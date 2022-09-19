ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

PGA Tour stars Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and more share words of encouragement for Golfweek writer Steve DiMeglio as he battles cancer

By Jason Lusk
 3 days ago
The PGA Tour on Monday posted a touching video of encouragement to Golfweek and USA TODAY golf writer Steve DiMeglio, who is battling cancer. Eighteen players took the time to speak on camera, wishing DiMeglio the best in his fight in the video posted to YouTube and the Tour’s social media platforms

DiMeglio, who has covered golf since 2007 for the national newspaper and also for Golfweek, announced on social media after returning from the British Open in July that he has Stage 4 rectal and liver cancer. The 61-year-old has since shared his sometimes harsh experiences with chemotherapy as he tackles the illness head-on with grace and often humor.

“We all know what you’re going through right now, and on behalf of everyone we just want to say we’re all with you,” Rory McIlroy said to DiMeglio in the Tour’s video. “We’re pulling for you. We’re fighting alongside you. We all wish you the best on this journey, but we just want you to remember that we’re all thinking of you.”

Other players who commented include Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott and Jon Rahm.

“Steve, what’s up, man. Or should I say Big Man?” said Justin Thomas in the video, referring to DiMeglio’s propensity to call everyone Big Man. “We all miss you, man. We’re so, so bummed with what’s going on with you. But we know you’re going to stay strong, you’re going to keep fighting, you’re going to keep texting me about Alabama football and positivity. I’ve always appreciated not only how you’ve treated myself and all the players, but my family. I know that’s something that’s very important and cool to me because you don’t need to take the time to do that. And we’re all pulling for you and hoping for the absolute best.

“More important, I really want you back out here because I love giving you grief more than anybody else.”

Steve DiMeglio at Augusta National in 2020 (Photo courtesy Steve DiMeglio)

– On behalf of this Golfweek writer and all of DiMeglio’s coworkers, we would like to thank you, the players and producers of the video, for the moving tribute to one of the most-read voices in the game.

