ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymix1041.com

Cleveland, Walker Valley High Schools ‘Going Gold’ Night on Friday

Cleveland, TN is Going Gold in September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Three Cleveland families whose children were all diagnosed with cancer in 2019 have created a group called Pediatric Cancer Supporters Of Cleveland, TN. They really want to bring awareness to the community and provide support for other families who have been affected by childhood cancer. In their efforts, at the hometown rival game this Friday between Cleveland High and Walker Valley, both teams are supporting their mission by Going Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Say yes to the dress Chattanooga! The Gowns for Good luncheon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joel Henderson talks about Say yes to the dress Chattanooga!!! The Gowns for Good luncheon and live fashion show benefit will directly help uninsured neighbors in need receive access to a primary care medical home. Gowns for Good will be held November 2nd at Gilma Event Hall in Chattanooga. Volunteers in Medicine Chattanooga, Inc. (VIM Chattanooga) is a full service medical clinic that opened its doors on May 5, 2005. It provides primary and preventative health care to financially eligible individuals and families of Hamilton and surrounding counties in Tennessee and Georgia who otherwise have no access to public or private health insurance. The clinic is in the 5900 Building, Suite 1400, in Eastgate, next door to the Eastgate Library. To learn more about Gowns for Good event sponsorship opportunities contact info@vim-chatt.org.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
Mason, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
WTVC

Chattanooga Closet Company can get you organized

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kim Campbell, owner of Chattanooga Closet Company, talks about how life is just too short to not be organized. Good organization makes us happy. That is why Kim Campbell earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Interior Design from Drake University. After having three children and facing the challenge of college tuition, she decided that she should start a business in a field that she loved, organization. In 1998, Campbell founded Chattanooga Closet Company, with the goal of helping others that were challenged with organizational space, and would like to have that space aesthetically pleasing.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

"Wine Over Water" Returns To The Walnut St. Bridge

Almost time to raise a glass for Wine Over Water.. The celebration of wine - also, a fundraiser for Preserve Chattanooga - returns to the Walnut St. Bridge on Saturday, October 8th. Todd Morgan of Preserve Chattanooga tells us more about that. Remember when the feature “Remember When?” first appeared...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrell Owens
theutcecho.com

UTC Alum’s Photos Featured Across The Nation

UTC alum and staff photographer for the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Olivia Ross' creative photojournalistic skills led to some of her photos being featured in newspapers across the United States, including the New York Times and Washington Post. Ross went on assignment to take photos for the Times Free Press...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utc#Interest Rates#Divine#Linus College#University Of Tennessee#Enrollment Management#African American#Chattanooga City College
chattanoogacw.com

Gun found in truant Howard School student's backpack in Chattanooga Tuesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school security officer recovered a gun in the backpack of a truant Howard School student in Chattanooga Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County Schools. Hamilton County Schools spokesman Steve Doremus says a law enforcement officer brought the student to Howard after seeing the student with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
247Sports

Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Chattanooga

CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema is cautious to not let his team look too far ahead of Thursday's game. Illinois (2-1) is coming off of a win against Virginia prior to last week's open week and hosts Chattanooga (3-0), which is ranked No. 9 in the FCS polls. Bielema, the head coach, is saying all of the right things about not letting his team overlook an opponent that certainly has the capability of capitalizing on an Illinois mistake, which the Illini have been prone to having in the first three games of the season.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Charleston Chatter

Charleston Resident Dismissed From Meeting

A Charleston sunset,photo credit goes to Jaime Scoggins via Facebook. During August's meeting, Charleston's Commission named Tyler Dunn to fill the seat vacated by Garett Hammontree. Both Mayor Donna McDermott and Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney gave in depth reasoning to why Mr. Dunn was selected.
CHARLESTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTVC

Saving Animals. Helping People. McKamey Animal Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hello Bumblebee!. Saving Animals. Helping People. Lauren Mann from McKamey Animal Center talks about how they have created a culture of compassionate care, community engagement and advocacy for animals by providing programs and education that support people and companion animals.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
newschannel20.com

Fighting Illini taking on Chattanooga this Thursday

Champaign, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The Illinois Football team taking the field again this week after a week off of play, following their win over Virginia on September 10th. The Fighting Illini head into this matchup with a 2-1 record to begin the season. The team has the chance to start the season 3-1 for the first time since the 2015 season where they finished the season 5-7, winning four of their first five games.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chattanoogapulse.com

EPB And TVA Distribute LED Light Bulbs To 1,000 Families In Need

Led by EPB Energy Pros, approximately 200 EPB and TVA volunteers have distributed LED bulb kits to 1,000 local families in need as part of United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s Impact Days. EPB and TVA joined organizations across the area hosting volunteer projects to commemorate United Way of Greater...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Marvene Noel officially sworn into City Council

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Thursday night, the runoff election for District 8’s City Council seat concluded with a win for previously appointed board member Marvene Noel. She was officially sworn into office at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. All of her fellow council members, as well as...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy