Lubbock’s first Black city council member and father of current Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris, died Wednesday morning. Patterson-Harris began notifying family members. Patterson was elected to the council in 1984 and served 20 years. Patterson was also the publisher of the Southwest Digest which he cofounded with Eddie Richardson. Its last […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: 1 charged with Saturday morning murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was shot Saturday morning. Alexandria Garcia, 22, arrived at Covenant Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. She later died from her injuries and a man was arrested in...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

TTU K-12 announces new superintendent

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — TTU K-12, part of Texas Tech University‘s eLearning & Academic Partnerships division, has hired Scott Lucas as its new superintendent. Lucas has worked in education for 28 years and as a campus and district administrator for the past 16 years, most recently at White Deer Independent School District.
LUBBOCK, TX

