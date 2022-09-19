ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Zendesk Shareholders Vote in Favor of $10.2 Billion Go-Private Deal

(Reuters) - Zendesk Inc shareholders have approved a $10.2 billion planned acquisition of the software maker by a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira, the company said on Monday. The company in June agreed to be taken private in a deal that would be...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Brazil Central Bank Holds Interest Rates After 12 Straight Increases

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's central bank on Wednesday chose to keep interest rates unchanged, pausing an aggressive monetary tightening cycle even as U.S. and European policymakers are still racing to catch up with inflation. The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, decided by a vote of 7-to-2 to leave its benchmark...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Yen pops on reports of direct intervention; Asian markets sink on hawkish Fed

Asia markets traded lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates and signaled further hikes ahead. U.S. stocks were volatile and closed sharply lower following the announcement. The Japanese yen strengthened to 140-levels against the dollar after reports of officials announcing to have conducted a direct intervention...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why ApeCoin Is Rising Today

Yesterday, tens of millions of APE tokens were unlocked and gifted to "launch contributors." The news initially sent the token's price down, but it appears to be bouncing back today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Here Comes the Main Course

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Lewis Krauskopf. The Federal Reserve's highly anticipated policy decision arrives later on Wednesday, with markets bracing for another big dose of tightening. The lead-up to the U.S. central bank event has been bumpy and could spell more volatility for Asian markets in the hours before the Fed's statement.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Top Manager Vanguard Bullish on U.S. Treasuries as Fed's Hikes Near Peak

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset manager, believes U.S. Treasuries are near the end of a painful decline even as prices tumble to fresh multi-year lows, a senior portfolio manager at the firm told Reuters. Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields, which move inversely to prices, on...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Fed Forecasts Show Fraying Faith in Soft Landing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's aggressive drive to bring inflation down to its 2% target will take years to complete and come at a cost of notably higher unemployment and slower economic growth, according to projections from policymakers published on Wednesday that cast doubt on prospects for a so-called "soft landing."
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Meta Aims to Cut Costs by at Least 10% Within Next Few Months - WSJ

(Reuters) - Meta Inc is looking to trim its costs by at least 10% within the next few months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the company's plans. The reported figure represents a big jump from the earlier forecast of about 2% to 4% cost...
BUSINESS

