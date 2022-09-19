ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Gamecock coordinators talk injuries, improvements, secondary standouts

(WACH) - South Carolina football coordinators are aiming to improve on Georgia loss. Quarterback Spencer Rattler was 13-for-25 with two interceptions on the day. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said he is still trying to get the guys to click. "Nobody wants to hear it's just time," said Satterfield. "If I...
247Sports

Versatile hitter Ethan Wagner commits to South Carolina

The South Carolina baseball program has added another player to its 2024 recruiting class as offensive third baseman and outfielder Ethan Wagner publicly made his pledge to the program on Tuesday. Wagner, a native of Aurora, Ill. but now attending P27 Academy in Lexington, chose the Gamecocks over several other...
wach.com

Weather Visit to J.P. Thomas Elementary School

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — J. P. Thomas Elementary students had a special treat Tuesday when Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight stopped by to talk about all things weather!. Josh used the water cycle and different phases of water to make a cloud in a bottle and demonstrate the effect of pressure changes in the atmosphere.
wach.com

Gamecocks Season-Opener Moved to Tuesday, Nov. 8

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s season-opening game vs. South Carolina State at Colonial Life Arena has been moved from Monday, Nov. 7 to Tuesday, Nov. 8. Tip times and television information will be available at a later date for the team’s full 2022-23 schedule. The game will...
wach.com

Lexington-Richland 5 announces new "supper program" partnership with DSS

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington-Richland School District Five will soon be offering meals to students in afterschool programs at certain schools as part of a new partnership with the Department of Social Services. Beginning October 1 and ending June 1, the "supper program" will offer free meals to students...
wach.com

Columbia College hoping to combat teacher shortage through unique program

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Columbia College’s Alternative Pathways to Education Certification program is now the state’s first registered apprenticeship program for teachers. This program lets employees in partnering school districts acquire their teaching certification while working full-time. “But as you know, for adults raising families, working full-time,...
Usher
WIS-TV

SC State marching band to perform during Colts-Chiefs game

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 Band will perform during halftime of the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs game. The game is scheduled for Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are...
wach.com

Blythewood female linebacker makes impact in first game

(WACH) - A female linebacker at Blythewood high school is earning her spot on the depth chart. Tiyanna Mack made her Bengals debut last week, while also making a statement. "If you didn't know who she was you didn't know she was a girl," said Blythewood football head coach Jason Seidel. "She's got short hair. She's got a helmet on and everybody was like why is everyone going crazy on the sidelines and once they heard it they realized what was happening."
247Sports

Tuesday afternoon South Carolina football injury update

South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer had a lengthy list of injuries to update on Tuesday afternoon, during his weekly press conference. “Corey Rucker practiced today,” Beamer said. “It was great to see him out there.”. Beamer added, “Everyone that you’re going to ask me about that...
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina football: Can Rattler step out of the fire?

Spencer Rattler is in the fryer. The college football fanaticals took to social media over the weekend to turn up the heat on Rattler for his horrible 1st-quarter interception that shifted Georgia’s attack into high gear last Saturday, and the rout sped into a full flame. His ineffectiveness was...
WSPA 7News

USC’s 2023 football schedule revealed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Sept. 20, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all SEC schools, it was announced Tuesday night. South Carolina has seven home games, four road trips and one neutral site contest slated for the 2023 campaign. South Carolina will open the 2023 season with a neutral site game […]
Soda City Biz WIRE

Family Connection of South Carolina Announces Elizabeth Kinney as Board of Directors President

Columbia, SC — Family Connection of South Carolina recently elected Elizabeth Kinney, of School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties, as president of the board of directors. Mrs. Kinney has served as a board member since 2020. John Roberts, Partner at Burr & Forman, served as president from 2019 – August 2022. Mr. Roberts will remain a member of the board.
wach.com

2023 South Carolina Football Schedule Announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Sept. 20, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all SEC schools, it was announced Tuesday night. South Carolina has seven home games, four road trips and one neutral site contest slated for the 2023 campaign. South Carolina will open the 2023...
thenewirmonews.com

Lexington Medical Center Irmo Okra Strut 2022 Schedule of entertainment

The Root Doctors, they continue to be the southeast’s premiere party band playing all our your favorite cover tunes new and old. Cowboy Mouth, For over two decades Cowboy Mouth has dished up it’s unique style of rock & Roll gumbo. It is sure to be a raucous, redemptive live music experience.
