(WACH) - A female linebacker at Blythewood high school is earning her spot on the depth chart. Tiyanna Mack made her Bengals debut last week, while also making a statement. "If you didn't know who she was you didn't know she was a girl," said Blythewood football head coach Jason Seidel. "She's got short hair. She's got a helmet on and everybody was like why is everyone going crazy on the sidelines and once they heard it they realized what was happening."

BLYTHEWOOD, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO