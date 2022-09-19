Read full article on original website
Cleveland, Walker Valley High Schools ‘Going Gold’ Night on Friday
Cleveland, TN is Going Gold in September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Three Cleveland families whose children were all diagnosed with cancer in 2019 have created a group called Pediatric Cancer Supporters Of Cleveland, TN. They really want to bring awareness to the community and provide support for other families who have been affected by childhood cancer. In their efforts, at the hometown rival game this Friday between Cleveland High and Walker Valley, both teams are supporting their mission by Going Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness.
Say yes to the dress Chattanooga! The Gowns for Good luncheon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joel Henderson talks about Say yes to the dress Chattanooga!!! The Gowns for Good luncheon and live fashion show benefit will directly help uninsured neighbors in need receive access to a primary care medical home. Gowns for Good will be held November 2nd at Gilma Event Hall in Chattanooga. Volunteers in Medicine Chattanooga, Inc. (VIM Chattanooga) is a full service medical clinic that opened its doors on May 5, 2005. It provides primary and preventative health care to financially eligible individuals and families of Hamilton and surrounding counties in Tennessee and Georgia who otherwise have no access to public or private health insurance. The clinic is in the 5900 Building, Suite 1400, in Eastgate, next door to the Eastgate Library. To learn more about Gowns for Good event sponsorship opportunities contact info@vim-chatt.org.
UTC NPHC Groups Celebrate, Compete, and Connect During Yard Show Performances
National Panhellenic Council Students practiced for weeks to perform shows unlike any other– all to welcome their alumni home. …and maybe to prove, once and for all, just who runs Chamberlain’s yard. The Office of Multicultural Affairs and the Office of Alumni Affairs partnered together to host a...
Roller rink runaround: Chattanooga family considering legal action against skating center
The high pitched buzz of Anora Martin's electric wheelchair whips through the air. The eight-year-old expertly navigates the turf, benches and trees at Cambridge Square, before coming to a halt near her dad Robert. A former Marine, Robert's stoic demeanor vanishes around his daughter, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy...
Chattanooga Closet Company can get you organized
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kim Campbell, owner of Chattanooga Closet Company, talks about how life is just too short to not be organized. Good organization makes us happy. That is why Kim Campbell earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Interior Design from Drake University. After having three children and facing the challenge of college tuition, she decided that she should start a business in a field that she loved, organization. In 1998, Campbell founded Chattanooga Closet Company, with the goal of helping others that were challenged with organizational space, and would like to have that space aesthetically pleasing.
New Polio case in New York underscores Chattanooga Rotary Club’s eradication efforts
Earlier this month, New York’s Governor declared a state of emergency after detecting the polio virus in sewage samples. Our local Chattanooga Rotary Club is playing a hand in the continued eradication efforts. This year the United States saw its first case of Polio in nearly a decade. After...
Tennessee Dock Masters: The process of getting a TVA permit for your dock
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Janson Furrow from Tennessee Dock Masters tells us what we need to do to get a dock started and the process of getting a TVA permit. We also learn when to remodel versus tearing down and starting new. Stay connected with Tennessee Dock Masters. (423) 354-3000.
"Wine Over Water" Returns To The Walnut St. Bridge
Almost time to raise a glass for Wine Over Water.. The celebration of wine - also, a fundraiser for Preserve Chattanooga - returns to the Walnut St. Bridge on Saturday, October 8th. Todd Morgan of Preserve Chattanooga tells us more about that. Remember when the feature “Remember When?” first appeared...
Chattanooga Clergy asking to meet with HCSO, want SRO in East Ridge High arrest removed
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking HCSO for the immediate removal of an SRO at East Ridge High School involved in a recent arrest incident. They are also asking to meet with HCSO and a DOJ representative to discuss changes to the departments...
UTC Alum’s Photos Featured Across The Nation
UTC alum and staff photographer for the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Olivia Ross' creative photojournalistic skills led to some of her photos being featured in newspapers across the United States, including the New York Times and Washington Post. Ross went on assignment to take photos for the Times Free Press...
VIDEO: Brainerd student exchanges blows with SRO at Rec Center
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police have released video of the arrest of a student at the Brainerd Rec Center on Wednesday afternoon (This is not the East Ridge case). Police say the SRO responded to a fight at the Rec Center and located the suspect. He says he was trying...
Which school buildings in Hamilton County need the most repair? Group aims to find out
We're out to answer a basic question about Hamilton County Schools: Which schools in the county have the most maintenance requests that haven't been addressed?. School officials, including former Hamilton County School Board Chair Tucker McClendon, have long pointed out there are many repairs needed across the district. McClendon, who...
Gun found in truant Howard School student's backpack in Chattanooga Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school security officer recovered a gun in the backpack of a truant Howard School student in Chattanooga Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County Schools. Hamilton County Schools spokesman Steve Doremus says a law enforcement officer brought the student to Howard after seeing the student with...
Marie Mott reacts to Chattanooga city council District 8 runoff loss
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga City Council District 8 candidate Marie Mott took to social media with reactions to the recent loss in the runoff election to Marvene Noel. Marvene Noel has held onto the city council seat she was appointed to earlier this year. She defeated Marie Mott in...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Chattanooga
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema is cautious to not let his team look too far ahead of Thursday's game. Illinois (2-1) is coming off of a win against Virginia prior to last week's open week and hosts Chattanooga (3-0), which is ranked No. 9 in the FCS polls. Bielema, the head coach, is saying all of the right things about not letting his team overlook an opponent that certainly has the capability of capitalizing on an Illinois mistake, which the Illini have been prone to having in the first three games of the season.
Charleston Resident Dismissed From Meeting
A Charleston sunset,photo credit goes to Jaime Scoggins via Facebook. During August's meeting, Charleston's Commission named Tyler Dunn to fill the seat vacated by Garett Hammontree. Both Mayor Donna McDermott and Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney gave in depth reasoning to why Mr. Dunn was selected.
Saving Animals. Helping People. McKamey Animal Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hello Bumblebee!. Saving Animals. Helping People. Lauren Mann from McKamey Animal Center talks about how they have created a culture of compassionate care, community engagement and advocacy for animals by providing programs and education that support people and companion animals.
Fighting Illini taking on Chattanooga this Thursday
Champaign, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The Illinois Football team taking the field again this week after a week off of play, following their win over Virginia on September 10th. The Fighting Illini head into this matchup with a 2-1 record to begin the season. The team has the chance to start the season 3-1 for the first time since the 2015 season where they finished the season 5-7, winning four of their first five games.
EPB And TVA Distribute LED Light Bulbs To 1,000 Families In Need
Led by EPB Energy Pros, approximately 200 EPB and TVA volunteers have distributed LED bulb kits to 1,000 local families in need as part of United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s Impact Days. EPB and TVA joined organizations across the area hosting volunteer projects to commemorate United Way of Greater...
Marvene Noel officially sworn into City Council
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Thursday night, the runoff election for District 8’s City Council seat concluded with a win for previously appointed board member Marvene Noel. She was officially sworn into office at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. All of her fellow council members, as well as...
