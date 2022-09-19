Read full article on original website
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Midnight Ready for Season 6 Spotlight
My Hero Academia will be bringing all of its heroes to the frontline with a major new war against the villains coming in the next season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Midnight ahead of her Season 6 return! The sixth season of the series will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and this was the most intense war of the series to date. It's such a big deal that even the final arc of the series is still feeling its effects, and there's no telling how it's going to hit the anime's future either.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
ComicBook
Yet Another Ecchi Anime Is Getting an Uncensored Cut
The anime industry is a massive one, and it makes room for more than just shonen series and shojo successes. Over the years, the medium has garnered plenty of popularity as anime will dive into any genre it wants. From historical fiction to slice-of-life fun, anime does it all, and that includes raunchy titles as well. And now, it seems another ecchi series is ready to blur boundaries by releasing an uncensored edition for fans.
Best anime: The 15 series you should be watching right now
From popular shows to cult classics, these are our essential anime picks
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Cosplay Brings The Ultimate Diva, Uta, to Life
One Piece: Red will see the Straw Hat Pirates sporting a series of new costumes, while also introducing a brand new character to the world of the Grand Line in Uta. While the singer is billed as the Ultimate Diva, she just so happens to be the daughter of Red-Haired Shanks and has a history with the captain of the Straw Hats himself, Monkey D. Luffy. Prior to the film's worldwide release later this year, one cosplayer has brought Uta to life.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Explosive With Megumin
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up for a huge anime comeback in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Megumin is such a fan favorite member of Kazuma's party! As the anime gets ready to return for the highly anticipated third season of the series, there are all sorts of questions as to what the wild characters from the series will be getting into next. After having a particularly eventful feature film outing following the second season, Megumin will be branching out from the others with her own anime adventure next.
ComicBook
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
Gizmodo
These Fossil Mummies Reveal a Brutal World Long Before T. Rex Lived
It was a time of catastrophic change. Most of life on Earth had been wiped out, global temperatures had increased dramatically, and the weather raged in extremes. That anything survived in this hostile environment is remarkable, and yet, some plants and animals persisted. One such survivor was Lystrosaurus, a four-legged herbivore with a beaked snout and two pointy tusk-like teeth. And now, over 250 million years later, paleontologists have uncovered two fossils of these little animals complete with mummified skin.
Gizmodo
The First Trailer for Netflix's Sonic Prime Series Is Still Strangely Ominous
When Netflix announced that it would be making a CG animated series based on the beloved Sega mascot and recent bona fide movie star Sonic the Hedgehog, most people didn’t give it a second thought. I did, because I found the official description for the show surprisingly unsettling. Now, Netflix has released the first trailer for Sonic Prime, and... yeah, I think there’s something weird going on here.
ComicBook
One Piece: Massive Manga Volume Will Compile 20,000+ Pages
One Piece has told Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates' story for decades, with Eiichiro Oda's story currently moving toward its grand finale. Before the series comes to an end, JBE Books is attempting the impossible by creating one giant volume that collects over twenty-thousand pages of story from the manga. While this doesn't collect One Piece's entirety, the volume has made only fifty copies of this titanic entry and will set back dedicated fans a few thousand dollars.
knowtechie.com
A hacker leaked tons of GTA 6 early gameplay footage
Over the weekend, a hacker leaked a massive dump of early Grand Theft Auto VI footage. A hacker by the name “teapotuberhacker” shared a file with 90 different videos of early GTA 6 gameplay on the GTA Forums. Many people were skeptical early on, but a PCGamer report...
ComicBook
One Piece Episode 1033 Shows Off Next Level Animation
One Piece went so far out with the latest episode of the series that it has become a major showcase that Toei Animation has gone to a whole new level with the series! Although One Piece is currently celebrating its 25th Anniversary, the anime adaptation is still finding ways to surprise fans as the series has been showcasing some major animation with a few standout episodes seen in the last few months. The series got a major overhaul when it kicked off the Wano Country arc a couple of years ago, and it's clearly showing no signs of stopping as the fight on the roof of the Skull Dome reaches an important phase.
ComicBook
Naruto Cosplay Taps Into Jiraiya's Sage Mode
Naruto has introduced fans to many cool characters, transformations, and fights over the course of its long run, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans just how cool Jiraiya was by tapping into his Sage Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's original franchise is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the anime adaptation, and looking back on the anime's biggest moments makes it hard to deny why the franchise continues to have a large impact on fans all over the world. This is especially true because of all of the standout fights over the course of the series like Jiraiya's memorable bout with Pain.
Collider
New 'Marvel's Midnight Suns' Trailer Brings Heroes Together as Darkness Falls
Marvel's Midnight Suns is a new game coming for fans of the team of heroes and as the darkness falls around them, everyone must band together to take on Lilith as her powers grow. With a series of prequel shorts to lead us into the game, everything about Marvel's Midnight Suns feels cinematic in the way that every aspect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe does so it feels like a perfect game from Marvel Games!
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Shares the Anime's First Synopsis
This October will see some fan-favorite anime franchises returning to the small screen, with My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, To Your Eternity, and Mobile Suit: Gundam being just a few series that will be making their comebacks. A major arrival is also set to hit in a few weeks in Chainsaw Man, which is vying to become the biggest new anime in 2022 and a new official description gives fans a better idea when it comes to the bloody adaptation.
Gizmodo
Journey to Miyazaki's Fantastic Worlds at Ghibli Park
Japan’s much-anticipated Studio Ghibli-themed attraction features a variety of sights and activities inspired by the worlds of Hayao Miyazaki’s legacy of films. Situated in a nature preserve, purposefully not disturbing the wilderness of the forest surrounding it, the park is more of an immersion into the atmosphere and locations of movies such as My Neighbor Totoro, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Kiki’s Delivery Service, among others.
ComicBook
Crunchyroll Announces Fall 2022 Anime Schedule
Crunchyroll as a streaming service has carved out quite the anime niche, becoming a platform that houses the biggest anime franchises around. With this fall season set to be the biggest in recent memory, the platform has shared a breakdown when it comes to the weekly releases that are set for the remainder of September as well as the large number of titles that will be arriving next month. Needless to say, there's plenty to choose from.
Marvelous Games Teases A New Installment In The Series While Announcing The Release Of Rune Factory 3 Special On The Nintendo Switch
A reveal trailer for a special edition of Marvelous Games’ farming role-playing game Rune Factory 3 is among the exciting news announced at the most recent Nintendo Direct. In addition, a new Rune Factory game will be released in the future, as the developer hinted in another teaser. This news will no doubt excite the agricultural RPG community’s ardent players.
Gizmodo
Advocacy Groups Demand Amazon, MGM Cancel Creepy 'Ring Nation' Surveillance Reality Show
40 privacy and racial justice groups signed an open letter demanding MGM Studios cancel Ring Nation, a dystopian reality television show based on security footage captured from Ring home cameras. The groups warned airing the show risks “normalizing and promoting Amazon Ring’s dangerous network of surveillance cameras,” and could put vulnerable communities at heightened privacy risks.
epicstream.com
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 268 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
All this time, they have been focused on Kae, but it turns out she wasn't the target. Find out more about what comes next in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 268 with everything you need to know right here!. Table of contents. Warning: This article may contain spoilers for Boruto:...
