HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Aleeyah Counts has been located and is safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a missing 14-year-old Hawkins County girl. Aleeyah Counts was last seen in the area of Volunteer...

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO