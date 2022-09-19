ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumbling Shoals, AR

Comments / 0

Related
whiterivernow.com

2022 BHSC Homecoming Court announced

Featured image: The 2022 Batesville Homecoming Court. Top row, left to right: Salicionna Speed (11th grade), Grace Hubbard (11th grade), Madelyn Vance (9th grade), Kinley O’Connor (9th grade), Logan Ward (10th grade), Destiny Hardin (10th grade); bottom row, left to right: Abby Hurley (12th grade), Kaelyn Gooch (12th grade), Jeczareli Gonzalez (12th grade), Ava Rose (12th grade), Kinley Smart (12th grade)
BATESVILLE, AR
aymag.com

Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock

Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tumbling Shoals, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Ozark, AR
State
Arkansas State
talkbusiness.net

Mary Ann Greenwood, pioneering investment adviser, has died

Mary Ann Greenwood, a philanthropist and retired investment adviser who founded a pioneering woman-owned business in Fayetteville in 1982 when she started M.A. Greenwood & Associates, died Saturday (Sept. 17) in Fayetteville. She was 82. The region’s oldest locally owned independent wealth management firm is now known as Greenwood Gearhart...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
outdoorsfirst.com

Judsonia’s Baughman Wins Toyota Series Event on Truman Lake

WARSAW, Mo. (Sept. 18, 2022) – Pro Hunter Baughman of Judsonia, Arkansas brought a limit weighing 19 pounds, 1 ounce to the scales Saturday to win the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. at Truman Lake. Baughman’s three-day total of 15 bass weighing 48-10 earned him the win by a 1-pound, 10-ounce margin over second-place pro Brad Jelinek of Lincoln, Missouri and earned Baughman the top payout of $32,429.
JUDSONIA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Building#Experiential Learning#Team Trek
Kait 8

Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced

Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Vicki Lou Bull of Conway, Arkansas

Vicki Lou Bull, a believer in Jesus Christ, went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2022, at the age of 70. She was born on March 12, 1952, to Donover and Verna Bluhm in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Vicki is preceded in death by her father. She is survived by...
CONWAY, AR
5NEWS

Grieving Barling mother gets scammed by monument company

BARLING, Ark. — A grieving mother searching for answers after her baby unexpectedly died earlier this year. She bought his headstone from a local business and now months later, her son’s grave remains unmarked. “It hurts you know, I feel like I can’t completely put my son to...
BARLING, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

WRID starts construction on two additional sections, continues work on Canal 2000

Progress continues on the Grand Prairie with the White River Irrigation District (WRID) starting construction on two additional segments of Canal 2000. There are now three separate segments in full construction. WRID Water Management Engineer Tony Stevenson said WRID broke ground Sept. 12 on Segment No. 7, which is located...
HAZEN, AR
Travel Maven

This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy