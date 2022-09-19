Today’s best deals start with one of Samsung’s most popular foldable devices, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently receiving a 14 percent discount on its 256GB storage option over at Amazon.com. This amazing new device arrives with a $1,060 price tag, but the latest offer lets you take one home for $911. Of course, you can also opt for the 128GB storage version, which sells for $900 after scoring a $100 discount, and you would still be able to enjoy a great experience thanks to the phone’s foldable 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 8GB RAM, 3,700mAh battery and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO