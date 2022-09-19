Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
pocketnow.com
iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Which should you buy?
Apple's latest and greatest smartphones, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, are now available for purchase. While we have already drawn a comparison between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, in this article, we compare the two high-end Pro models from OnePlus and Apple. So without further ado, let's take a closer look at the iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro to see which smartphone deserves a place in your pocket.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
notebookcheck.net
LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market
Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, M1 iPad Air, Razer Blade 15, and more
Today’s best deals start with one of Samsung’s most popular foldable devices, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently receiving a 14 percent discount on its 256GB storage option over at Amazon.com. This amazing new device arrives with a $1,060 price tag, but the latest offer lets you take one home for $911. Of course, you can also opt for the 128GB storage version, which sells for $900 after scoring a $100 discount, and you would still be able to enjoy a great experience thanks to the phone’s foldable 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 8GB RAM, 3,700mAh battery and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
Phone Arena
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max's new SOS via Satellite feature is powered by a Snapdragon X65 modem from Qualcomm
IFixit's upcoming teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro Max reportedly reveals that the new Apple flagship incorporates a Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 modem for its 5G mobile data needs - and more besides. The device-repair specialists now assert that it is also a part of what makes it a smartphone capable of communicating through satellites for the first time ever.
Ars Technica
Microsoft plans October 12 event to address its very out-of-date Surface lineup
Microsoft is planning a product event for 10 am Eastern on October 12, 2022. The announcement page doesn't give much away—it's a multi-colored version of the Windows 11 desktop wallpaper swirl, which could mean a lot of things. But the handwritten "save the date" text (and also rumors reported by The Verge and other outlets) suggest that it will be focused on Microsoft's Surface hardware lineup.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ stunners are on sale at big discounts for a limited time
If you missed Best Buy's big 24-hour-only Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra blowout yesterday or never even considered that 14.6-inch powerhouse due to its unwieldy size or hard-to-stomach prices, the same retailer is ready to cut you a bunch of great deals on Samsung's other two super-premium Android slates today. Once...
New Android phones could be more powerful than iPhone 14 Pro, leak suggests
Many flagship Android phones of 2022 have been using Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets (or the Plus upgrade), and the rumor is that its successor could be out before the end of the year – bringing a significant performance upgrade along with it. This is according to reliable...
How to switch between devices with Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are here, and they offer one of the most comfortable listening experiences out there. This includes being able to switch between multiple devices, but it's not as seamless as you might think.
Pixel 7 series is coming to India after missing out on Pixel flagships for years
Google India has announced that the Pixel 7 will launch in India. This is the first flagship Pixel to arrive in the country since the Pixel 3.
Microsoft reveals when it will launch new Surface computers
Microsoft has announced the date for its new Surface product event.The computing giant is likely to show the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 laptop-tablet hybrid, and Surface Studio 3 desktop on 12 October.Both the Surface Laptop and the Pro 9 are expected to have 12th generation CPUs - specifically the Intel Core i5-1235U in the entry level models and a Core i7-1255U at the higher end, according to reports that dropped days before the launch event - made by either Intel or Arm. If it’s the latter, it is reported that the chip will be branded the Microsoft SQ3.It...
Phone Arena
US prices and pre-order deals leak out for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
While Google hasn't exactly played coy with stock Android lovers in the last few months, confirming a wealth of Pixel 7 and 7 Pro information well in advance of the two's detailed October 6 announcement, there are still plenty of important questions unanswered. Officially, that is, because the crucial matter...
The Motorola Razr 2022 could be coming to international markets
Motorola's latest Razr model has surfaced in a new leak, which shows off the phone with English text, potentially hinting at a global debut.
TechRadar
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 - Best smartphone deals for you
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 is here, and it brings a lot of smartphone offers. We have picked the best smartphone deals from the sale, and there are some fantastic ones on offer this time. Smartphones from Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo, Samsung, Realme and Tecno are available at great...
Expectations rise as Xiaomi’s cheaper phones leak with high-end specs
Xiaomi traditionally follows on from its annual flagship phone refresh with a couple of more modest mid-range variants with a T attached to their name – and so with the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro out in the wild, we're now waiting for the Xiaomi 12T and the Xiaomi 12T Pro to surface.
Chinese variants of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 may have up to 16GB of RAM
Looking for a non-Galaxy branded Samsung foldable smartphone with 16GB of RAM? You can get it from China soon.
digitalspy.com
