ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Keeping the connections: New owner of Postal Connections seeks to build on 15 years of shipping success

By Neal Patten, Staff reporter
veronapress.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veronapress.com

PHOTOS: In-person community meals return at Badger Prairie Needs Network

For the first time in two and a half years, hungry community members gathered at Badger Prairie Needs Network for a community meal. After going to drive-through only during the COVID-19 pandemic, BPNN opened its doors again from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, in the new Kasieta Center. Beginning next month, the in-person meals will be held on the first and third Saturday of every month (Oct. 1, Oct. 15, Nov. 5, Nov. 19, Dec. 3, Dec. 17). The meals are free and no reservations are required.
VERONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Groundbreaking marks start of construction on Oregon Culver’s

OREGON, Wis. — The groundbreaking for a fast-food restaurant usually doesn’t create significant fanfare, but the beginning of construction of a new Culver’s in Oregon is a big deal for the small community. Village leaders and the quick service chain’s founder Craig Culver took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the restaurant’s future home at the corner of...
OREGON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Verona, WI
Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oregon, WI
State
Texas State
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Verona, WI
Industry
City
Mount Horeb, WI
City
Verona, WI
State
Oregon State
City
Madison, WI
City
Fitchburg, WI
City
Belleville, WI
veronapress.com

Rural voices: Road repairs have silver lining

Dairy breakfasts are a revered summertime tradition across Wisconsin, an annual celebration and affirmation of the rural way of life in a state known as “America’s Dairyland.”. But this year the popular dairy breakfast in Blanchardville was canceled after organizers decided that a spate of road and bridge...
BLANCHARDVILLE, WI
veronapress.com

Donations needed for Weekend Food Program

Two local churches are working together to address hunger in elementary school students, but the program needs donations to continue. The Weekend Food Program was launched in 2018 as a way to supply food to Verona area students to address weekend food insufficiency, when students aren’t provided with lunch or snacks at school.
VERONA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ships#New Line#Shipping#Business Industry#Linus Business#Logistics Industry#Postal Connections#Ups#Fedex#Dhl
nbc15.com

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Organizers have cancelled the Freakfest celebration for the third year in a row, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) confirmed Sunday afternoon. The festival is usually held all up and down State Street to celebrate Halloween in October. Since 2020, it has been cancelled due...
veronapress.com

Hulda Wesner

Hulda Wesner passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the age of 96 surrounded by her four children. She was born in Bern, Switzerland on June 15, 1926, to Edward and Hulda (Berner) Vollenweider. She came to the United States as an infant and was raised in New Glarus, Wisconsin. She was a graduate of Madison West High School in 1944. She married Lee Wesner on April 19, 1947. They moved around multiple times before building their own home in Verona in 1958. They raised their four children and taught them all the meaning of hard work and family values. She loved each one of her children unconditionally and taught them so many of life’s lessons, the greatest of which was generosity. Hulda was generous beyond measure. Always willing to do for others and give of herself and her resources. She was a wonderful cook and taught her girls how to fill multiple freezers in order to give away meals to others. She could yodel her way into your heart, and we have fond memories of her yodeling at many gatherings. Now, she’s yodeling with the angels.
VERONA, WI
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Madison, WI (Not Just Cheese Curds!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Madison, Wisconsin, is the capital of the state and has that Midwestern hospitality famous in the area. With a gorgeous Capitol building and upscale dining galore, it’s a great place to visit or live. You’ll find many excursions alongside two beautiful lakes, the Mendota and Monona. Between meals, you can visit the Bevans Mine, Capitol Square, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Industry
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

GoFundMe supporting family of late teacher, coach raises more than $47K

MONONA, Wis. — A GoFundMe set up to support the family of a Monona Grove High School teacher who died unexpectedly last week has raised more than $47,000 as of Tuesday evening. Art teacher, Anime Club and Asian Club supervisor and tennis coach Charles Pyng collapsed while coaching a tennis match Thursday evening and later passed away, district officials said....
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

Clean up begins after severe storm causes damage in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A severe thunderstorm’s powerful winds destroyed a number of trees, which property owners began cleaning up on Wednesday. Brandon Buchanan moved to a home on West Grand Ave. in Beloit in June. “Unfortunate thing to go through when you’ve only bought a house and lived...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Liaison officer's gun accidentally discharges at Janesville Middle School

The Madison Arts Commission hosted a panel called "Black Artists Speak," which allowed Black artists to share their experiences. The city of Madison’s Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crow control. Low housing affordability continues...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson

LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion...
LYNDON STATION, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy