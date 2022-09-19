ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

Gamecocks Season-Opener Moved to Tuesday, Nov. 8

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s season-opening game vs. South Carolina State at Colonial Life Arena has been moved from Monday, Nov. 7 to Tuesday, Nov. 8. Tip times and television information will be available at a later date for the team’s full 2022-23 schedule. The game will...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Blythewood female linebacker makes impact in first game

(WACH) - A female linebacker at Blythewood high school is earning her spot on the depth chart. Tiyanna Mack made her Bengals debut last week, while also making a statement. "If you didn't know who she was you didn't know she was a girl," said Blythewood football head coach Jason Seidel. "She's got short hair. She's got a helmet on and everybody was like why is everyone going crazy on the sidelines and once they heard it they realized what was happening."
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
wach.com

Richland One announces new safety measures for high school football games

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland One officials have announced additional safety and security measures for varsity high school games beginning Friday, September 23. These new resources will be in an addition to the districts weapons detectors, clear bag policy, and law enforcement officers on duty at all high school football games.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Weather Visit to J.P. Thomas Elementary School

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — J. P. Thomas Elementary students had a special treat Tuesday when Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight stopped by to talk about all things weather!. Josh used the water cycle and different phases of water to make a cloud in a bottle and demonstrate the effect of pressure changes in the atmosphere.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Football
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
wach.com

Collision on Sunset Blvd in Lexington cleared

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Lexington Police say all lanes are back open. ORIGINAL: Lexington Police say a collision at the 5300 block of Sunset Blvd./US-378 has blocked an outbound lane. Officials say to be alert for emergency personnel on the scene.
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Columbia-Richland Fire responds to laundry room fire at Columbia home

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle has left two people displaced. The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the laundry room of the house, official said. Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the roof line of the house once they arrived.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Richland County deputies investigating drowning in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a drowning that occurred Tuesday evening in Irmo. Deputies responded to 1600 Marina Road for a report of a drowning around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. LOCAL FIRST | Woman found dead in bathroom of Columbiana Centre...
IRMO, SC
wach.com

From summer to fall in about 24 hours with a late week cold front

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — After a hot day Tuesday, temperatures will climb a bit more across the Midlands Wednesday and Thursday. We'll see sunshine just about all day Wednesday as we sit under a slightly warmer air mass. That combination should allow us to hit the low to mid...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Lexington-Richland 5 announces new "supper program" partnership with DSS

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington-Richland School District Five will soon be offering meals to students in afterschool programs at certain schools as part of a new partnership with the Department of Social Services. Beginning October 1 and ending June 1, the "supper program" will offer free meals to students...
LEXINGTON, SC
Football
Sports
wach.com

Lex-Rich 5 phone service down districtwide

CHAPIN, SC (WACH) — Lexington-Richland Five School Districts phone service is down districtwide, the district tweeted Tuesday. The district says they are working with the provider on a solution. If you need to contact your child's school, email the teacher or a staff member. The district will notify when...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Cayce hotel damaged in early morning blaze

CAYCE, SC — The Knight's Inn in Cayce sustaining damaged after an early morning fire. According to City of Cayce Fire Department, crews responded to 1987 Airport Blvd. around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. They were greeted with smoke and flames coming from the roof and two dwelling units. The fire...
CAYCE, SC
wach.com

Columbia College hoping to combat teacher shortage through unique program

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Columbia College’s Alternative Pathways to Education Certification program is now the state’s first registered apprenticeship program for teachers. This program lets employees in partnering school districts acquire their teaching certification while working full-time. “But as you know, for adults raising families, working full-time,...
COLUMBIA, SC

