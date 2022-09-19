One Piece went so far out with the latest episode of the series that it has become a major showcase that Toei Animation has gone to a whole new level with the series! Although One Piece is currently celebrating its 25th Anniversary, the anime adaptation is still finding ways to surprise fans as the series has been showcasing some major animation with a few standout episodes seen in the last few months. The series got a major overhaul when it kicked off the Wano Country arc a couple of years ago, and it's clearly showing no signs of stopping as the fight on the roof of the Skull Dome reaches an important phase.

