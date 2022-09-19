Read full article on original website
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Clarke Beasley talks about the Pigeon Forge Bluegrass Festival will be held September 24th at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN. Doors open at 5pm, and the show starts at 6pm. Artists include Junior Sisk Band, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, The Po' Ramblin' Boys, and the Grascals.
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Aleeyah Counts has been located and is safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a missing 14-year-old Hawkins County girl. Aleeyah Counts was last seen in the area of Volunteer...
