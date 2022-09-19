Read full article on original website
wxpr.org
A midterm debate, Phillips school renovations, and the Boys and Girls Club staffing shortage
Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, have agreed to a televised debate on Oct. 13, ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. Then, the Phillips School District just finished a major renovation project, thanks to a successful referendum two years ago. The Boys and Girls Club of the Northwoods is looking for staff to fill open positions before opening this fall. And multiple accidents over the weekend left two people dead in Lincoln County.
wxpr.org
Agreement ends budget threat to Lincoln County 4H program
A big win for 4H clubs in Lincoln County, after battling to keep the beloved program, county board officials have agreed to give people what they want. Twelve year-old Ava Salter has been a part of 4H for seven years, but she said she's been involved her entire life. "I...
WSAW
Volunteers needed for Cranberry Fest in Eagle River
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Volunteers are needed for the 42nd annual Cranberry Fest. The event is Oct. 1-2 at the Vilas County Fairgrounds in Eagle River. Organizers said volunteers are needed during the entire weekend, but especially in the following areas:. Cranberry Fest Bakery tent on Saturday: 8 a.m....
WJFW-TV
Travel Wisconsin predicts the peak fall foliage throughout the state.
(WJFW) - The first day of fall is Thursday, and Travel Wisconsin has released the forecast for the peak colors around the state. Rhinelander is currently at 15% and the estimated week of the peak for the fall foliage is during the 1st week of October. Minocqua is at 20% and peak is expected to be during the 4th week of September.
wxpr.org
Drunk driver charged in Merrill, Vice President Harris to visit Milwaukee, and fall colors
A drunk driver who caused an accident that killed an 8-year-old boy over the weekend was charged in Lincoln County Court Monday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Then, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels is calling on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to halt all paroles in the state, even though a governor can’t unilaterally order them to stop. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Milwaukee Thursday. And as the weather starts to feel like fall, we explore the factors that impact fall colors.
Fundraiser launched for family of 8-year-old boy who died in weekend crash
merrillfotonews.com
8-year-old Gleason boy dies in Hwy. 17 traffic accident
starjournalnow.com
Two charged in Oneida County with reckless homicide
Two people were charged in Oneida County Court today in connection with the April overdose death of a 29-year old Oneida County man. Malik I. Jones, 23, of Green Bay and Jasmine M. Lariviere, 24, of St. Germain are charged with being party to the crime of first degree reckless homicide by delivering drugs.
tomahawkleader.com
One killed, three injured four-motorcycle crash on County Hwy. A in Town of Bradley
TOWN OF BRADLEY – One man was killed and three others were injured in a four-motorcycle crash in the Town of Bradley on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 10 a.m. reporting a crash involving multiple motorcycles with multiple injuries on County Rd. A. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies discovered four motorcycles to be involved with four people injured.
wxpr.org
Merrill man charged in crash resulting in 8-year-old Gleason boy's death
wxpr.org
8-year-old boy dies in Lincoln County car crash
WJFW-TV
Bond set at $500,000 for the man accused in fatal Lincoln Co. crash
Names released in fatal weekend crash
Name released in fatal Tomahawk-area motorcycle crash
