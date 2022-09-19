14-Day Burn Ban Issued For Okmulgee County

Okmulgee County Commissioners issued a 14-day burn ban Monday morning for all of Okmulgee County.

The county commissioners said the ban is necessary due to the "continued threat of wildfire to the property and lives of citizens of the county."

The burn ban makes it unlawful for anyone in Okmulgee County to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop, or other wildlands, or to build a campfire or bonfire.

Burning trash and other materials that may cause another fire is also prohibited.

Anyone convicted of violating the burn ban is subject to a $500 fine, a year or less in prison, or both.

If you see a fire, call 911 or the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office at 918-756-4311.