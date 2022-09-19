Read full article on original website
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
wach.com
Gamecock coordinators talk injuries, improvements, secondary standouts
(WACH) - South Carolina football coordinators are aiming to improve on Georgia loss. Quarterback Spencer Rattler was 13-for-25 with two interceptions on the day. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said he is still trying to get the guys to click. "Nobody wants to hear it's just time," said Satterfield. "If I...
Versatile hitter Ethan Wagner commits to South Carolina
The South Carolina baseball program has added another player to its 2024 recruiting class as offensive third baseman and outfielder Ethan Wagner publicly made his pledge to the program on Tuesday. Wagner, a native of Aurora, Ill. but now attending P27 Academy in Lexington, chose the Gamecocks over several other...
wach.com
Gamecocks talk Title IX honoring criticism, lessons learned from Georgia loss
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — South Carolina took the the podium again Tuesday after a tough 48-7 loss to No. 1 Georgia this past Saturday. Though fan discussion from the previous few days was as much around the defeat as what happened between the action against the Bulldogs. Between the...
wach.com
Weather Visit to J.P. Thomas Elementary School
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — J. P. Thomas Elementary students had a special treat Tuesday when Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight stopped by to talk about all things weather!. Josh used the water cycle and different phases of water to make a cloud in a bottle and demonstrate the effect of pressure changes in the atmosphere.
wach.com
Gamecocks Season-Opener Moved to Tuesday, Nov. 8
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s season-opening game vs. South Carolina State at Colonial Life Arena has been moved from Monday, Nov. 7 to Tuesday, Nov. 8. Tip times and television information will be available at a later date for the team’s full 2022-23 schedule. The game will...
wach.com
Lexington-Richland 5 announces new "supper program" partnership with DSS
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington-Richland School District Five will soon be offering meals to students in afterschool programs at certain schools as part of a new partnership with the Department of Social Services. Beginning October 1 and ending June 1, the "supper program" will offer free meals to students...
Sumter teacher presented with painting to honor work teaching students about firefighting
SUMTER, S.C. — Frederick Gass is the fire instructor at Sumter Career and Technology Center. After working for 23 years as a firefighter, he now passes that knowledge on to upperclassman working toward their Firefighting I and II certifications. "I’m giving them the real picture. I’m giving them what...
wach.com
Columbia College hoping to combat teacher shortage through unique program
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Columbia College’s Alternative Pathways to Education Certification program is now the state’s first registered apprenticeship program for teachers. This program lets employees in partnering school districts acquire their teaching certification while working full-time. “But as you know, for adults raising families, working full-time,...
WIS-TV
SC State marching band to perform during Colts-Chiefs game
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 Band will perform during halftime of the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs game. The game is scheduled for Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are...
Richland District One makes security changes for high school football game
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District One is making security changes for football games starting this coming Friday. The district announced Tuesday the new security protocols for all varsity games, which include rules about how late people can be admitted to games and where people can hang out for games.
wach.com
Blythewood female linebacker makes impact in first game
(WACH) - A female linebacker at Blythewood high school is earning her spot on the depth chart. Tiyanna Mack made her Bengals debut last week, while also making a statement. "If you didn't know who she was you didn't know she was a girl," said Blythewood football head coach Jason Seidel. "She's got short hair. She's got a helmet on and everybody was like why is everyone going crazy on the sidelines and once they heard it they realized what was happening."
STEM bus comes to Sumter middle school to teach students in an accessible way
SUMTER, S.C. — Students at Alice Drive Middle in Sumter experienced an accessible way to explore science, technology, engineering and math at the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind's STEM bus. Director for NTID Regional STEM Center at the Institute Jason Roop has worked in STEM for his whole...
Tuesday afternoon South Carolina football injury update
South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer had a lengthy list of injuries to update on Tuesday afternoon, during his weekly press conference. “Corey Rucker practiced today,” Beamer said. “It was great to see him out there.”. Beamer added, “Everyone that you’re going to ask me about that...
coladaily.com
Local ballroom dance academy wins big at national and world championships
Dancers with the Elite Ballroom Academy twirled their way to success in recent national and world championships. Jamie Barrett is the owner of Elite Ballroom Academy and said it is the only studio in the area to compete at such a high level. “I opened the studio six years ago...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina football: Can Rattler step out of the fire?
Spencer Rattler is in the fryer. The college football fanaticals took to social media over the weekend to turn up the heat on Rattler for his horrible 1st-quarter interception that shifted Georgia’s attack into high gear last Saturday, and the rout sped into a full flame. His ineffectiveness was...
USC’s 2023 football schedule revealed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Sept. 20, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all SEC schools, it was announced Tuesday night. South Carolina has seven home games, four road trips and one neutral site contest slated for the 2023 campaign. South Carolina will open the 2023 season with a neutral site game […]
Soda City Biz WIRE
Family Connection of South Carolina Announces Elizabeth Kinney as Board of Directors President
Columbia, SC — Family Connection of South Carolina recently elected Elizabeth Kinney, of School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties, as president of the board of directors. Mrs. Kinney has served as a board member since 2020. John Roberts, Partner at Burr & Forman, served as president from 2019 – August 2022. Mr. Roberts will remain a member of the board.
wach.com
2023 South Carolina Football Schedule Announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Sept. 20, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all SEC schools, it was announced Tuesday night. South Carolina has seven home games, four road trips and one neutral site contest slated for the 2023 campaign. South Carolina will open the 2023...
thenewirmonews.com
Lexington Medical Center Irmo Okra Strut 2022 Schedule of entertainment
The Root Doctors, they continue to be the southeast’s premiere party band playing all our your favorite cover tunes new and old. Cowboy Mouth, For over two decades Cowboy Mouth has dished up it’s unique style of rock & Roll gumbo. It is sure to be a raucous, redemptive live music experience.
wach.com
'Your vote is your voice:' VP Kamala Harris challenges freshman class at S.C. State
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Freshmen starting their first semesters at S.C. State University tell WACH FOX News they feel empowered after Vice President Kamala Harris challenged them to make an impact on their communities as they begin their college years and beyond. She really helped me like understand why...
