Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books
Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
thedigitalfix.com
Paddy Considine explains Viserys’ disease in House of the Dragon
Shakespeare wrote, “heavy is the head that wears the crown” and no character on TV knows that better at the moment than House of the Dragon’s King Viserys (Paddy Considine). As the patriarch of House Targaryen, the royal family of Westeros, poor Viserys has a lot on his plate.
6 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon'
See the best easter eggs, callbacks, and background details in "We Light the Way," which features a dramatic and violent wedding in King's Landing.
digitalspy.com
What House of the Dragon's big death means for Rhaenyra
When Ser Criston Cole actor Fabien Frankel promised episode five was the one to watch, we had no idea what House of the Dragon could possibly have in store for fans. It seems the prequel is challenging Game of Thrones for the most gory television show of the franchise. Episode five's unexpected death was so gruesome, it makes Theon Greyjoy's botched beheading of Winterfell's master-of-arms Ser Rodrik Cassel look like soft play.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': House Velaryon Explained
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of House of the Dragon. With House of the Dragon expanding into the history of Westeros, new names have found their way into the story. Not just new characters, but houses not previously explored. First on the list is Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and his house. Despite not appearing in the original Game of Thrones series, the Velaryons are a major house in the time of the prequel series. In Episode 4, Viserys (Paddy Considine) refers to them as one of "the most powerful houses in the realm." Corlys sits on the small council, and the Velaryons, along with Daemon (Matt Smith), led the fight in the Stepstones without support from the King. The Velaryon family is slated to continue playing an important role in the show as Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) is set to marry Corlys' son Laenor (Theo Nate). But who are the Velaryons, and what happened to make them inconsequential by the time of Game of Thrones?
wegotthiscovered.com
Is Valinor Heaven? Elves’ home in ‘The Rings of Power’, explained
In The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Galadriel, and her fellow elves, take up a large part of screen time. As she embarks on a mission to destroy Sauron and avenge her fallen brother, she and her company stumble across signs that the dark lord is still out there. However, battered and bruised, her company abandons the mission and, left with no other choice, they return to their Middle-earth home of Lindon.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Milly Alcock Explains Rhaenyra's Feelings for Daemon and Ser Criston
The latest episode of House of the Dragon gave us twists and turns that were as shocking as they were inevitable. We see Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) engaging in an incestuous make-out session that almost crosses all the boundaries. Ever since the first episode fans saw chemistry brewing between the two, however, the latest episode finally took the plunge under the guise of Targaryen customs. In a recent chat with The New York Post, Alcock explains the dynamic between the two.
Popculture
Fans Think 'House of the Dragon' Just Solved a Contentious 'Game of Thrones' Mystery
House of the Dragon made a reference to an infamous mystery from Game of Thrones and A Song of Ice and Fire in this weekend's episode, and the fandom is going wild. The mystery is commonly referred to online as "Lemongate," and it is contentious among fan theorists. While House of the Dragon may not have provided an answer, many fans seem confident that it at least acknowledged the existence of "Lemongate" in Season 1, Episode 5, "We Light the Way."
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Brutal Episode 5 Death Changes Series Trajectory for Another Important Character
The fifth episode of House of the Dragon took the show's death toll up a couple of notches. It opened with a surprising murder and closed with a cliffhanger that teases a major death in the future. There was one other death in the episode and, on the surface, it feels like it may not be that big of a deal in the long run. That couldn't be further from the truth.
The Ringer
House of the Wee Dragon: Farewell to Young Rhaenyra, Alicent, and the Rest of Westeros’s Youth Cast
When House of the Dragon next returns, many of its stars will be missing. The teaser for the next episode picks up some 10 years after the closing scenes of the fifth chapter, “We Light the Way,” in which yet another royal wedding went awry in Westeros. But a decade after the rushed nuptials of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Laenor Velaryon—with the heir to the Iron Throne forced into the match after being ensnared in scandal by her ever-plotting uncle, Daemon, and her groom wiping away tears for his just-murdered lover, Joffrey Lonmouth—it’s not just the cast’s wigs that have changed.
digitalspy.com
The Targaryen family tree explained from House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones
So many Targaryens, so little time. Whether you're a fan of House of the Dragon trying to keep up with the dynastic developments, a Game of Thrones fan wondering where it all began, or a member of the Targaryen family looking for singles in your area, this is the article for you.
thecinemaholic.com
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained
The third episode of Hulu’s dystopian series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 5, titled ‘Border,’ follows the aftermath of Commander Fred Waterford’s funeral. Serena Joy Waterford meets with Commander MacKenzie and his wife and discusses the threat June Osborne poses against them. June and Moira Strand meet a resistance group at the Canadian-Gilead border to communicate with Commander Nick Blaine regarding the safety of June’s daughter Hannah Bankole. Serena makes a significant decision concerning her fate but the council of commanders forces their decision over her. The engrossing episode ends with developments that rewrite Serena’s fate and here’s everything you need to know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.
thedigitalfix.com
Forget the Mad King this is the cruelest Targaryen to rule Westeros
If you were to look through the Targaryen family tree and make a list ranking all the bastards (and we don’t mean Jon Snow), you’d probably think the Mad King would be top of the pile. After all, Aerys II was such a cruel and callous leader that his people revolted and overthrew the Targaryen dynasty.
U.K.・
Wondering Why Daemon Stole Baelon's Dragon Egg? What to Know About Dragon Bonding
"House of the Dragon" takes place during the Targaryen golden age, centuries before "Game of Thrones" and during an era filled with dragons and their powerful human riders. How does the bond between dragon and rider form? It's complicated, but it's also pivotal to the power plays that take place within House Targaryen.
CNET
When Is Milly Alcock's Last 'House of the Dragon' Episode as Rhaenyra
Rhaenyra Targaryen is going through changes. Princess Rhaenyra wed Ser Laenor Velaryon at the end of episode 5. But Milly Alcock, who has until now played Rhaenyra, won't be around for the character's married life. She'll be replaced by Emma D'arcy next week when episode 6 of House of the Dragon drops.
Maybe It's a Huge Red Flag That the Orcs Want Theo's Sword Hilt in 'The Rings of Power'
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 4 on Prime Video. Poor Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin). The boy simply thought he found a cool sword hilt in a barn in The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power. Unbeknownst to Theo, he had unearthed a portal to his own personal hell.
BBC
House of the Dragon: Mum proud of baby's role in show
This article contains plot details from episode five of House of the Dragon. A mother has said she is "really proud" of her daughter who featured in Game of Thrones spin-off show House of the Dragon. Emma, 29, an actress from Derbyshire, said 18-month-old Ziggy was seen in episode five...
Collider
Corlys and Rhaenys Are the Rare Healthy Married Couple in 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon.The world of Westeros is not always kind to women. Both George R.R. Martin’s novels and HBO’s adaptation of Game of Thrones have attracted sharp criticism for the way that the female characters have been depicted. While there are empowering figures like Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), the casual sexism and frequent depiction of assault have drawn criticism from viewers. There are not many characters in the universe that have functional, healthy relationships.
TV Fanatic
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 5 Review: We Light the Way
Since House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1, it's been inevitable that a significant shift is in the cards, and when that happens, the series will get going. We reached that big shift on House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 5, an hour that changed the dynamics between every character, setting us up for the bloodshed.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Goodnight Mommy’ on Prime Video, in Which Naomi Watts Headlines a Remake of an Austrian Freakout Flick
Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy casts Naomi Watts as Mommy, Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti as her twin sons, and us as the manipulated masses who wonder if this movie is making us insane. It’s an English-language remake of a 2014 Austrian creepout of the same name, a fact likely to elicit groans from the arthouse contingency that praised the original for being effectively scary. Speaking as someone who missed the original, I hereby review the remake with a clean slate, and declare it equal parts terrifying and maddening. Here’s why. GOODNIGHT MOMMY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: An old cell...
