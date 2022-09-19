Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
2022 BHSC Homecoming Court announced
Featured image: The 2022 Batesville Homecoming Court. Top row, left to right: Salicionna Speed (11th grade), Grace Hubbard (11th grade), Madelyn Vance (9th grade), Kinley O’Connor (9th grade), Logan Ward (10th grade), Destiny Hardin (10th grade); bottom row, left to right: Abby Hurley (12th grade), Kaelyn Gooch (12th grade), Jeczareli Gonzalez (12th grade), Ava Rose (12th grade), Kinley Smart (12th grade)
Concerned parent questions group handing out Bibles near Fayetteville High School
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Shanthi Steddum dropped her freshman son off at Fayetteville High School Tuesday morning where she saw a group of men outside the front entrance handing out Bibles to students as they walked in. She says her concern was that people are pushing a religious belief on...
Whitewater rapids park possibly coming to Russellville
The landscape of the Arkansas riverbank in Russellville could look very different in the near future. A study launched this week will determine if it makes sense to use untapped dam water to create a whitewater rapids attraction.
aymag.com
Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock
Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
WalletHub: Arkansas ranks third unhappiest state in the nation
A new study shows that Arkansas is among the unhappiest states in the United States.
talkbusiness.net
Mary Ann Greenwood, pioneering investment adviser, has died
Mary Ann Greenwood, a philanthropist and retired investment adviser who founded a pioneering woman-owned business in Fayetteville in 1982 when she started M.A. Greenwood & Associates, died Saturday (Sept. 17) in Fayetteville. She was 82. The region’s oldest locally owned independent wealth management firm is now known as Greenwood Gearhart...
outdoorsfirst.com
Judsonia’s Baughman Wins Toyota Series Event on Truman Lake
WARSAW, Mo. (Sept. 18, 2022) – Pro Hunter Baughman of Judsonia, Arkansas brought a limit weighing 19 pounds, 1 ounce to the scales Saturday to win the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. at Truman Lake. Baughman’s three-day total of 15 bass weighing 48-10 earned him the win by a 1-pound, 10-ounce margin over second-place pro Brad Jelinek of Lincoln, Missouri and earned Baughman the top payout of $32,429.
Hotter Arkansas temperatures receive mixed reaction
Many are experiencing summer heat across Arkansas although it's mid-September. With this week only getting hotter this week several tourists say how they feel about the high temperatures.
Hogs Staff Has Much It Can Learn From Petrino
Somewhere in the Missouri State film is they key to at least two wins this season
uatrav.com
New outdoor space, The Ramble connects cultural anchors in downtown Fayetteville
Fayetteville officials recently celebrated the completion of phase one of The Ramble, a 50-acre outdoor public space designed to revitalize downtown Fayetteville for both residents and tourists. Phase one, which includes the Lower Ramble, consisted of converting the Fay Jones Woods into a nature attraction, turning the parking lot west...
Kait 8
Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced
Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
Arkansas native, World War II veteran celebrates 105th birthday
BATESVILLE, Ark. – A Batesville native and World War II veteran is passing a milestone that very few can claim.
Match-Up Finally Falls in Hogs' Favor
If a team could be created to foil A&M it would be Arkansas, but that doesn't mean a guaranteed win
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Vicki Lou Bull of Conway, Arkansas
Vicki Lou Bull, a believer in Jesus Christ, went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2022, at the age of 70. She was born on March 12, 1952, to Donover and Verna Bluhm in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Vicki is preceded in death by her father. She is survived by...
Grieving Barling mother gets scammed by monument company
BARLING, Ark. — A grieving mother searching for answers after her baby unexpectedly died earlier this year. She bought his headstone from a local business and now months later, her son’s grave remains unmarked. “It hurts you know, I feel like I can’t completely put my son to...
Fayetteville PD searching for missing woman
Fayetteville Police are searching for a 28-year-old woman after she was reported missing on Sept. 19.
Jam-packed Little Rock Ward 6 meeting gets heated
It was a jam-packed community meeting tonight for Ward 6 in Little Rock, with locals bringing up issues for more than an hour that they would like to see fixed.
Report: First Little Rock Whataburger location set for city’s west side
According to a posting from an Indiana restaurant construction company, the first Little Rock Whataburger location is coming to the city’s west side.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
WRID starts construction on two additional sections, continues work on Canal 2000
Progress continues on the Grand Prairie with the White River Irrigation District (WRID) starting construction on two additional segments of Canal 2000. There are now three separate segments in full construction. WRID Water Management Engineer Tony Stevenson said WRID broke ground Sept. 12 on Segment No. 7, which is located...
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
