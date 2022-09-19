Read full article on original website
Texas Tech Drops in Big 12 FanNation Power Rankings
Texas Tech is coming off a road loss to NC State as its prepares for its Big 12 opener against Texas on Saturday.
Steve Sarkisian: Texas Is 'Embracing the Hate' Ahead of Matchup With Texas Tech
Sarkisian discussed the animosity towards the Longhorns and how the team has come to embrace it.
NC State Showing Love & Support for Injured Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez
Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a devastating lower leg fracture in Saturday’s matchup in Carter-Finley Stadium. After suffering the injury, the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes while Ramirez was stabilized and carted off the field. As Ramirez was being carted off the field, numerous NC State...
NC State Makes 4-Star SG Davin Crosby Jr.’s Final 4…Commitment Coming Saturday
Fresh off of his Official Visit to NC State, 4-Star 2023 Shooting Guard Davin Cosby Jr. (6’5″/185) has trimmed his list to 4 schools (NC State, Alabama, Virginia and Wake Forest), and will be announcing which school he will be committing to this Saturday, September 24th. Rivals ranks...
Texas vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions
A pair of old in-state rivals meet as Texas and Texas Tech open up Big 12 play in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. Both teams are 2-1 on the year: Texas with a 1-point loss to Alabama while Texas Tech defeated a ranked Houston before falling to NC State last week. What do the experts ...
5 Things Likely to Happen If Texas Tech Beats Texas This Weekend
There's always bad blood between Texas Tech and Texas, and I have to say it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time you know I'm basing all of this on history. I'll also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
UNC QB Maye apologizes for comments about NC State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
Alright I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns “T-Shirt Fan” Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. Now, I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I did not go to Texas Tech.
Texas Tech announces $11 million gift from John and Tracy Sellers
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics: Texas Tech Athletics announced Tuesday another significant gift towards The Campaign for Fearless Champions as former Red Raider student-athletes John and Tracy Sellers have contributed $11 million to the Texas Tech Athletics Department. As part of the gift designation, Texas […]
ACC announces game times for Week 5 of college football season
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC, along with its television affiliates, have announced game times for Week 5 of the college football season (October 1st, 2022). Virginia (2-1) at Duke (3-0) is slated for 7 P.M and will air on a Regional Sports Network. ESPN has exercised a six-day...
NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll
Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
NC State’s Night Game Experience at Carter-Finley is NEXT LEVEL
If you weren’t able to be at the game last Saturday, I’m not sure television did justice to the new light show that Carter-Finley put on. It was NEXT LEVEL.
‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation
It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?
Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
Longtime Councilman T.J. Patterson died
LUBBOCK, Texas — T.J. Patterson, Lubbock’s first Black city council member and father of current Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris, died Wednesday morning. Patterson-Harris began notifying family members. Patterson was elected to the council in 1984 and served 20 years. Patterson was also the publisher of the Southwest Digest which he cofounded with Eddie Richardson. Its last […]
26 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 19th, Many With Multiple Charges
This week has just started and we're already getting crazy. The South Plains Fair is coming to town this Friday, Texas Tech plays the University of Texas this Saturday, and today is Taco Tuesday. Today feels like this power pumping build up to just a phenomenal week as we creep closer to all these events.
Sunday morning top stories: 1 charged with Saturday morning murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was shot Saturday morning. Alexandria Garcia, 22, arrived at Covenant Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. She later died from her injuries and a man was arrested in...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 21 People Still Held in the Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is Monday, and that means two things: the weekend was way too short, and Mugshot Monday is in full swing. Texas Tech lost against North Carolina State with linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffering a serious injury. I saw on Facebook that they televised his bone sticking out of his leg, but I'm too squeamish to Google that.
TTU K-12 announces new superintendent
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — TTU K-12, part of Texas Tech University‘s eLearning & Academic Partnerships division, has hired Scott Lucas as its new superintendent. Lucas has worked in education for 28 years and as a campus and district administrator for the past 16 years, most recently at White Deer Independent School District.
UNC’s cancer hospital renamed for leader whose ‘relentless drive’ made it possible
The hospital that serves patients from across North Carolina has a new name.
