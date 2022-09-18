Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Amazon's Prime Video Streaming Service Review
As part of IGN’s State of Streaming event, we’re taking a fresh look at the major streaming services and what they offer subscribers in 2022. You can check out our initial thoughts on Amazon’s Prime Video service as of 2019, and see what’s changed (for better or worse) in this updated review.
IGN
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Is Another Prime Day Coming This Year?
Since its inception back in 2015, Prime Day has been a one-a-year kind of event. Originally spanning just a day, the event has continued to grow in scope and now encompasses a 48-hour sale event for all Prime members. But where can Amazon go from here? The retail giant could supposedly add an extra day to the summer sale event, or... they could hold another Prime Day later in the year.
IGN
LEGO Sets Retiring Soon: Grab These Before They’re Gone
LEGO has released many more sets than it can feasibly keep in stock, so the brick-building company regularly retires its sets. A new batch of LEGO sets is on the chopping block now and will stop being produced in the coming months. You can view the latest list of “retiring soon” sets here, but we’ve hand-picked some of the most popular sets that won’t be around much longer below.
IGN
Nvidia Officially Announces the RTX 4090 and 4080 Desktop GPUs
Nvidia has announced a new flagship GPU as part of its RTX 4000 series of graphics cards, the successor to its two-year-old RTX 3000 series. Using Nvidia's new Ada Lovelace architecture, which uses the third-generation DLSS, the first GPU is the GeForce RTX 4090, which includes 24GB of G6X memory and is claimed to be two to four times faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, Nvidia's previous flagship GPU. The RTX 4090 will cost $1599 and will be released on October 12th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Ayaneo Air Review
It’s an exciting time to be a PC gamer, and not just because the best graphics cards are currently more affordable than they’ve been since launch. Handheld gaming PCs have finally come into their own, making portable PC gaming a much more convenient and appealing possibility. So far, we’ve looked at the Steam Deck and Ayaneo Next, but while both offer impressive gaming performance, they’re bulky and can be harder to travel with than Nintendo’s smaller Switch handheld.
IGN
What Do Games Actually Look Like During Development?
Video games are hard to make. You might have heard that somewhere before. Most people recognize that video games do not simply burst, fully-QA'd, from eggs laid carefully by an executive who then adjusts his T-shirt and blazer and steps onstage at E3 to announce their triumphant existence. But depending on how Extremely Online you are, you might not really have a good concept of exactly what they look like before they show up on your platform of choice, or even before we see them in shiny reveal trailers.
IGN
Xbox September Update Overhauls Game Library, Adds Storage Options, and More
Microsoft has released its September update for the Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles, completely revamping the game library, adding customisable colour options to the Elite Series 2 controller, and more. The details were revealed on the Xbox Wire, with the updated game library being arguably the biggest change. The...
IGN
Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld Announced, Arrives in October Starting at $349
Logitech's gaming arm Logitech G has unveiled the company's long-rumored attempt at a handheld console during its inaugural Logi Play event. Dubbed the "Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld", the console is a device built for cloud gaming enthusiasts. The portable console comes with several features, which allows players to enjoy various titles from gaming libraries of both consoles and PC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Microsoft CEO Confident Activision Blizzard Merger Will be Approved, Says 'Let Us Have Competition'
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is still confident that the company’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will be approved, and said, "if this is about competition, let us have competition.”. In an interview with Bloomberg, Nadella says, “Of course, any acquisition of this size will go through scrutiny, but we feel...
Comments / 0