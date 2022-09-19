Read full article on original website
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Florida car dealer sold triple the number of Lamborghinis last year than normal as luxury vehicle sales soared post-pandemic
The car dealership sold nearly 30 Lamborghinis in 2021, even though it normally moves just 10 a year, owner Jack Hanania told The Wall Street Journal.
Edmunds: Five cars that won’t be around for 2023
The collection of new vehicles on sale is constantly changing with all of the latest introductions and discontinuations. While the all-new vehicles get plenty of hype, automakers are typically quiet when they cease production of a vehicle. As such, shoppers often don’t realize they’re gone until it’s too late.
Inc.com
Ford Just Made a Stunning Announcement. Here's What It Means for Customers
Ford just gave its dealerships a surprising ultimatum: Either commit to getting certified as a "Model e" dealership--requiring a huge investment and drastic changes--or else you won't be allowed to sell any fully electric models after the end of this year. Dealership owners only have until October 31 to make up their minds.
A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines
Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
Off-Road In Mercedes Luxury In This G500 Cabriolet on Bring A Trailer
This incredible mashup of German Luxury design and performance might just be right for you. The G-Wagon has been a staple of German automotive design for decades because of the wide variety of utility and style, enough to please many automotive enthusiasts of different backgrounds. On the outside, you got a great looking exterior which is made to reflect the best of military, off-roading, and on-road application. Then, if you’ll turn your attention to the inside, there is an interior which combines luxury and utility for those enthusiasts who want to relax while they traverse rough terrain.
QUANTRON to Unveil First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Equipped With Allison eGen Power® Electric Axle at IAA
HANOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions, today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power ® 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), which will make its world premiere at IAA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005536/en/ Allison Transmission today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power® 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), at its world premiere at IAA in Germany. Meltem Darakci, QUANTRON OEM Account Manager, Martin Lischka, QUANTRON Head of Marketing & Communications, Alexander Schey, Allison Transmission Managing Director, Electrification, Commercialization & Strategy, Michael Perschke, CEO Quantron AG David Graziosi, Allison Transmission Chairman and CEO, Herbert Robel, QUANTRON Board Member, John Coll, Allison Transmission Senior Vice President, Global Marketing Sales & Service, Manlio Alvaro, Allison Transmission Executive Director, EMEA Sales (Photo: Business Wire)
CARS・
Ars Technica
Why do car companies build concepts? We ask Audi’s product planner
MONTEREY, CALIF.—Freed from the strictures of road legality legislation, it's obvious what car designers get from making concept cars. But car designers don't run car companies, and in a business with such tight margins, there has to be a financial imperative to bother creating a car that may never see production.
MotorAuthority
1928 Isotta Fraschini brings prewar Italian luxury to Jay Leno's Garage
Ferrari and Lamborghini are among the most recognizable Italian automakers today, but before either existed another firm set standards for Italian engineering excellence. Now part of California's Nethercutt Collection, this 1928 Isotta Fraschini Type 8A Landaulet is a testament to that bygone automaker. Nethercutt Vice President Cameron Richards presents the car here.
H1, the eVTOL that can go up to 140 mph and fit into a garage
The good news is that it only needs a 20-hour training over a regular driver's license.
California seeks to ban sales of diesel big rigs in a bold bid to cut pollution
The California Air Resources Board proposal would require all new medium- and heavy-duty trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2040.
US News and World Report
Faraday Future Shareholder Sues EV Startup for Removal of Two Directors
(Reuters) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shareholder FF Top Holding has sued the electric vehicle startup seeking the removal of two board members, according to a court filing, escalating the battle for the revamp of the company's board. The firm, which is yet to start production of its FF 91...
Truth About Cars
Report: Nobody Can Build Enough Electric Vehicles
Automakers have been having trouble building much of anything since 2020 began, thanks to a comprehensive breakdown in logistics. But the hype around electric vehicles has made them even trickier to build now that they’re starting to represent a more meaningful portion of the market. Ironically, the industry’s desire to see EVs become more popular seems to be backfiring as nobody seems capable of keeping up with demand.
CARS・
Cascio Motors Selling Top-Spec Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach on Bring A Trailer
Only 2,200 miles from new... The Porsche 911 gets a lot of love in the car community because of its secure handling and great performance design. A rear engine platform combined with great power specs and a low stance has made the car the perfect monster for the track. In modern times one of the biggest things you can do to increase the value of your Porsche is to purchase a GT variant. Cars like this only come from a dedicated team of engineers willing to put everything on the line to make the next big innovation. This particular vehicle is a great example of that but it might not be what you’re expecting.
Autoweek.com
Are Solar Trees the Answer to EV Charging?
UK startup envisions using 3D leaf-shaped cells to collect and store energy for recharging EVs or powering a small house. The concept offers EV charging at relatively slow speeds, but one which does not need an existing electric connection. The company is proceeding to the prototype building phase, ahead of...
Ars Technica
US installs record solar capacity as prices keep falling
This week, the US Department of Energy's Berkeley Lab released its annual analysis of solar energy in the US. It found that nearly half the generating capacity was installed in the US during 2021 and is poised to dominate future installs. That's in part because costs have dropped by more than 75 percent since 2010; it's now often cheaper to build and operate a solar plant than it is to simply buy fuel for an existing natural gas plant.
Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
New Electric Luxury SUV With Crazy Doors Emerges From Italy
It's much easier to build an electric car from scratch than a gas-powered car because there are far fewer moving parts. That's why we keep seeing new EV startups emerge seemingly overnight. The latest of these companies is called Aehra, a new ultra-premium EV brand from Italy. Aehra has just teased the first images of its upcoming SUV, which does not have a name yet. Unlike the latest luxury SUV from Italy, the 2023 Ferrari Purosangue, Aehra's will be all-electric.
