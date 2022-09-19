The delicate line of erring on the side of caution when it comes to caring for your parent. My 92-year-old father announced that he and his 86-year-old girlfriend, sporting a brand-new titanium knee, were going to a state park for a three-day visit in the fall. "Dad," I asked him, "how will you get your luggage from the gravel parking lot and up the steps to the state park inn?"

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO