ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Justin Moore could give Villanova boost with early return

There isn't a more important factor to the upcoming Big East college basketball season than the status of Justin Moore. The Villanova star, who suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in last season’s Elite Eight, is offering an optimistic scenario for his return to Kyle Neptune and the Wildcats.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

Louisville vs USF Prediction, Game Preview

Louisville vs USF prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24. Record: Louisville (1-2), USF (1-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Schedule,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington College Basketball
Spokane, WA
College Basketball
Spokane, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
College Football News

Kentucky vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Kentucky vs Northern Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24. Record: Kentucky (3-0), Northern Illinois (1-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
LEXINGTON, KY
College Football News

Virginia vs Syracuse Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Friday, September 23. Record: Virginia (2-1), Syracuse (3-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Schedule,...
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Greg: UNC's Power 5 Season Begins

The first leg of North Carolina’s 2022 football season is complete, and following its first open date last weekend, Mack Brown’s program now enters autumn with nine consecutive games against Power 5 competition to conclude the regular season. Most preseason prognosticators had the Tar Heels penciled in at...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
College Football News

Clemson vs Wake Forest Prediction, Game Preview

Clemson vs Wake Forest prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24. Record: Clemson (3-0), Wake Forest (3-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Zags#Bulldogs#Lsu Tiger#Athletic
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pat's POV: Week 4 predictions for the College Wire matchups

There are plenty of big games happening around the college football landscape in Week 4. For the Ohio State Buckeyes, they will host the Wisconsin Badgers in a cross-divisional matchup. The Big Ten East-West matchup could be a sign of things to come as far as the conference championship. There is still a lot of college ball left to play before we have a clear picture.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy