Valley, NE

West Harrison riding historic start into road matchup at CR-B

(Mondamin) -- The West Harrison football team has used a balanced offensive attack and opportunistic defense to race to its first 4-0 start since 2001. The KMA State No. 10 Hawkeyes won back-to-back one-score games against Exira-EHK and CAM before taking down Boyer Valley 35-0 last week. "Defensively, we had...
WEST HARRISON, IN
kmaland.com

KMAland No. 7 Treynor still hoping to clean things up after dominant Homecoming win

(Treynor) -- Following three tight games to open the season, the Treynor football team rolled to a 48-0 Homecoming win over West Monona this past Friday. The KMAland A/1A/2A No. 7 Cardinals (3-1 overall, 1-0 Class 1A District 8) opened their district season in dominant fashion – a welcome reprieve from the tense, tight games of the first three weeks.
TREYNOR, IA
kmaland.com

Sidney continues focus on down to down growth

(Sidney) -- The Sidney football team is focused on down to down progression and growth. While the first four weeks have been tough for the Cowboys (1-3 overall, 0-3 Class A District 7), first-year head coach Shawn Thompson says there’s more to what they’re trying to do than the scoreboard.
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

Nebraska's Hardie earns Big Ten weekly honor

(Lincoln) -- University of Nebraska cross country runner Alea Hardie was named the Big Ten Women's Cross Country Athlete of the Week on Wednesday. Hardie took first at the Greeno Dirksen Invite last week in a time of 16:57.90. Hardie is the first Nebraska women's runner to claim this honor...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska wrestling releases 2022-23 schedule

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska wrestling team has announced their 2022-23 schedule. Nine of the top-25 finishers from last season’s NCAA Championships are on the Nebraska schedule this year. It starts on Friday, November 4th at home against North Dakota State. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Volleyball’s Setting Dilemma

Who will set for Nebraska this season? At the moment there is no dilemma because of the Nicklin Hames injury, but the decision point for establishing the permanent starting setter (or setters) for a championship run is coming, and coming fast (whenever Hames is healthy), and I find myself holding my breath each time the starting line up is announced.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: Matt Campbell Has One Main Concern With Nebraska

Iowa State's Matt Campbell has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Nebraska. On Tuesday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic tweeted that Campbell was one of three options standing out for Nebraska, along with Kansas' Lance Leipold and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Earlier today,...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Jim Leonhard an under the radar option for head coach

In Nebraska football’s hunt for Scott Frost’s replacement, there have been wild turns and coaches appearing out of nowhere. Many thought Urban Meyer was done after his shameful Jacksonville tenure. Ed Orgeron seemed to back away from coaching. However, the Huskers’ head coaching position is more coveted than originally perceived, and Wisconsin Badgers’ coordinator Jim Leonhard stands in the middle of it.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Tim Tebow wants Urban Meyer in Lincoln

While the Urban Meyer to Nebraska football rumors have been shot down both by the university and the former Ohio State head coach, talk about a union between the two sides persists. Part of the reason the whispers around a potential teammup is because there are people both around Nebraska football and Urban Meyer who think it would be a good fit.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Announced Another Coaching Staff Change Tuesday

Nebraska football's shuffling of its coaching staff continued on Tuesday. The Huskers promoted special teams quality control coach Joey Connors to the position of special teams coordinator. The position had been held by Bill Busch, who was promoted to interim defensive coordinator following the dismissal of Erik Chinander over the...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Construction To Close Riverfront Pedestrian Bridge

Next week, "The RiverFront" construction in Omaha will temporarily close the "Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge" because of ongoing work within Lewis & Clark Landing along the Missouri. The "Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge" serves as an access point between the "CHI Health Center Omaha" plaza entrance near...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
kmaland.com

Glen Nelson, 87, of Emerson, Iowa

Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery at a later date. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
EMERSON, IA
KETV.com

Grass fire sparks near Interstate 80 in Nebraska

GREENWOOD, Neb. — Firefighters responded to a grass fire reported along Interstate 80 near the Greenwood exit Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire started shortly before 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate. Smoke was visible in the area for about half an hour before crews knocked the fire down.
GREENWOOD, NE

