ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Greg Norman to visit Capitol Hill to discuss LIV Golf, address Saudi Arabia concerns

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CzEBR_0i1THxko00

Greg Norman is heading to Washington, D.C. to talk L-I-V.

LIV Golf’s CEO and commissioner is set to visit with members of Congress this week on Capitol Hill to discuss the upstart circuit that features 54-hole tournaments, no cuts, shotgun starts and massive paydays. The news was first reported by Politico.

“LIV Golf is coming to the Hill this week to meet with lawmakers from both parties,” LIV Golf confirmed to Golfweek. “Given the PGA Tour’s attempts to stifle our progress in reimagining the game, we think it’s imperative to educate members on LIV’s business model and counter the Tour’s anti-competitive efforts.”

Backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, LIV Golf has been criticized as a way for the Kingdom to “sportswash” its human rights record. Saudi Arabia has been accused of wide-ranging human rights abuses, including politically motivated killings, torture, forced disappearances and inhumane treatment of prisoners. And members of the royal family and Saudi government were accused of involvement in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist.

The ongoing power struggle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour for professional golf supremacy has seen both organizations lobby against the other on Capitol Hill, and it’s a fight that won’t end anytime soon.

Eleven golfers sued the PGA Tour for antitrust violations in August, but only seven remain after four players removed their names. When a judge in California denied the temporary restraining order that would have allowed three LIV players to compete in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs, it also was revealed the antitrust case would begin in August of 2023 at the earliest. The United States Department of Justice is investigating the PGA Tour, as well.

Cameron Smith won LIV Golf’s Chicago event Sunday at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois, by three shots over Peter Uihlein and Dustin Johnson. The series is on a two-week break before hosting consecutive events in Bangkok, Thailand, on Oct. 7-9, followed by Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 14-16.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reuters

Prosecutor says Trump ally Barrack peddled influence at criminal trial

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Tom Barrack, the private equity executive and onetime fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, and his former assistant acted as a foreign government's illegal back channel to the Trump administration, a U.S. prosecutor said on Wednesday in opening statements at their criminal trial.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
California State
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Illinois State
The Associated Press

Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly

WASHINGTON (AP) — The independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home said Tuesday he intends to push briskly through the review process and appeared skeptical of the Trump team’s reluctance to say whether it believed the records had been declassified. “We’re going to proceed with what I call responsible dispatch,” Raymond Dearie, a veteran Brooklyn judge, told lawyers for Trump and the Justice Department in their first meeting since his appointment last week as a so-called special master. The purpose of the meeting was to sort out next steps...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Greg Norman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Golf#Capitol Hill#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Public Investment Fund#Washington Post
US News and World Report

Bloomberg to Spend $85 Million Against U.S. Plastic, Petrochem Buildout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg launched an $85 million campaign to block the planned construction of plastic and petrochemical plants across the U.S. on Wednesday, modeled on his decade-long effort to shutter coal plants. Bloomberg, the billionaire businessman who currently serves as a United Nations special...
ENVIRONMENT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy