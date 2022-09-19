ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pocketnow.com

iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Which should you buy?

Apple's latest and greatest smartphones, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, are now available for purchase. While we have already drawn a comparison between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, in this article, we compare the two high-end Pro models from OnePlus and Apple. So without further ado, let's take a closer look at the iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro to see which smartphone deserves a place in your pocket.
notebookcheck.net

LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market

Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
pocketnow.com

Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, M1 iPad Air, Razer Blade 15, and more

Today’s best deals start with one of Samsung’s most popular foldable devices, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently receiving a 14 percent discount on its 256GB storage option over at Amazon.com. This amazing new device arrives with a $1,060 price tag, but the latest offer lets you take one home for $911. Of course, you can also opt for the 128GB storage version, which sells for $900 after scoring a $100 discount, and you would still be able to enjoy a great experience thanks to the phone’s foldable 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 8GB RAM, 3,700mAh battery and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
Phone Arena

Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
notebookcheck.net

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max's new SOS via Satellite feature is powered by a Snapdragon X65 modem from Qualcomm

IFixit's upcoming teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro Max reportedly reveals that the new Apple flagship incorporates a Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 modem for its 5G mobile data needs - and more besides. The device-repair specialists now assert that it is also a part of what makes it a smartphone capable of communicating through satellites for the first time ever.
Ars Technica

Microsoft plans October 12 event to address its very out-of-date Surface lineup

Microsoft is planning a product event for 10 am Eastern on October 12, 2022. The announcement page doesn't give much away—it's a multi-colored version of the Windows 11 desktop wallpaper swirl, which could mean a lot of things. But the handwritten "save the date" text (and also rumors reported by The Verge and other outlets) suggest that it will be focused on Microsoft's Surface hardware lineup.
The Independent

Microsoft reveals when it will launch new Surface computers

Microsoft has announced the date for its new Surface product event.The computing giant is likely to show the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 laptop-tablet hybrid, and Surface Studio 3 desktop on 12 October.Both the Surface Laptop and the Pro 9 are expected to have 12th generation CPUs - specifically the Intel Core i5-1235U in the entry level models and a Core i7-1255U at the higher end, according to reports that dropped days before the launch event - made by either Intel or Arm. If it’s the latter, it is reported that the chip will be branded the Microsoft SQ3.It...
Phone Arena

US prices and pre-order deals leak out for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

While Google hasn't exactly played coy with stock Android lovers in the last few months, confirming a wealth of Pixel 7 and 7 Pro information well in advance of the two's detailed October 6 announcement, there are still plenty of important questions unanswered. Officially, that is, because the crucial matter...
TechRadar

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 - Best smartphone deals for you

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 is here, and it brings a lot of smartphone offers. We have picked the best smartphone deals from the sale, and there are some fantastic ones on offer this time. Smartphones from Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo, Samsung, Realme and Tecno are available at great...
digitalspy.com

help with a new internet unit/box

I have had my very big PC computer cabinet box for a very long time and have added to it over many years. What I would like to purchase now is a smaller "internet box/unit"?. where I can plug the telephone connection into and from there straight into the TV monitor screen to gain access to the internet only.
