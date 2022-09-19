Read full article on original website
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
CNBC
For the first time in 30 years, Asia's developing economies are set to grow faster than China's, ADB says
The Asian Development Bank now sees growth among emerging Asian economies of 4.3% in 2022 and 4.9% in 2023. The ADB expects the rest of developing Asia excluding China to grow by 5.3% in both 2022 and 2023, while it now expects China to grow by 3.3% in 2022, lower than revised forecasts released in July.
The Fed will likely refrain from a 100-basis-point rate hike this week to avoid unnerving already anxious markets, CFRA says
The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates on Wednesday, but it's unlikely to hike them by 100 basis points, CFRA said Monday. Such a massive hike would "unnerve Wall Street" as it would imply policymakers are overreacting to the August inflation report. Investors are pricing in a 20%...
Stocks are set to be pummeled by more volatility as companies head into a season of weak earnings, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for more pain as corporate earnings are likely to weaken, Charles Schwab said. It pointed to a low rate beat-rate and low earnings growth estimates in the S&P 500 as cause for concern. Shares of companies that missed earnings estimates were down about 4% in the last...
Oil prices will average $100 a barrel next year as demand rebounds in China and falling Russian output keeps global supplies tight, Bank of America says
Oil will average $100 a barrel in 2023 as demand in Asia bounces back and Russian output eases, BofA says. Further Russian supply disruptions could push prices higher, but a global recession could cap them. A slowdown in oil demand this year stems from expectations of weaker growth in the...
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
"Almost all S&P 500 returns occur [from] November 1 to the next year's April 30. Don't fight seasonality?" Bannister said.
US News and World Report
Zendesk Shareholders Vote in Favor of $10.2 Billion Go-Private Deal
(Reuters) - Zendesk Inc shareholders have approved a $10.2 billion planned acquisition of the software maker by a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira, the company said on Monday. The company in June agreed to be taken private in a deal that would be...
US News and World Report
Brazil Central Bank Holds Interest Rates After 12 Straight Increases
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's central bank on Wednesday chose to keep interest rates unchanged, pausing an aggressive monetary tightening cycle even as U.S. and European policymakers are still racing to catch up with inflation. The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, decided by a vote of 7-to-2 to leave its benchmark...
Motley Fool
Stitch Fix Delivers a Weak Earnings Report: 6 Key Metrics Investors Should See
Fiscal Q4 sales were down 16% year over year, which fell short of Wall Street's expectation of a 14% decline. The company's loss was wider than analysts had expected. Management guided for fiscal-year 2023 revenue to fall 10% to 15% year over year. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
CNBC
Yen pops on reports of direct intervention; Asian markets sink on hawkish Fed
Asia markets traded lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates and signaled further hikes ahead. U.S. stocks were volatile and closed sharply lower following the announcement. The Japanese yen strengthened to 140-levels against the dollar after reports of officials announcing to have conducted a direct intervention...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Ford, Change Healthcare, Cognex and more
Ford (F) – The automaker's stock fell 4.5% in the premarket after it warned that quarterly earnings would take a hit of about $1 billion from increased supplier costs and parts shortages. Those factors contributed to a shortfall in finished vehicles ready to sell. BioNTech (BNTX), Moderna (MRNA) –...
Motley Fool
Why ApeCoin Is Rising Today
Yesterday, tens of millions of APE tokens were unlocked and gifted to "launch contributors." The news initially sent the token's price down, but it appears to be bouncing back today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
US News and World Report
Here Comes the Main Course
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Lewis Krauskopf. The Federal Reserve's highly anticipated policy decision arrives later on Wednesday, with markets bracing for another big dose of tightening. The lead-up to the U.S. central bank event has been bumpy and could spell more volatility for Asian markets in the hours before the Fed's statement.
Business Insider
US stocks climb in volatile session as investors await the start of key Fed policy meeting
Stocks inched higher Monday after a volatile session to open the week.The 10-year Treasury yield briefly touched 3.51% Monday, notching the highest mark in 11 years.Investors are bracing for a third jumbo rate hike this week as Fed officials convene for their two-day meeting starting Tuesday. US stocks climbed Monday...
Gas Prices Rise, Snapping 98-Day Streak of Declines, As Global Oil Markets Move Higher
U.S. gasoline prices rose for the first time in more than three and a half months Wednesday, snapping a near 100 day run of declines, amid an overnight leap in crude oil prices. Data from the American Automobile Association indicates the national average pump price rose by less than a...
US News and World Report
Top Manager Vanguard Bullish on U.S. Treasuries as Fed's Hikes Near Peak
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset manager, believes U.S. Treasuries are near the end of a painful decline even as prices tumble to fresh multi-year lows, a senior portfolio manager at the firm told Reuters. Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields, which move inversely to prices, on...
US News and World Report
Fed Forecasts Show Fraying Faith in Soft Landing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's aggressive drive to bring inflation down to its 2% target will take years to complete and come at a cost of notably higher unemployment and slower economic growth, according to projections from policymakers published on Wednesday that cast doubt on prospects for a so-called "soft landing."
Oil little changed as markets debate fed hikes and supply woes
HOUSTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices held steady in volatile trading on Monday, as traders balanced worries about tight supplies with fears that global demand could slow due to a strong U.S. dollar and possible large increases to interest rates.
US News and World Report
Meta Aims to Cut Costs by at Least 10% Within Next Few Months - WSJ
(Reuters) - Meta Inc is looking to trim its costs by at least 10% within the next few months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the company's plans. The reported figure represents a big jump from the earlier forecast of about 2% to 4% cost...
TechCrunch
Indian market regulator puts insurer Digit’s $440 million IPO in ‘abeyance’
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Indian market regulator, updated the status of Fairfax-backed Digit to note that it had moved the process of issuance of observations for the startup’s filing into abeyance. The Indian startup, valued at $3.5 billion and which also counts Sequoia Capital...
