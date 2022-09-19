Read full article on original website
‘Timber Cities’ Might Help Decarbonize the World
Buildings constructed with more wood, and less cement and steel, would help decarbonize the construction and housing industries in line with global goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions 50 percent by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050, new research shows. The paper, published Aug. 30 in Nature Communications,...
Innovation in an All-In-One Solar/Water Generator Solution!
Blu Oasis Water/Solar Generatormedia by BluOasis Corporation. One of humanity's most significant daily issues is reduced access to water and reliable power. How often do we awake to news of some catastrophic shortage affecting the western United States? Companies like Blu Oasis Corporation are developing innovative ways to solve these shortages using multi-use technological devices to generate and store water and power.
Footwear Recycling and Reuse Draws New Investments
Makers of performance shoes are seeking to increase the longevity of their products through recycling and resale partnerships. Swiss performance footwear brand On last week announced a plan to slash its carbon footprint with a new solution for unwanted shoes. The brand, which earlier this summer officially launched its recyclable footwear subscription service, has debuted a resale microsite and online trade-in program for its running shoes. Powered by re-commerce facilitator Trove, the “Onward” program underscores the company’s mission to extend the useful life of its products and keep them out of landfills, longer. While the program launched with footwear, the company...
Cultivo Announces Industry-Leading Board Members as It Starts to Scale
SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Cultivo, a new way to invest in nature at scale, today announces six board members including: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005141/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Video: Map matches hydrogen producers and consumers
An online U.S. mapping platform developed by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) highlights and connects hydrogen suppliers, infrastructure providers, users and community stakeholders. The H2 Matchmaker tool relies on hydrogen stakeholders to self-identify and volunteer information about their operations by completing and submitting an online form. The database is...
Tide Rock Holdings Acquires Full Circle Electronics; Solidifies Coast-to-Coast National Electronics Recycling Footprint
The acquisition of Full Circle Electronics marks the third recycling company acquired by Tide Rock Holdings, following American Recycling and Cal Micro Recycling. With the acquisition, Tide Rock dramatically scales its recycling business to include expertise in electronics decommissioning and certified data destruction. Full Circle recently expanded its national footprint...
Aerial additive manufacturing with multiple autonomous robots
Additive manufacturing methods1,2,3,4 using static and mobile robots are being developed for both on-site construction5,6,7,8 and off-site prefabrication9,10. Here we introduce a method of additive manufacturing, referred to as aerial additive manufacturing (Aerial-AM), that utilizes a team of aerial robots inspired by natural builders11 such as wasps who use collective building methods12,13. We present a scalable multi-robot three-dimensional (3D) printing and path-planning framework that enables robot tasks and population size to be adapted to variations in print geometry throughout a building mission. The multi-robot manufacturing framework allows for autonomous three-dimensional printing under human supervision, real-time assessment of printed geometry and robot behavioural adaptation. To validate autonomous Aerial-AM based on the framework, we develop BuilDrones for depositing materials during flight and ScanDrones for measuring the print quality, and integrate a generic real-time model-predictive-control scheme with the Aerial-AM robots. In addition, we integrate a dynamically self-aligning delta manipulator with the BuilDrone to further improve the manufacturing accuracy to five millimetres for printing geometry with precise trajectory requirements, and develop four cementitious"“polymeric composite mixtures suitable for continuous material deposition. We demonstrate proof-of-concept prints including a cylinder 2.05"‰metres high consisting of 72 layers of a rapid-curing insulation foam material and a cylinder 0.18"‰metres high consisting of 28 layers of structural pseudoplastic cementitious material, a light-trail virtual print of a dome-like geometry, and multi-robot simulations. Aerial-AM allows manufacturing in-flight and offers future possibilities for building in unbounded, at-height or hard-to-access locations.
Continental Wins 2022 PACE Technology and Partnership Awards
AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Technology company Continental has won a 2022 Automotive News PACE Award for its MK C2 brake-by-wire system. Additionally, BMW Group and Continental were presented with an Innovation Partnership Award for their development of the CoSmA ultra-wideband digital vehicle access technology. The awards were announced during the annual ceremony on September 19 at the Fisher Music Center in Detroit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006167/en/ Continental’s one box brake system, MK C2. MK C2 is Continental’s second-generation brake-by-wire system and has been in series production since July 2022. The MK C2 was awarded an Automotive News PACE Award. (Photo: Business Wire)
Diamond Mattress Reaching for Sustainability Certification
Diamond Mattress joins a spate of home goods companies in launching a sustainability initiative to formalize green practices and policies at its California and Texas facilities. As part of this move, the mattress maker announced it is working toward earning the Sleep Products Sustainability Certification (SP2), as part of the Mattress Recycling Council’s program focused on reducing waste while generating operational efficiencies and cost savings in the mattress manufacturing process. The certification is open to mattress companies based in California. “Diamond has been recycling and up-cycling materials in various ways for many years, and now it’s exciting to bring them all together...
Web portal propels SMR development
In 2021, the UN International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) launched the Platform on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and their Applications to provide support for countries looking to accelerate SMR deployment. The platform offers information and expertise on all aspects of SMR development, deployment, licensing and oversight. Prospective developers of SMRs...
L&T Technology Services, ISG and CNBC TV18 Launch First-Ever Digital Engineering Awards
EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure-play engineering services company, today announced the launch of the first-ever Digital Engineering Awards, in association with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and business news channel CNBC TV18 in India. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921006059/en/ The Digital Engineering Awards will recognize outstanding leaders with innovative approaches that maximize performance and value across the entire lifecycle of an asset, and lead to a more sustainable future (Graphic: Business Wire)
Toyoda Gosei Puts Cellulose Nanofiber-Reinforced Plastic for Automotive Parts Into Practical Application
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) has applied a cellulose nanofiber (CNF)-reinforced plastic it developed for interior and exterior automotive products to make lightweight containers. These containers are used in one of its manufacturing plants from September. The company will accumulate records on usage of the material with a view toward future application of it to automotive parts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005887/en/ As one part of its efforts to reduce CO 2 in the lifecycle of automotive parts, Toyoda Gosei is utilizing its strengths in materials technology to incorporate various biomaterials such as CNF,...
Water Ways Delivers And Installs A New Water Purification System For Farmers In Ethiopia
Water Ways Technologies Inc. WWT WWT has installed a water purification system for the benefit of drinking water for farmers in remote areas in Ethiopia. The project amounted to CA$130,000 ($97,000) and revenue was recognized in full. The system is based on a filtration and purification system that received approval...
Novel Plastic Pollution Modelling Program Now Available
The numbers are almost too big to comprehend: 13 million metric tons of plastic were destined for the ocean in 2020, based on analysis from “Breaking the Plastic Wave,” a report co-written by The Pew Charitable Trusts and SYSTEMIQ. Worse, those numbers were calculated before a pandemic that almost certainly drove a rise in the use of single-use plastics, including in many face masks. And without urgent action—by governments, businesses, and citizens—the amount of plastic entering the environment annually in 2040 will be nearly double that in 2022, despite existing commitments to tackle the problem.
Video: Carbon fiber recycling initiative underway in the UK
The global demand for virgin carbon fiber is projected to exceed supply by 2025, and while chopped carbon fiber is already recycled, industrial applications for the material remain limited. In response, the National Composites Centre (NCC) in the U.K. has launched a three-year initiative to industrialize the reclamation and reuse of continuous carbon fiber.
Finland’s Meriaura Plans Green Ammonia Demonstration Ship for 2024
Efforts are continuing to develop the first steps to demonstrate the potential of operating on ammonia. Finnish shipping company Meriaura, which specializes in project cargo in the Baltic and the North Sea, announced plans to build an ammonia-ready vessel that will be delivered in 2024 and transition to green ammonia in 2026.
IDE Water Technologies Invests in R&D, Sustainability in Seawater Desalination and Water Treatment
KADIMA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- IDE Technologies, a world leader in desalination and water treatment solutions, today announced an increased investment and focus on the sustainability of seawater desalination and water treatment facilities by driving momentum behind research and development efforts in fields that are adjacent and complimentary to water. The company, an established pioneer in the development of seawater desalination and water treatment technologies, will leverage its valued, innovative approach to promote new advanced solutions in the fields of energy generation and storage, carbon management, and resource recovery – among others. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006200/en/ Tomer Efrat, VP, R&D, IDE Water Technologies (Photo: Business Wire)
Trina Solar brings Elementa grid-scale ESS to North American market
Trina Storage will display the new Elementa battery system during the RE+ show this week. For nearly a decade, the company has been developing, refining, and defining its in-house battery technology specifically optimized for grid-scale applications. The company has now enhanced its battery lifetime to over 12,000 cycles. The Elementa...
Kibbutz Yotvata, Brevel sign agreement to build manufacturing facility for microalgae-based alternative protein
The facility will house a fermentation reactor sized at 30,000 L, which is the largest of its kind. This will allow the total manufacturing volume reach up to 900,000 L. Israel-based Kibbutz Yotvata and Brevel signed an agreement to build a commercial-scale manufacturing facilityfor cultivating and producingmicroalgae-based protein and other products for the food and beverage industry. The facility will house a fermentation reactor sized at 30,000 L, which is the largest of its kind. This will allow the total manufacturing volume reach up to 900,000 L and 3,000 tons of dry product per year; an upgrade from Brevel’s current fermenters that have a capacity of 5,000 L. Once the facility is completed, the parties expect to export to customers abroad at least 25% of its production to various markets.
