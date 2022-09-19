Read full article on original website
Justin Moore could give Villanova boost with early return
There isn't a more important factor to the upcoming Big East college basketball season than the status of Justin Moore. The Villanova star, who suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in last season’s Elite Eight, is offering an optimistic scenario for his return to Kyle Neptune and the Wildcats.
Game Preview: Florida State vs. Boston College
The Seminoles have an opportunity to add another win under their belt on Saturday night.
Louisville vs USF Prediction, Game Preview
Louisville vs USF prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24. Record: Louisville (1-2), USF (1-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Schedule,...
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. USF Bulls
The Cardinals look to bounce back when they host the Bulls at Cardinal Stadium.
Kentucky vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Game Preview
Kentucky vs Northern Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24. Record: Kentucky (3-0), Northern Illinois (1-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Virginia vs Syracuse Prediction, Game Preview
Virginia vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Friday, September 23. Record: Virginia (2-1), Syracuse (3-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Schedule,...
Greg: UNC's Power 5 Season Begins
The first leg of North Carolina’s 2022 football season is complete, and following its first open date last weekend, Mack Brown’s program now enters autumn with nine consecutive games against Power 5 competition to conclude the regular season. Most preseason prognosticators had the Tar Heels penciled in at...
Clemson vs Wake Forest Prediction, Game Preview
Clemson vs Wake Forest prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24. Record: Clemson (3-0), Wake Forest (3-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Pat's POV: Week 4 predictions for the College Wire matchups
There are plenty of big games happening around the college football landscape in Week 4. For the Ohio State Buckeyes, they will host the Wisconsin Badgers in a cross-divisional matchup. The Big Ten East-West matchup could be a sign of things to come as far as the conference championship. There is still a lot of college ball left to play before we have a clear picture.
