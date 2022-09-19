Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
wach.com
Gamecocks Season-Opener Moved to Tuesday, Nov. 8
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s season-opening game vs. South Carolina State at Colonial Life Arena has been moved from Monday, Nov. 7 to Tuesday, Nov. 8. Tip times and television information will be available at a later date for the team’s full 2022-23 schedule. The game will...
wach.com
Blythewood female linebacker makes impact in first game
(WACH) - A female linebacker at Blythewood high school is earning her spot on the depth chart. Tiyanna Mack made her Bengals debut last week, while also making a statement. "If you didn't know who she was you didn't know she was a girl," said Blythewood football head coach Jason Seidel. "She's got short hair. She's got a helmet on and everybody was like why is everyone going crazy on the sidelines and once they heard it they realized what was happening."
wach.com
Richland One announces new safety measures for high school football games
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland One officials have announced additional safety and security measures for varsity high school games beginning Friday, September 23. These new resources will be in an addition to the districts weapons detectors, clear bag policy, and law enforcement officers on duty at all high school football games.
wach.com
Weather Visit to J.P. Thomas Elementary School
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — J. P. Thomas Elementary students had a special treat Tuesday when Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight stopped by to talk about all things weather!. Josh used the water cycle and different phases of water to make a cloud in a bottle and demonstrate the effect of pressure changes in the atmosphere.
wach.com
Collision on Sunset Blvd in Lexington cleared
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Lexington Police say all lanes are back open. ORIGINAL: Lexington Police say a collision at the 5300 block of Sunset Blvd./US-378 has blocked an outbound lane. Officials say to be alert for emergency personnel on the scene.
wach.com
'It's not worth it:' Deadly train collisions double in multiple counties in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — So far this year, two dozen people have lost their lives in deadly collisions with trains across South Carolina. It’s a harrowing statistic railroad safety advocates are working with highway patrol and the state department of transportation to put a stop to. Representatives with...
wach.com
Columbia-Richland Fire responds to laundry room fire at Columbia home
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle has left two people displaced. The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the laundry room of the house, official said. Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the roof line of the house once they arrived.
wach.com
Richland County deputies investigating drowning in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a drowning that occurred Tuesday evening in Irmo. Deputies responded to 1600 Marina Road for a report of a drowning around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. LOCAL FIRST | Woman found dead in bathroom of Columbiana Centre...
wach.com
From summer to fall in about 24 hours with a late week cold front
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — After a hot day Tuesday, temperatures will climb a bit more across the Midlands Wednesday and Thursday. We'll see sunshine just about all day Wednesday as we sit under a slightly warmer air mass. That combination should allow us to hit the low to mid...
wach.com
'Your vote is your voice:' VP Kamala Harris challenges freshman class at S.C. State
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Freshmen starting their first semesters at S.C. State University tell WACH FOX News they feel empowered after Vice President Kamala Harris challenged them to make an impact on their communities as they begin their college years and beyond. She really helped me like understand why...
wach.com
Lexington-Richland 5 announces new "supper program" partnership with DSS
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington-Richland School District Five will soon be offering meals to students in afterschool programs at certain schools as part of a new partnership with the Department of Social Services. Beginning October 1 and ending June 1, the "supper program" will offer free meals to students...
wach.com
Richland County deputies, students team to clean four-acre homeless camp
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — It’s a story WACH FOX News has been tracking for weeks: homeless camps throughout the Midlands leading to mountains of trash, and in some cases, a spike in crime. Now, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and some local students are helping put a...
wach.com
Lex-Rich 5 phone service down districtwide
CHAPIN, SC (WACH) — Lexington-Richland Five School Districts phone service is down districtwide, the district tweeted Tuesday. The district says they are working with the provider on a solution. If you need to contact your child's school, email the teacher or a staff member. The district will notify when...
wach.com
'It's unacceptable': Families demand action over dangerous playground in Camden city park
Camden, SC — In a story you will see only on WACH FOX News, a tight-knit community is calling for action against the safety conditions of equipment at a playground in the Midlands. Brittany McClung a Camden mother of four tells us a normal day at Scott Park on...
wach.com
Rabid raccoons confirmed in York and Lexington Counties; one pet exposed
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has confirmed two rapid raccoon found in York and Lexington Counties. According to DHEC, a raccoon was found in York County near Love Street and McConnells Highway E in McConnells, S.C., and has tested positive for rabies.
wach.com
Cayce hotel damaged in early morning blaze
CAYCE, SC — The Knight's Inn in Cayce sustaining damaged after an early morning fire. According to City of Cayce Fire Department, crews responded to 1987 Airport Blvd. around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. They were greeted with smoke and flames coming from the roof and two dwelling units. The fire...
wach.com
Woman found dead in bathroom of Columbiana Centre department store has been identified
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Columbia police are investigating the death of a woman found in the bathroom of the Belk Department store in Columbiana Centre. Lexington County officials say 63-year-old Bessie Durham of Columbia was discovered by a store employee after 8 p.m. on Monday, 4 days after she was last seen.
wach.com
Columbia College hoping to combat teacher shortage through unique program
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Columbia College’s Alternative Pathways to Education Certification program is now the state’s first registered apprenticeship program for teachers. This program lets employees in partnering school districts acquire their teaching certification while working full-time. “But as you know, for adults raising families, working full-time,...
wach.com
'It's unreal:' Family of Sumter man killed in drive-by shooting seeks answers
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies say the gunshots were not intended for a 44-year-old victim, however he was killed in a home after a second drive-by shooting in two weeks. Both shootings targeting the same house. Derek Smith was killed in a Sumter home while watching tv...
wach.com
Two men arrested after car chase, standoff that caused multiple school lockouts
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two men have been arrested after leading Richland County Deputies on a car chase and a brief standoff, causing a temporary security lockout of several Richland Two schools. Officials say Shaheim Jackson, 23, and Jomonte Hill, 26, tried to flee after deputies attempted to...
